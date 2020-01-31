Kobe's death hits home and spurs a unique #GirlDad story for Nebraska family

A little more than 10 years ago, as Aida Hickman was in labor, about to give birth to her first daughter, she lay in a hospital bed watching the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers have always been a constant in the Los Angeles native's life. And that never wavered despite a move to the Midwest, the birth of two children and her eventual marriage to the love of her life four years ago.

That said, it should surprise no one that daughter Aaliyah, days removed from her 10th birthday, would inherit her mother's basketball Jones.

Caution: This is not your grandfather's #GirlDad story (yes, there are a few grandfathers who know a hashtag from a hash brown). It's the blended-family version to the viral sensation that has taken root in the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's death a week ago.

This is the tale of two girls, Aaliyah and Adelynn, with two dads — Armando Huerta and Trevor Hickman. Not only do the biological father and stepdad co-exist in the same orbit, but each also plays an integral role in their lives.

"It wasn't always easy, but we both realize it's not about me or him," Trevor Hickman said. "It's about those girls."

If there was some early freezing out, the thaw came one night when Trevor helped Huerta change a flat tire.