Family calendar, Sep 2 -9 — Food Truck Rodeo; horse shows; and more

EVENTS
Amateur Labor Day quarter horse show: Lancaster Event Center — Saturday-Sunday, Exhibit Hall Meeting Room A, Multi-Purpose Arena, Pavilion 2, free, Pavilion 3, 4100 N. 48th St. More details: Lancastereventcenter.org.
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sundays. 10 a.m. shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, through Oct. 25. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
Family History Learning Center Experience — 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Saturdays. Families are invited to register for an hourlong time slot with a variety of hands-on activities to experience history, Nebraska History Museum, 1420 P St. Reserve time slots: forms.gle/KzKEq3mFFK26w4cD7.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.
Food Truck Rodeo: Lancaster Event Center — 5-9 p.m. Friday. Food trucks, live music, outdoor seating, no cover, all ages welcome, 4100 N. 84th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lincoln Children's Museum open Labor Day — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7. 20% off all add-on, nonmember tickets, use code: PLAYcation. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field). Home.lps.org.
Marcus Theatres open — The Grand Cinema, SouthPointe Cinema and East Park Cinema are all open. Edgewood Cinema is not open. Marcustheatres.com.
Nebraska paint horse show: Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St. 4100 N. 48th St. More details: Lancastereventcenter.org.
Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Sunday. Bring your furry friends with you for fun in the sun, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, social distancing rules apply, masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.
Shakespeare's "As You Like It" at Abel Commons — 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18-20; Sept. 25-27, 5000 St. Paul Ave. Nebraskawesleyan.edu.theatre or 402-465-2384.
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Water and food available for purchase, outside snacks and food are allowed, bring your own masks, guests must arrive at their reserved time slot to ensure capacity is not exceeded. More information: Lincolnzoo.org.
NEARBY
QUEST: Navigating the World exhibit at Strategic Air Command Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Featuring over 20 interactive stations focused on navigating on land, in air and at sea. $13, adults; $11, seniors; $11, active, retired veterans or military members (with military ID); $6, kids 4-12; free, kids 3 and under, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to Facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. daily. Kids can start their day with at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
SAVE THE DATE
Pumpkin Run: West Haymarket — Oct. 17. Heats are every 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Each runner gets a shirt, gifts and goodies. Entry fee is $12 through Sept. 25 and $15 from Sept. 26-Oct. 15. 350 Canopy St. For those interested in making donations or purchasing a booth, go to: pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
