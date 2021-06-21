Head Start provides early education, helps Lincoln family reach goals

As part of Head Start’s comprehensive, whole-family approach to services, parents and staff members connect regularly to discuss families’ unique needs and goals. Everyone, from teachers to family engagement specialists, to parents, to the children themselves, are part of this work. A core tenant of Head Start is that family is a child’s first and most important teacher.

“At Head Start, everything is about true partnership,” said Bomberger. “We’re providing support and guidance. Our team works with families to identify and take steps to reach the goals that are most important to them. And when they get there, we all celebrate that success together.”

The types of goals set by families can vary greatly, but all are seeking to promote their children’s health, well-being and development. In addition to goals set specifically to support children in the home, parents and caregivers often set personal goals supporting family achievement of economic stability. Examples include obtaining a post-secondary degree or professional certification, securing a higher-paying job, or purchasing a home or other asset such as a reliable vehicle. One of Williams’ personal goals was to obtain her bachelor’s degree in economics from University of Nebraska-Lincoln.