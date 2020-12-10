Kids need to know they are not struggling alone

One conversation I’ve had with so many people who, like myself, have struggled with anxiety and/or depression is that we wish we’d known sooner that we weren’t alone. Our society places so much value on positivity, which is generally a good thing. The flip side, however, is that it’s so easy to attach shame to negative emotions. Just knowing that other people feel the way you do can be hugely helpful, and I think our kids need to know that right now.

So, so many people have struggled with their mental health over the past year, and so, so many are struggling right now. Kids need to hear that others feel like they do, and they need to hear it from their trusted adults: If you’re sad, if you’re scared, if you’re worried, you’re certainly not alone, and you’re definitely not broken. Talking to a school counselor is good. Talking to a doctor is good. If it’s needed, medication is good. I know most kids have heard that message, but it can’t hurt to tell them again when things are really tough ... and right now, they’re really tough.