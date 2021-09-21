Lincoln Stamp Club show — 4 p.m. Oct. 24. Activities including demonstrations on stamp collecting tools, thousands of U.S. and foreign stamps to view, free penny stamps for kids and free nickel stamps for adults, door prizes and more, masks required, College View Seventh Adventist Church, 48th and Prescott streets.

LPS Learning Lunch series: "The Vital Work of our Student Advocates" — Noon Oct. 19. Meets third Wednesday of each month via Zoom. Zoom link: lps.zoom.us/j/98435020065.

National Alpaca Farm Days — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Visit, pet and walk along the alpacas, bring your own picnic, alpaca souvenirs for purchase, J.P. Acres, 10000 Benton St.

Oktoberfest at the Piedmont Shoppes — 5-11 p.m. Saturday. A variety of ticket options including $28, basic package including three drink tickets, admission and access to all domestic beer; $40 VIP package including three custom beer steins, three drink tickets, admission, access to domestic and German beer, entry to win two free nights at the Marriott Residence Inn; $8 admission for anyone not purchasing a package, 1265 S. Cotner St. More information: Theshoppesatpiedmont.com/oktoberfest.