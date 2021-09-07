Family calendar Sep 8-15 Art in the Garden "Ruby Slippers in the Garden," Saturday; Emerge LNK: Splurge at multiple locations to visit, shop and dine Sept. 8-18; Family steak night and Silver Wings Band at VFW 3606, Saturday;Hazardous Waste Collection events at 2 locations;Register for the Pumpkin Run, Sept. 26. (copy)

Friends with food monthly distribution at Arnold Family Resource Center — 5-6 p.m. Third Monday of every month. Aug. 16-Sept. 20. Bring your proof of address, on your ID, enter through west door, 4621 N.W. 48th St.

Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.

Hazardous Waste Collection events at 2 locations — 2-6 p.m. Sept. 17. St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 375 South Lincoln St., Malcom; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 18. Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd St.; see a complete list of accepted items at haztogo.com. More information; 402-441-8002.