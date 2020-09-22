Family calendar, Sept.23-30. Fall fun, Hayrack rides and Pumpkin patches; Arabian horse show: Event Center

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
Civic Sidewalk Series: Census, art and vote — Register if you are a new voter, update voter's information and voter education is available while enjoying live art created on the sidewalks of Lincoln. Schedule of event locations: Daily. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pepe's Bistro, 1311 S. 11th St.; Thursday, YWCA, 1701 S. 17th St.; Friday, Pepe's Bistro, 1311 S. 11th and G streets. Wear your mask, social distancing, free masks available, free snacks and water.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sundays. 10 a.m. shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, through Oct. 25. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
Family History Learning Center Experience — 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays. Families are invited to register for an hourlong time slot with a variety of hands-on activities to experience history, Nebraska History Museum, 1420 P St. Reserve time slot: history.nebraska.gov/education/hlc-experience.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.
Ficke & Ficke auction: Lancaster Event Center — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Items for purchase, Lincoln room, 4100 N. 84th St.
Food Truck Rodeo: Lancaster Event Center — 5-9 p.m. Friday. Food trucks, live music, outdoor seating, no cover, all ages welcome, 4100 N. 84th St.
Great Plains Arabian horse show: Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, free event, 4100 N. 84th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lincoln Children's Museum: Sensory play day — 9 a.m. Sept. 27. Families who have one or more kids with special sensory needs can sign their kids up for play in an atmosphere with softer music, lower lights and sensory friendly activities during this two-hour time frame. Any question, contact Lindsay Bartlett at lbartlett@licnolnchildrensmuseum.org or call 402-477-4000. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
National Versatility Ranch Horse National Championship Finals — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, free for spectators, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Marcus Theatres open — The Grand Cinema, SouthPointe Cinema and East Park Cinema are all open. Marcustheatres.com.
"Resilence" film screening and discussion: Child Advocacy Center — 11:30 a.m. Free event, must register, 5025 Garland St. Register: shorturl.at/hsGKS
Wildlife Walk — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, Lincoln Children's Zoo. Water and food available for purchase, outside snacks and food are allowed, bring your own masks, guests must arrive at their reserved time slot to ensure capacity is not exceeded. More information: Lincolnzoo.org.
FALL FUN, HAYRIDES AND PUMPKIN PATCHES
Bloom Where You Are Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday;10 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday-SundaySunday. Visit the farma and enjoy hay rides to the U-pick patch, kids' play areas, family yard games, nature trails, farm animals, agricultural exhibits, great food and shopping. The Vintage Marketplace, housed in a restored barn will be full of vintage and antique goods plus seasonal decor, handcrafted gifts pumpkins in a variety of shapes and colors, squash, gourds and more, 911 108th St., Avoca. Complete list of activities: Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
James Arthur Vineyards hayrack rides — 6 p.m. Oct. 11, 6 p.m. Oct. 18 and 1 p.m. Oct 25. Enjoy a hayrack ride through the vineyards. Reserve small groups of six to eight people per hayrack. Steak fry, wine storytelling and music performed by Chris Sayre, $45 per person, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Reserve a ride: Jamesarthurvineyard.com.
Roca Berry Farm — Open through Oct. 31. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $8.50; Gate admission changes to weekend pricing of $13 at 5 p.m. on Fridays, see website for additional dates, times and pricing. Attractions including a pumpkin patch, jumping pillow and corn corral, snacks and drinks available for purchase. More information: Rocaberryfarm.com.
Roca Scary Farm: Opening day is Sept. 25 — 5-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, additional dates available, please see website. Tickets are $23.50, attractions including scary walking path and haunted hayride, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. More details: Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — Open through Nov. 1. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. With a season pass to Vala's you can visit as many times as you want, $13.95, Mondays-Thursdays; $17.95 Fridays-Sundays. Many attractions and photo opportunities, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
NEARBY
High Pressure: The Korean War and Aviation unveiling of a new exhibit — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Featuring over 20 interactive stations focused on navigating on land, in air and at sea. $13, adults; $11, seniors and military; $11, active, retired veterans or military members (with military ID); $6, kids 4-12; free, kids 3 and under, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Brave Blue World virtual film event — 6-8 p.m. Sept. 28. Documentary showing the importance of the future of our most precious resource water and sanitation, all ages welcome, discussion following, free event, must register at nebwea.org. More information: Call Scott Aurit at 402-399-1000.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. daily. Kids can start their day with at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
REGISTER
Old Avoca Schoolhouse: "Rounds Workshop" — 7-8 p.m. Oct. 16. The online workshop is for fiddlers, violists, cellists and recorder players. Each participant will get a copy of a “Book of Rounds," written in the clef of their choice. Register: Email Debby@grenblattandseay.com.
Pumpkin Run: West Haymarket — Oct. 17. Heats are every 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Each runner gets a shirt, gifts and goodies. Entry fee is $12 through Sept. 25 and $15 from Sept. 26-Oct. 15. 350 Canopy St. For those interested in making donations or purchasing a booth, go to: pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
