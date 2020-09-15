Family calendar, Sept.16-23 Fall fun, Hayrack rides and Pumpkin patches; South of Downtown Live Chalk art event

Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. daily. Kids can start their day with at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.

SAVE THE DATE

Brave Blue World virtual film event — 6-8 p.m. Sept. 28. Documentary showing the importance of the future of our most precious resource water and sanitation, all ages welcome, discussion following, free event, must register at nebwea.org. More information: Call Scott Aurit at 402-399-1000.

REGISTER

Buffalo Run: Lincoln Track Club — 8 a.m. Sunday. Four heats, starting 15 minutes apart. Runners will be place in a starting heat or wave based on their submitted per-mile pace to follow social distancing guidelines. Runners will get a start time prior to the event and must enter Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., no more than 30 minutes prior to respective start time. Packet pick-up: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Tower Square, 13th and P streets. Register: shorturl.at/xLQRT.