Family calendar, Sept.16-23 Fall fun, Hayrack rides and Pumpkin patches; South of Downtown Live Chalk art event

EVENTS
City Sidewalk Series: Census, art and vote — South of Downtown Lincoln teams up with the Census to educate, register new voters, update information, while live art is created on the sidewalks of Lincoln. Schedule of event locations: Sept. 21, Lincoln High School,
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sundays. 10 a.m. shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, through Oct. 25. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
Falling Leaves vendor fair: Lancaster Event Center — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 100-plus vendors, items for purchase, benefit raffle, free event, 4100 N. 84th St.
Family History Learning Center Experience — 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays. Families are invited to register for an hourlong time slot with a variety of hands-on activities to experience history, Nebraska History Museum, 1420 P St. Reserve: forms.gle/KzKEq3mFFK26w4cD7 history.nebraska.gov/education/hlc-experience.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.
Food Truck Rodeo: Lancaster Event Center — 5-9 p.m. Friday. Food trucks, live music, outdoor seating, no cover, all ages welcome, 4100 N. 84th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7. 20% off all add-on, nonmember tickets, use code: PLAYcation. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
National Versatility Ranch Horse National Championship Finals — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, free for spectators, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Marcus Theatres open — The Grand Cinema, SouthPointe Cinema and East Park Cinema are all open. Marcustheatres.com.
Wildlife Walk — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, Lincoln Children's Zoo. Water and food available for purchase, outside snacks and food are allowed, bring your own masks, guests must arrive at their reserved time slot to ensure capacity is not exceeded. More information: Lincolnzoo.org.
FALL FUN, HAYRIDES AND PUMPKIN PATCHES
Apple Jack Festival: Nebraska City — Saturday-Sunday. 7:30 a.m. Apple Jack fun run; 8:30 a.m. Free 1-mile kids fun run. Extreme bull riding tour; 1 p.m. parade at 16th Street and Central Avenue.; water barrel fights; vendor fair; River City Classic Car Club Show. More details: Gonebraskacity.com/festival/apple-jack-festival.
James Arthur Vineyards hayrack rides — 6 p.m. Oct. 11, 6 p.m. Oct. 18 and 1 p.m. Oct 25. Enjoy a hayrack ride through the vineyards. Reserve small groups of six to eight people per hayrack. Steak fry, wine storytelling and music performed by Chris Sayre, $45 per person, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Reserve a ride: Jamesarthurvineyard.com.
Rocaberry Farm — Saturday-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $8.50; Gate admission changes to weekend pricing of $13 at 5 p.m. on Fridays, see website for additional dates, times and pricing. Attractions including a pumpkin patch, jumping pillow and corn corral, snacks and drinks available for purchase. More information: Rocaberryfarm.com.
Roca Scary Farm: Opening day is Sept. 25 — 5-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, additional dates available, please see website. Tickets are $23.50, attractions including scary walking path and haunted hayride, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. More details: Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard: opening day is Friday — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. With a season pass to Vala's you can visit as many times as you want, Friday-Nov. 1., $13.95, Mondays-Thursdays; $17.95 Fridays-Sundays. Many attractions and photo opportunities, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
THEATER
Shakespeare's "As You Like It" at Abel Commons — 6:30 p.m., Friday-Sunday; Sept. 25-27, 5000 St. Paul Ave. Nebraskawesleyan.edu.theatre or 402-465-2384.
"Silent Sky" at Beatrice Community Players — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
NEARBY
High Pressure: The Korean War and Aviation unveiling of new exhibit — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Featuring over 20 interactive stations focused on navigating on land, in air and at sea. $13, adults; $11, seniors and military; $11, active, retired veterans or military members (with military ID); $6, kids 4-12; free, kids 3 and under, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. daily. Kids can start their day with at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
SAVE THE DATE
Brave Blue World virtual film event — 6-8 p.m. Sept. 28. Documentary showing the importance of the future of our most precious resource water and sanitation, all ages welcome, discussion following, free event, must register at nebwea.org. More information: Call Scott Aurit at 402-399-1000.
REGISTER
Buffalo Run: Lincoln Track Club — 8 a.m. Sunday. Four heats, starting 15 minutes apart. Runners will be place in a starting heat or wave based on their submitted per-mile pace to follow social distancing guidelines. Runners will get a start time prior to the event and must enter Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., no more than 30 minutes prior to respective start time. Packet pick-up: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Tower Square, 13th and P streets. Register: shorturl.at/xLQRT.
Old Avoca Schoolhouse: "Rounds Workshop" — 7-8 p.m. Oct. 16. The online workshop is for fiddlers, violists, cellists and recorder players. Each participant will get a copy of a “Book of Rounds," written in the clef of their choice. Register: Email Debby@grenblattandseay.com.
Pumpkin Run: West Haymarket — Oct. 17. Heats are every 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Each runner gets a shirt, gifts and goodies. Entry fee is $12 through Sept. 25 and $15 from Sept. 26-Oct. 15. 350 Canopy St. For those interested in making donations or purchasing a booth, go to: pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
