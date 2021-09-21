Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Bark at the Moon: Paws 4 Fun — Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 17. Trick-or-trick with your dog at vendor booths, dress your dog in a costume to win prizes, photo opportunity, must register to get free bag; $2 at the door. Due to rain, if the event is moved indoors, you must have proof of dog vaccination, 222 N. 44th St.
Craft Festival at Sesostris Shrine — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 25, 40 vendors, baked goods, baby clothes, jewelry, wood crafts, T-shirts, tumblers, cinnamon rolls and walking tacos for purchase, masks required, free admission, 1050 Saltillo Road. More information: Deb at 402-450-8032.
Diabetes Program for Seniors in Hickman — 9 a.m. Oct. 12-Nov. 16. "Living with Diabetes" is a six-week, evidence-based program, 1115 Locust St., Hickman.
Fall Fest at Trinity United Methodist Church — 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday. Family activities including balloon artists, face painting, games, live DJ, photo booth; food trucks including Boom Eatery and Vern & Ellie's will have food items for purchase, public welcome, 7130 Kentwell Lane.
Family steak night and Silver Wings Band at VFW 3606 — Saturday. 5 p.m. Dinner orders begin; 5:30-7:30 p.m. $13 adults, steak dinner; $4 kids, hamburger, chips and dessert; 7-10 p.m. Silver Wings Band, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Homecoming events at UNL: "The Good Life" — Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Schedule including: 8 p.m. Sept. 27. "Showtime at Vine Street," featuring students in a competition, performing acting, dancing and singing, 17th and Vine streets; 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The Nebraska Alumni Association will host one-hour campus tours, leaving from the Wick Alumni Center, pre-registration is required. Email wkempcke@huskeralum.org to make a reservation; 5-8 p.m. Oct. 1. Cornstock Festival, open to the public, featuring a performance with UNL student Noah Floersch, food available for purchase, Ferris wheel, balloon artist, inflatable games, 1200 free ears of grilled corn, located in the plaza east of One Memorial Stadium Drive; 6 p.m. Oct. 1, parade starting at 16th and Vine St. and ending at the East Memorial Stadium plaza. See website for the complete Homecoming schedule of events: unl.edu/homecoming-event-schedule.
Lincoln Stamp Club show — 4 p.m. Oct. 24. Activities including demonstrations on stamp collecting tools, thousands of U.S. and foreign stamps to view, free penny stamps for kids and free nickel stamps for adults, door prizes and more, masks required, College View Seventh Adventist Church, 48th and Prescott streets.
LPS Learning Lunch series: "The Vital Work of our Student Advocates" — Noon Oct. 19. Meets third Wednesday of each month via Zoom. Zoom link: lps.zoom.us/j/98435020065.
National Alpaca Farm Days — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Visit, pet and walk along the alpacas, bring your own picnic, alpaca souvenirs for purchase, J.P. Acres, 10000 Benton St.
Oktoberfest at the Piedmont Shoppes — 5-11 p.m. Saturday. A variety of ticket options: $28, basic package including three drink tickets, admission and access to all domestic beer; $40 VIP package including three custom beer steins, three drink tickets, admission, access to domestic and German beer, entry to win two free nights at the Marriott Residence Inn; $8 admission for anyone not purchasing a package ; 6 p.m. Husker Watch party, 1265 S. Cotner St. More information: Theshoppesatpiedmont.com/oktoberfest.
Prairie Pines Nature Scavenger Hunt — 1-4 p.m. Oct. 16. Keep your eyes open and discover the Prairie Pines Nature Preserve on a nature scavenger hunt. Follow clues to discover nature parts and places. The scavenger hunt that takes participants throughout the Preserve to explore, discover and learn about Prairie Pines. Enjoy a picnic in the Arboretum. Enjoy a picnic in the arboretum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Nature Ninja Course is open to the public. Kids must be accompanied by adults. No pets please, 3100 N. 112th St. More information: prairiepines.org/events.html.
Prairie Pines Nature Preserve Nature Rendezvous — 1-4 p.m. Saturday. All ages can explore nature and experience a variety activities in the arboretum and along Prairie Pines Nature Preserve Trails. Learn about trees, wildlife, moths, bees, fungus and more. Enjoy a picnic in the arboretum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Nature Ninja Course is open to the public. Kids must be accompanied by adults. No pets please, 3100 N. 112th St. More information: prairiepines.org/events.html.
Pumpkin Run at the Railyard — 10 a.m. Sunday. Free for spectators, race begins at 350 Canopy. More information: Pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
SIP Nebraska at Haymarket Park — 4-10 p.m. Friday. Live music schedule: 4 p.m. DJ Tunes; 5 p.m. Ro Hempel.; 6:30 p.m. DJ Tunes; 7 p.m. Chicken Fried Moses; 1-10 p.m Sunday. Live music schedule: 1 p.m. DJ Tunes; 1:30 p.m Ro Hempel; 3:30 p.m. Out Loud; 5:30 p.m. DJ Tunes. Both days including artisans, crafts, food vendors, wine and beer tastings, $25-$75, 403 Line Drive Circle. More information: Blurparties.com/sipnebraska.
