Family calendar, Sept. 30-Oct 7: Pumpkin patches, 'At Wit's End' at Playhouse

Boo at the Zoo: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23-30. Capacity is limited to 90 people every 15 minutes, one way traffic flow through the zoo, respecting social distancing markers. $6.95, tickets must be reserved for time slots; must purchase $3.50 bag to collect candy along the way. Groups are limited to eight people, exception for larger families. There are sanitizing stations throughout the zoo and staff is sanitizing high-touch surfaces between each train ride, benches, tables and chairs. More details: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.

Haunted Hollow at Indian Cave State Park — Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. Enjoy a day full of activities including crafts, pumpkin-carving contest, cabin and campground decorating contest, a haunted drive and more. See website for complete list of activities, 65296 720th Road, Shubert. Outdoornebraska.gov/parkevents. More details: Lincolnzoo.org. Click on Boo at the Zoo under the events tab.

James Arthur Vineyards hayrack rides — 6 p.m. Oct. 11, 6 p.m. Oct. 18 and 1 p.m. Oct 25. Enjoy a hayrack ride through the vineyards. Reserve groups of six to eight people per hayrack. Steak fry, wine storytelling and music performed by Chris Sayre, $45 per person, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Reserve a ride: Jamesarthurvineyard.com.