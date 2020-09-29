Family calendar, Sept. 30-Oct 7: Pumpkin patches, 'At Wit's End' at Playhouse

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
"At Wit's End," by Erma Bombeck: Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $25, adults; $15, students, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sundays. 10 a.m. shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, through Oct. 25. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
Fall craft and vendor fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Items for purchase, Southview Christian Church, 2040 S. 22nd St.
Family History Learning Center Experience — 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays. Families are invited to register for an hourlong time slot with a variety of hands-on activities to experience history, Nebraska History Museum, 1420 P St. Reserve time slot: history.nebraska.gov/education/hlc-experience.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, go online to read visitor info and sign waiver, 402-477-4000. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Marcus Theatres open — The Grand Cinema, SouthPointe Cinema and East Park Cinema are all open. Marcustheatres.com.
Wildlife Walk — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, Lincoln Children's Zoo. Water and food available for purchase, outside snacks and food are allowed, bring your own masks, guests must arrive at their reserved time slot to ensure capacity is not exceeded. More information: Lincolnzoo.org.
FALL FUN
Bloom Where You're Planted farm and pumpkin patch — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Visit the farm and enjoy hayrack rides to the U-Pick Patch, kids' play areas, family yard games, nature trails, farm animals, agricultural exhibits, great food and shopping. The Vintage Marketplace, housed in a restored barn will be full of vintage and antique goods plus seasonal decor, handcrafted gifts pumpkins in a variety of shapes and colors, squash, gourds and more, 911 108th St., Avoca. Complete list of activities: Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Boo at the Zoo: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23-30. Capacity is limited to 90 people every 15 minutes, one way traffic flow through the zoo, respecting social distancing markers. $6.95, tickets must be reserved for time slots; must purchase $3.50 bag to collect candy along the way. Groups are limited to eight people, exception for larger families. There are sanitizing stations throughout the zoo and staff is sanitizing high-touch surfaces between each train ride, benches, tables and chairs. More details: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.
Haunted Hollow at Indian Cave State Park — Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. Enjoy a day full of activities including crafts, pumpkin-carving contest, cabin and campground decorating contest, a haunted drive and more. See website for complete list of activities, 65296 720th Road, Shubert. Outdoornebraska.gov/parkevents. More details: Lincolnzoo.org. Click on Boo at the Zoo under the events tab.
James Arthur Vineyards hayrack rides — 6 p.m. Oct. 11, 6 p.m. Oct. 18 and 1 p.m. Oct 25. Enjoy a hayrack ride through the vineyards. Reserve groups of six to eight people per hayrack. Steak fry, wine storytelling and music performed by Chris Sayre, $45 per person, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Reserve a ride: Jamesarthurvineyard.com.
Roca Berry Farm — Open through Oct. 31. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $8.50; Gate admission changes to weekend pricing ($13) at 5 p.m. Fridays, see website for additional dates, times and pricing. Attractions include pumpkin patch, jumping pillow and corn corral, snacks and drinks available for purchase. More information: Rocaberryfarm.com.
Roca Scary Farm — 5-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, additional dates available, please see website. Tickets are $23.50, attractions including scary walking path and haunted hayride, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. More details: Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — Open through Nov. 1. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Season pass $13.95, Mondays-Thursdays; $17.95 Fridays-Sundays. Many attractions and photo opportunities, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
NEARBY
High Pressure: Korean War and aviation exhibit — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $13, adults; $11, seniors and military; $11, active, retired veterans or military members (with military ID); $6, kids 4-12; free, kids 3 and under, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
LIVESTREAMS
Harvest Moon Festival: Asian Community & Cultural Center online celebration — 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Enjoy dancing and musical performances from Nebraska, Washington, D.C., China and Denmark. Cooking and exercise demonstrations. Watch on Facebook: shorturl.at/nNOQ8 or go to youtube.com/channel/UCIMS-AHX_fBDdV6dbYVxgXA.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. daily. Kids can start their day with at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
REGISTER
Old Avoca Schoolhouse: "Rounds Workshop" — 7-8 p.m. Oct. 16. The online workshop is for fiddlers, violists, cellists and recorder players. Each participant will get a copy of a “Book of Rounds," written in the clef of their choice. Register: Email Debby@grenblattandseay.com.
Pumpkin Run: West Haymarket — Oct. 17. Heats are every 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Each runner gets a shirt, gifts and goodies. Entry fee is $15. 350 Canopy St. For those interested in making donations or purchasing a booth, go to: pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
AUDITIONS
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" auditions — Zoom auditions for Nebraska Repertory Theatre show will begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 24. The production will be performed for a limited, in-person audience and recorded for online. The first in-person rehearsal is March 2, 2021; the preview is April 1, 2021; opening night is April 2, 2021; closing night is April 11, 2021. Sign up for a Zoom audition: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4eaea922abf58-nrtauditions2. Submit a video audition: unl.edu/prodmgr/video-submissions-non-equity-auditions-midsummer-nights-dream.
