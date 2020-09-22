Family calendar, Sept.23-30. Fall fun, Hayrack rides and Pumpkin patches; Arabian horse show: Event Center

Marcus Theatres open — The Grand Cinema, SouthPointe Cinema and East Park Cinema are all open. Marcustheatres.com.

"Resilence" film screening and discussion: Child Advocacy Center — 11:30 a.m. Free event, must register, 5025 Garland St. Register: shorturl.at/hsGKS

Wildlife Walk — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, Lincoln Children's Zoo. Water and food available for purchase, outside snacks and food are allowed, bring your own masks, guests must arrive at their reserved time slot to ensure capacity is not exceeded. More information: Lincolnzoo.org.

FALL FUN, HAYRIDES AND PUMPKIN PATCHES

Bloom Where You Are Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday;10 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday-SundaySunday. Visit the farma and enjoy hay rides to the U-pick patch, kids' play areas, family yard games, nature trails, farm animals, agricultural exhibits, great food and shopping. The Vintage Marketplace, housed in a restored barn will be full of vintage and antique goods plus seasonal decor, handcrafted gifts pumpkins in a variety of shapes and colors, squash, gourds and more, 911 108th St., Avoca. Complete list of activities: Bloompumpkinpatch.com.