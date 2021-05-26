Lessons learned from pandemic protocols

One year ago, in the early months of the pandemic (at which point we never would have thought to call them “the early months”), I wrote a piece called “What will you keep?”

In those frightening early months, amid so much loss and uncertainty, bright spots had started to present themselves. Neighbors were reaching out to help one another, distant friends were reconnecting over Zoom, and families were forced to slow down and just be together. Insulated from the outside world, my then 5-year-old was happy to have his whole family home all the time to play with him. I wrote that there were lessons to be learned in observing what really mattered when everything seemed impossible, and that we would get to decide which parts of this experience we would keep when it was over.

Obviously the pandemic is not done with us yet, and there are so many among us who have lost things that can never be recovered and changed in ways we could never have imagined. But with an entire year gone by and as life creeps its way back toward “normal,” I thought it was a good time to revisit the possibility that there are good, meaningful things that we can save as we move forward. As our communities slowly open back up, what lessons of the last year will we choose to carry?