MilkWorks empowers Lincoln families with positive support

“MilkWorks was a subculture of positive support,” she said. “I just couldn’t imagine how lonely, frustrating and scary it would have been to be a mother of a baby who struggled to latch in Lincoln without MilkWorks. This large community of people was dedicated to supporting moms, willing to help, using medical and experiential knowledge, practical tips from other moms, and the moral support to take an unusual path."

In her role as a professor, she had researched women and work. “How come we try to fit women into the systems instead of change the system?” she wanted to know.

“As a sociologist, it was something I had to learn,” she said. “The nuclear family is a recent invention. Women used to help women.”

McQuillan was a trailblazer, taking her baby to work. “It was not common to have a baby at the office,” she said. “Thea learned to walk at my office.”

McQuillan has been an advocate for women returning to work and breastfeeding, and has fought to bring positive change to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus for breastfeeding mothers.

More information is available to parents now than ever before, thanks to the internet.