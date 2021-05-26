Lessons learned from pandemic protocols

One year ago, in the early months of the pandemic (at which point we never would have thought to call them “the early months”), I wrote a piece called “What will you keep?”
In those frightening early months, amid so much loss and uncertainty, bright spots had started to present themselves. Neighbors were reaching out to help one another, distant friends were reconnecting over Zoom, and families were forced to slow down and just be together. Insulated from the outside world, my then 5-year-old was happy to have his whole family home all the time to play with him. I wrote that there were lessons to be learned in observing what really mattered when everything seemed impossible, and that we would get to decide which parts of this experience we would keep when it was over.
Obviously the pandemic is not done with us yet, and there are so many among us who have lost things that can never be recovered and changed in ways we could never have imagined. But with an entire year gone by and as life creeps its way back toward “normal,” I thought it was a good time to revisit the possibility that there are good, meaningful things that we can save as we move forward. As our communities slowly open back up, what lessons of the last year will we choose to carry?
Right now, so many of us find ourselves feeling so grateful for things that we used to take for granted – sitting in a friend’s living room for coffee, stopping by the home of a family member for a quick hug, meeting colleagues for a lunch meeting. These small moments that used to rush by with little fanfare now feel like celebrations. I can’t count how many times in recent weeks that I’ve said to someone, “Can you believe we get to do this?” Each time I said it, it was in reference to something that would have been totally commonplace a little more than a year ago. Can you believe we get to meet for dinner in a restaurant? Can you believe we get to see live music? Can you believe we get to plan a vacation? Can you believe we get to take the kids to a swimming pool? Can you believe we get to make holiday plans with family?
So I’ve decided that’s what I’ll keep. I choose to keep the gratitude for just being together. I choose to notice that it’s wonderful to hug a friend without hesitation. I choose to let small moments continue to feel like celebrations. I choose to keep telling my kids that I’m grateful, in hopes that they’ll remember to notice those moments too.
Of course, it’s human nature to start taking for granted those moments that will at some point again be our “normal.” But we have a touchstone now. We know what it’s like to be without those moments, and we can remind each other. May we never forget what we’ve learned.