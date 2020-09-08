Family calendar, Sept. 9-16 — Art in the Garden: Sunken Gardens; "Tune in to the Tallgrass" live auction; Burrito fundraiser: South of Downtown

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
Art in the Garden — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Enter through northwest parking lot entrance, walk in one direction on the walking path, through the garden and exit through the southeast exit, out of the garden. Social distancing of 6 feet is required, may create longer wait times, be prepared. Hand sanitizer is available, masks are required and are for sale at the entrance. Participants are asked to please bring your own water. Items for purchase are for sale using a credit card and touchless payment methods. All artists are offering payment plans, layaway and pick up at Noyes Art Gallery at 119 S. 9th St., a signed contract is required. Event is being held rain or shine, Sunken Gardens, 27th and D streets.
Burrito Benefit fundraiser: Support a mural at 11th and G — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Support local artist David Manzanares and his vision to paint a 70 ft x 30 ft mural at Esquina de Los Hispanos, 11th and G streets. Purchase a $5 burrito from Pepe's Bistro, all proceeds benefiting the purchasing of materials and labor involved in the application of the mural. You can also support the mural by purchasing art at Pepe's Bistro, 1301 S. 11th St. and the South of Downtown Art Hub, 1247 S. 11th St. Fundraiser location: 1301 S. 11th St.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sundays. 10 a.m. shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, through Oct. 25. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
Family History Learning Center Experience — 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays. Families are invited to register for an hourlong time slot with a variety of hands-on activities to experience history, Nebraska History Museum, 1420 P St. Reserve time slots: forms.gle/KzKEq3mFFK26w4cD7 history.nebraska.gov/education/hlc-experience.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.
Food Truck Rodeo: Lancaster Event Center — 5-9 p.m. Friday. Food trucks, live music, outdoor seating, no cover, all ages welcome, 4100 N. 84th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7. 20% off all add-on, nonmember tickets, use code: PLAYcation. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Nebraska Hispanic Festival: The Royal Grove — 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 19. $10, advanced tickets; free, kids under 12, live Mariachi Band, authentic folkloric dancing, DJ Toons, live music, food contests, bounce houses, food and beverages for purchase, outdoor festival, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/nebraska-hispanic-festival-tickets-119459409309.
Nebraska Silver Classic horse show: Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m. Thursday-Sunday. Multi-Purpose Arena, Nebraska Meeting Room, pavilions 2, 3 and 4, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Marcus Theatres open — The Grand Cinema, SouthPointe Cinema and East Park Cinema are all open. Edgewood Cinema is not open. Marcustheatres.com.
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Water and food available for purchase, outside snacks and food are allowed, bring your own masks, guests must arrive at their reserved time slot to ensure capacity is not exceeded. More information: Lincolnzoo.org.
THEATER
Shakespeare's "As You Like It" at Abel Commons — 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18-20; Sept. 25-27, 5000 St. Paul Ave. Nebraskawesleyan.edu.theatre or 402-465-2384.
"Silent Sky"at Beatrice Community Players — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Sept. 18-19; 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 20, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
NEARBY
Apple Jack Festival: Nebraska City — Sept. 19-20. 7:30 a.m. Apple Jack Fun run; 8:30 a.m. Free 1 Mile Kids Fun run. Apple pie, apple cider, apple cider donuts, candy apples, caramel apples, apple fritters and more. Extreme Bull Riding tour; 1 p.m. parade starts at 16th and Central Avenue, runs East on Central to 16th St.; water barrel fights; vendor fair at the Eagles; River City Classic Car Club Show; visit the orchards and Nebraska City Museums. More details: Gonebraskacity.com/festival/apple-jack-festival.
High Pressure: The Korean War and Aviation unveiling of new exhibit — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Featuring over 20 interactive stations focused on navigating on land, in air and at sea. $13, adults; $11, seniors and military; $11, active, retired veterans or military members (with military ID); $6, kids 4-12; free, kids 3 and under, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. daily. Kids can start their day with at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
SAVE THE DATE
Spring Creek Prairie Audubon "Tune in to the Tallgrass" live auction and Zoom event — Friday, online auction, items for bid including art pieces, jewelry, crane-viewing experience, gift baskets and more; 6 p.m. Sunday, pre-made food for pickup. Donors at the $75 level can choose a take-out meal including one entree and one dessert, from Venue restaurant at 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, and online access to the presentation. One cold or hot meal per each ticket purchased. Buyers can pick up meals at the Venue on Sunday between 4-5:30 p.m. Donors of $40 tickets will get access to the online presentation only. Tickets: act.audubon.org/a/tune-tallgrass-register.
Old Avoca Schoolhouse: "Rounds Workshop" — 7-8 p.m. Oct. 16. The online workshop is for fiddlers, violists, cellists, and recorder players. Each participant will get a copy of a “Book of Rounds," written in the clef of their choice. Register: Email Debby@grenblattandseay.com.
Pumpkin Run: West Haymarket — Oct. 17. Heats are every 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Each runner gets a shirt, gifts and goodies. Entry fee is $12 through Sept. 25 and $15 from Sept. 26-Oct. 15. 350 Canopy St. For those interested in making donations or purchasing a booth, go to: pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
