Lincoln Children's Zoo brings animals to kids on Facebook

Lincoln Children's Zoo says even though you can't come to see the animals right now, zookeepers can bring the animals to you -- virtually.

A new Facebook video series will introduce viewers to a new animal each weekday. So far, it has featured sloths and Sumatran tigers -- allowing you to connect with them and learn about them from your home.

Videos will be posted to Facebook at 3 p.m. daily. The zoo is closed now because of coronavirus precautions, but kids can earn a free ice cream cone for their next visit to the actual zoo when it reopens by watching Keeper's Corner.

Print out the punch card on facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo, watch the 3 p.m. Keeper's Corner, complete the daily activity, have a parent sign off on the punch card and bring it in when the zoo reopens.

