Lil Foodie Day at the Sunday College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m. Sunday. Bring your kids to the market and celebrate kids who are foodies, including Lincoln Fire and Rescue Fire truck, Story Time with the Lincoln City Library, Kid's Chef Demo, face painting, craft activities, live music with Blue Raven Camp Kids and Jeff King, free event, 4801 Prescott Ave.

Oktoberfest at the Piedmont Shoppes — 5-11 p.m. Sept. 25. A variety of ticket options including" $28, basic package including 3 drink tickets, admission and access to all domestic beer; $40 VIP package including 3 custom beer steins, 3 drink tickets, admission, access to domestic and German beer, entry to win two free nights at the Marriott Residence Inn; $8 admission for anyone not purchasing a package, 1265 S. Cotner St. More information: Theshoppesatpiedmont.com/oktoberfest.