Family calendar, Sept.16-23 Fall fun, Hayrack rides and Pumpkin patches

Apple Jack Festival: Nebraska City — Saturday-Sunday. 7:30 a.m. Apple Jack fun run; 8:30 a.m. Free 1-mile kids fun run. Extreme bull riding tour; 1 p.m. parade at 16th Street and Central Avenue.; water barrel fights; vendor fair; River City Classic Car Club Show. More details: Gonebraskacity.com/festival/apple-jack-festival.

James Arthur Vineyards hayrack rides — 6 p.m. Oct. 11, 6 p.m. Oct. 18 and 1 p.m. Oct 25. Enjoy a hayrack ride through the vineyards. Reserve small groups of six to eight people per hayrack. Steak fry, wine storytelling and music performed by Chris Sayre, $45 per person, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Reserve a ride: Jamesarthurvineyard.com.

Rocaberry Farm — Saturday-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $8.50; Gate admission changes to weekend pricing of $13 at 5 p.m. on Fridays, see website for additional dates, times and pricing. Attractions including a pumpkin patch, jumping pillow and corn corral, snacks and drinks available for purchase. More information: Rocaberryfarm.com.

Roca Scary Farm: Opening day is Sept. 25 — 5-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, additional dates available, please see website. Tickets are $23.50, attractions including scary walking path and haunted hayride, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. More details: Rocaberryfarm.com.