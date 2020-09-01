Family calendar, Sep 2 -9 — Food Truck Rodeo; horse shows; and more

Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Sunday. Bring your furry friends with you for fun in the sun, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, social distancing rules apply, masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.

Shakespeare's "As You Like It" at Abel Commons — 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18-20; Sept. 25-27, 5000 St. Paul Ave. Nebraskawesleyan.edu.theatre or 402-465-2384.

Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Water and food available for purchase, outside snacks and food are allowed, bring your own masks, guests must arrive at their reserved time slot to ensure capacity is not exceeded. More information: Lincolnzoo.org.

NEARBY

QUEST: Navigating the World exhibit at Strategic Air Command Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Featuring over 20 interactive stations focused on navigating on land, in air and at sea. $13, adults; $11, seniors; $11, active, retired veterans or military members (with military ID); $6, kids 4-12; free, kids 3 and under, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.

LIVESTREAM EVENTS