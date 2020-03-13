Family Grief Support Group starts March 19

The Family Grief Support Group is for children and families who have experienced the death of someone significant to them. A spring session on Thursday nights, 6:30 to 8 p.m., begins March 19 and concludes May 21.

This will be the last family group hosted at Mourning Hope’s current location on Baldwin Avenue in northeast Lincoln. The Center will be relocating this summer.

This group is open to new families, but also available to anyone who has previously attended a Mourning Hope session. Families are invited to participate following the death of a parent, sibling, grandparent or friend. Children ages kindergarten through high school seniors participate in small groups with their peers, while their adult caregiver(s) learn strategies to support their bereaved children as well as process their own grief.

The session is free to attend, but pre-registration is required due to limited space. To register for this group, visit mourninghope.org/newsandevents.

