Family calendar, Sept. 9-16 — Art in the Garden: Sunken Gardens; "Tune in to the Tallgrass" live auction; Burrito fundraiser: South of Downtown

EVENTS

Art in the Garden — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Enter through northwest parking lot entrance, walk in one direction on the walking path, through the garden and exit through the southeast exit, out of the garden. Social distancing of 6 feet is required, may create longer wait times, be prepared. Hand sanitizer is available, masks are required and are for sale at the entrance. Participants are asked to please bring your own water. Items for purchase are for sale using a credit card and touchless payment methods. All artists are offering payment plans, layaway and pick up at Noyes Art Gallery at 119 S. 9th St., a signed contract is required. Event is being held rain or shine, Sunken Gardens, 27th and D streets.