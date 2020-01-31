Kobe's death hits home and spurs a unique #GirlDad story for Nebraska family

A little more than 10 years ago, as Aida Hickman was in labor, about to give birth to her first daughter, she lay in a hospital bed watching the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers have always been a constant in the Los Angeles native's life. And that never wavered despite a move to the Midwest, the birth of two children and her eventual marriage to the love of her life four years ago.
That said, it should surprise no one that daughter Aaliyah, days removed from her 10th birthday, would inherit her mother's basketball Jones.
Caution: This is not your grandfather's #GirlDad story (yes, there are a few grandfathers who know a hashtag from a hash brown). It's the blended-family version to the viral sensation that has taken root in the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's death a week ago.
This is the tale of two girls, Aaliyah and Adelynn, with two dads — Armando Huerta and Trevor Hickman. Not only do the biological father and stepdad co-exist in the same orbit, but each also plays an integral role in their lives.
"It wasn't always easy, but we both realize it's not about me or him," Trevor Hickman said. "It's about those girls."
If there was some early freezing out, the thaw came one night when Trevor helped Huerta change a flat tire.
"That was the turning point," Trevor said. "We actually get along pretty well. With time, we have become pretty good friends."
And that's made life better for the girls — and their mother.
"They both love those girls. You have a dad who stuck around and is a part of their lives," said Aida Hickman, a safety manager at Henningson Foods in David City. "And then there’s my husband, who spends the most time with our girls and has raised them and showed them the good values that we have in our family, things like never giving up.
"Both dads are around, as they should be."
Trevor says he's done the father-daughter dances and never misses a practice. And, on gamedays, he and Huerta are often sitting next to each other in the bleachers.
Stories of Bryant's devotion to his four daughters, including Gianna, who also died in the Southern California helicopter crash last Sunday on the way to one of her basketball practices, have caused an outpouring of emotion in the last week.
"We loved Kobe," Aida said. "He touched so many people, and he meant so much to a lot of us."
Aaliyah turned 10 on Jan. 22. Her gift was a Kobe Bryant jersey and tickets to a Lakers game in Denver later this month.
Three days later, the fourth grader played her first organized basketball game at Raymond Central. She was nervous, and she struggled, her mother said.
Her mother, sister and two dads sat in the bleachers yelling encouragement — calling her "Kobe" — and then, on the way home, they had her watch some Kobe Bryant videos on YouTube to rebuild her confidence.
"I told her that Kobe never gave up. He just kept working hard," Aida said.
A few days later — last Sunday — Aaliyah played another game. This time, the results were better. And on the way home, she wanted to know more about Bryant.
By the time they got home, news of Kobe's death was all over the internet.
A family is heartbroken — a young girl "devastated."
"He was such an inspiration to our daughter," Aida said. "But she knows that her legend is now in heaven with Gigi (Gianna)."
