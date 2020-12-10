Kids need to know they are not struggling alone

Many, probably most, people are struggling in a lot of ways right now. As the pandemic extends into a new year, isolation, health worries, financial worries, job loss and so much more are taking their toll.
Of course, kids feel all of that too. Just in my own circle, I’ve spoken to both a children’s behavioral specialist and a school counselor who say they’ve seen a lot more kids struggling with anxiety over the past several months. Even for children who haven’t been directly affected by major health issues, school is different, activities are different if they’re happening at all, the holidays are different, and all around them are new things to worry about.
I am obviously not a doctor, but here’s one thing I know: Talking to your children about mental health matters.
Those of us of a certain age remember when mental health was not something most people talked about in polite company, and when “therapist” was a word most often whispered. In that realm, I think we’ve made a lot of good progress in recent years. Many of the young people I know either have seen or are regularly seeing some kind of mental health professional, and they talk about it openly. Far more than in the past, mental health is seen as akin to physical health in that it’s something everyone deals with, it requires work to maintain, and it’s best not to wait until things are really bad before seeing a doctor (the cost and accessibility of that care is obviously a major consideration, but that’s a larger topic).
One conversation I’ve had with so many people who, like myself, have struggled with anxiety and/or depression is that we wish we’d known sooner that we weren’t alone. Our society places so much value on positivity, which is generally a good thing. The flip side, however, is that it’s so easy to attach shame to negative emotions. Just knowing that other people feel the way you do can be hugely helpful, and I think our kids need to know that right now.
So, so many people have struggled with their mental health over the past year, and so, so many are struggling right now. Kids need to hear that others feel like they do, and they need to hear it from their trusted adults: If you’re sad, if you’re scared, if you’re worried, you’re certainly not alone, and you’re definitely not broken. Talking to a school counselor is good. Talking to a doctor is good. If it’s needed, medication is good. I know most kids have heard that message, but it can’t hurt to tell them again when things are really tough ... and right now, they’re really tough.
As parents, our job is to teach our children how to take care of themselves, and mental health is a huge part of that. Just like we teach them why it’s important to brush their teeth, we need to teach them why it’s important to talk about difficult emotions. Just like we make sure they know to see a doctor when their ears are infected, we need to make sure they know to see a doctor when they have feelings that are too big to handle in a healthy way.
But this isn’t just about the kids, you know. Parenting is always hard, and parenting during a pandemic is something none of us were prepared for. Let’s pledge to keep reminding each other that we’re doing our best, that we’re all struggling in our own ways, and that it’s OK to not be OK.
Be well, friends.