Streets Alive — 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Free outdoor event, promoting physical activity, healthy eating and neighborhood community, South Salt Creek Neighborhood, Cooper Park, Ninth and D streets. More information: healthylincoln.org/streetsalive.
Storyland Traveling Exhibit at Lincoln Children's Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 19. Enjoy life-sized versions of "Peter Rabbit" and "Where’s Spot"; 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/events/storyland-traveling-exhibit.
Star City Parlimentarian Public Meeting at Scooter's Coffee — 7 p.m. Sept. 27. Chapter VI, Section 12, "Amend by Creating and Filling Blanks and Discussion of RONR 12:51," presented by Lynna Gene Cook, PRP. The group uses the "Robert's Rules of Order" newly revised 12th edition, public welcome, no registration is required, 84th and Van Dorn streets.
Veterans "Lincoln Buddy Check" at the Foundry — 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. Casual gathering for veterans to socialize; free coffee, pop and Valentino's pizza; alcohol for purchase, 211 N. 14th St.
Wednesday Night Live Family Night at First-Plymouth — 5 p.m. EZ Meals by Chef au Chef. Individually packed to-go meals, free-will donations accepted; 5:30 p.m. Kids and youth choir rehearsal and Confirmation for eighth grade; 6 p.m. First Plymouth Littles, birth-age 5; First Plymouth Kids Studio, K-fifth grade; middle school, sixth-eighth grade; and high school, ninth-12th grade. Adult programs include "Justice 101," with the Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas, Pilgrim Hall; 7:15 p.m. Adult Choir Rehearsal, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Concerts and music series
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. Bert & Scott Duo; 6 p.m. Hake Catering, food items for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. Enjoy live music, the outdoors, activities for families and singles, craft beer and food trucks including Motorfood, Tastee Trailer and UNL Dairy, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
James Arthur Vineyards — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. Celebrating Unite 145 Foundation for Education; $30 per person, two glasses of wine, dinner by 3 Chicks and a Wagon, and dueling pianos entertainment, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Tom & Wes. Live music on the deck, items for purchase, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Kimball Hall Concert — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Jazz Singers and Jazz Orchestra performance, Dr. David von Kampen, Director; $5, adults; $3, students and seniors, 1113 R St.
Kimball Hall Recital — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Scott Anderson, trombone, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu/webcast.
Lincoln Calling Music Festival — Thursday-Saturday. 40+ Bands, 3 outdoor stages, educational workshops and beer garden. See website for complete schedule, $25-$125, 13th and P to 14th and O streets. Tickets: Lincolncalling.com.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden series — Noon. Wednesday, Tidball Barger Band; Sept. 29, Kevin Lloyd, Trio, 1415 N St.
Pinewood Bowl Theater — 7 p.m. Wednesday. Shinedown, The Struts and Zero 9:36, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Pinewoodbowltheater.com.
Artist Lecture series
Hisxon-Lied visiting artist series — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Speaker is Odalis Valdivieso, painter, Richards Hall, Room 15, 560 Stadium Drive. More information schoolaahd@unl.edu.
Farmers markets
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Vendors including: Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged. Live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Theater
Angel's Theater First Flight Festival — Wednesday-Sunday. The festival is canceled. Please see website for more information. Angelscompany.org.
Comedy Cabaret with Mister Showtime at TADA Theatre — 7:30 and 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Mama Mia" at Beatrice Community Players — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 412 Ella St. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
"Stop, Kiss" at Wesleyan Elder Theatre — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Huntington Avenue and 51 streets. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.
"Unshaken" Flatwater Theater Festival: Mill at Telegraph — 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Two-hour show with 15-minute intermission, donations accepted, items for purchase, 330 S. 21st St.
Sports events
Archery for All at Irving Recreation Center — 10 a.m. Sundays, through Oct. 10. Class is open for ages 7 and up, all equipment provided. The class provides individual and group instruction. Learn techniques, precision and sportsmanship, all levels welcome, 2010 Van Dorn St. More information: 402-441-7954.
Parks & Recreation Fall Team Sports — Register: Teamsideline.com/lincolnne.
Table Tennis Challenge at Belmont Recreation Center — 5-10 p.m. Sundays. Walk-in, $3 per night; $30 for 13 weeks, 1234 Judson St. More information: 402-441-6789.
Register
The Old Avoca Schoolhouse presents “Harmonica Helper Beginner Workshop” — 7 p.m. Sept. 28, with David Seay; 10 a.m. Sept. 29. No experience necessary for this workshop. This workshop is designed to help folks get started playing harmonica. Register: greenblattandseay.com/workshops_harmonica_helper.shtml.
Nearby
"Cold War in Film" new exhibit opening at SAC Museum (Ashland) — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. New exhibit open featuring artifacts, films, television shows, music and props, through Jan. 3, 2022, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.