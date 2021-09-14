Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Asian Community and Cultural Center "Harvest Moon" festival — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Including authentic Asian food, cultural performers, live music and activities, also LLCHD will be doing free vaccinations, Antelope Park Band shell, Garfield and Memorial Drive.
Bike Walk Nebraska: Golden Ride — Sept. Saturday-Sunday. Registration including a free meal and drinks, Sept. 17 at the Hub Cafe and Jayne Snyder Trails Center, free parking at Assurity Company, grab-and-go breakfasts Sept. 18-19 and free beverages Sept. 18 in Beatrice’s Chautauqua Park. Register: bikereg.com/49874. More information: bikegoldenride.com or 402-320-3384.
Craft Festival at Sesostris Shrine — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 25, 40 vendors, baked goods, baby clothes, jewelry, wood crafts, t-shirts, tumblers, cinnoman rolls and walking tacos for purchase, masks required, free admission, 1050 Saltillo Road. More information: Deb at 402-450-8032.
Community Mural Project at the Proyecto Cultural Dance Studio — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17 and Sept. 22-25. Public is invited to drive by and view a giant mural being painted by volunteers, the theme is Mexican folklore, Mexican dancers and butterflies. View the painting and creation of the mural, west and south wall of the studio, 2222 Y St.
Diabetes Program for Seniors in Hickman — 9 a.m. Oct. 12-Nov. 16. "Living with Diabetes" is a six-week, evidence-based program, 1115 Locust St., Hickman.
Dig Deeper Farm Tours at multiple locations — 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Tour eight different farms. See website for participating farm addresses: digdeeperfarmtour.com.
Emerge LNK: Splurge event — Wednesday-Saturday. Visit, shop, dine and engage with participating businesses while also visiting murals nearby. Get a Passport booklet and collect five stickers for your passport. Return your booklet to the LUX Center for the Arts by Sept. 18 and get entered for a chance to win prizes. Winners will be notified on Sept. 20. Luxcenter.org/events/emerge-lnk-emerge-splurge.
Fall Fest at Trinity United Methodist Church — 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Family activities including balloon artists, face painting, games, live DJ, photo booth; food trucks including Boom Eatery and Vern & Ellie's will have food items for purchase, public welcome, 7130 Kentwell Lane.
Family steak night and Silver Wings Band at VFW 3606 — Sept. 25. 5 p.m. Dinner orders begin; 5:30-7:30 p.m. $13 adults, steak dinner; $4 kids, hamburger, chips and dessert; 7-10 p.m. Silver Wings Band, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Friends with food monthly distribution at Arnold Family Resource Center — 5-6 p.m. Sept. 20. Bring your proof of address, on your ID, enter through west door, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Hazardous Waste Collection events at 2 locations — 2-6 p.m. Friday. St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 375 South Lincoln St., Malcom; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd St.; see a complete list of accepted items at haztogo.com. More information; 402-441-8002.
Latino Festival at Antelope Park Bandshell — 2-8 p.m. Saturday. Celebrating Latin cultures, featuring artists, entertainment, food, resource booths, including Ballet Folklorico; live music with Jarana and Andy William and the Nebraska Allstars, walk-in vaccinations provided by LLCHD, Mememorial Drive and Garfield streets.
Lil Foodie Day at the Sunday College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m. Sunday. Bring your kids to the market and celebrate kids who are foodies, including Lincoln Fire and Rescue Fire truck, Story Time with the Lincoln City Library, Kid's Chef Demo, face painting, craft activities, live music with Blue Raven Camp Kids and Jeff King, free event, 4801 Prescott Ave.
Oktoberfest at the Piedmont Shoppes — 5-11 p.m. Sept. 25. A variety of ticket options including" $28, basic package including 3 drink tickets, admission and access to all domestic beer; $40 VIP package including 3 custom beer steins, 3 drink tickets, admission, access to domestic and German beer, entry to win two free nights at the Marriott Residence Inn; $8 admission for anyone not purchasing a package, 1265 S. Cotner St. More information: Theshoppesatpiedmont.com/oktoberfest.
Prairie Pines Nature Scavenger Hunt — 1-4 p.m. Oct. 16. Keep your eyes open and discover the Prairie Pines Nature Preserve on a nature scavenger hunt. Follow clues to discover nature parts and places. The scavenger hunt that takes participants throughout the Preserve to explore, discover and learn about Prairie Pines. Enjoy a picnic in the Arboretum. Enjoy a picnic in the Arboretum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Nature Ninja Course is open to the public. Kids must be accompanied by adults. No pets please, 3100 N. 112th St. More information: prairiepines.org/events.html.
Prairie Pines Nature Preserve Nature Rendezvous — 1-4 p.m. Sept. 25. All ages can explore nature and experience a variety activities in the arboretum and along Prairie Pines Nature Preserve Trails. Learn about trees, wildlife, moths, bees, fungus and more. Enjoy a picnic in the Arboretum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Nature Ninja Course is open to the public. Kids must be accompanied by adults. No pets please, 3100 N. 112th St. More information: prairiepines.org/events.html.
Streets Alive — 1-4:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Free outdoor event, promoting physical activity, healthy eating and neighborhood community, South Salt Creek Neighborhood, Cooper Park, Ninth and D streets. More information: healthylincoln.org/streetsalive.
Storyland Traveling Exhibit at Lincoln Children's Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 19. Enjoy life-sized versions of "Peter Rabbit" and "Where’s Spot"; 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/events/storyland-traveling-exhibit.
Wednesday Night Live Family Night at First-Plymouth — 5 p.m. EZ Meals by Chef au Chef. Individually packed to-go meals, free will donations accepted; 5:30 p.m. Kids and youth choir rehearsal and Confirmation for 8th grade; 6 p.m. First Plymouth Littles, birth-age 5; First Plymouth Kids Studio, K-5th grade; Middle School, 6-8th grade and High School, 9-12th grade Youth grades; Adult Programs include "Justice 101," with Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas, Pilgrim Hall; 7:15 p.m. Adult Choir Rehearsal, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Concerts and music series
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Dustin West "Johnny Cash Tribute"; 6 p.m. Hake Catering, food items for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Capitol View Winery —3-5 p.m. Sunday. Josh Hoyer, bing a chair or blanket, limited seating, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. The Wildwooks, set 1; Lloyd McCarter and the Honky Tonk Revival, set 2. Enjoy live music, the outdoors, activities for families and singles, craft beer and food trucks including Motorfood, Tastee Trailer and UNL Dairy, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Chris Sayre; Sept. 26, Tom & Wes. Live music on the deck, items for purchase, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden series — Noon. Wednesdays, through Sept. 29, free live music. Schedule including: Wednesday, Skylark Band; Sept. 15, Swing Fever; Sept. 22, Tidball Barger; Sept. 29, Kevin Lloyd, Trio, 1415 N St.
Pinewood Bowl Theater — 7 p.m. Sept. 22. Shinedown, The Struts and Zero 9:36 Band, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Pinewoodbowltheater.com.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7 p.m. Friday. Alabama and The Marshall Tucker Band, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets and more information: Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7 p.m. Saturday. Kane Brown, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets and more information: Pinnaclebankareana.com.
Suna Gunther Faculty Recital in-person and webcast — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Free concert featuring Suna Gunther, soprano; Karen Becker, cello; Kevin Hanrahan, William Shomos, Jamie Reimer Seaman, Marques L.A. Garrett, Alisa Belflower, Amy Guevara and Thomas Gunther, singers; Madeline Rogers, piano, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. View concert:arts.unl.edu/music/webcasts.
VA Coffeehaus at Auld Pavilion: Antelope Park — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. 10 a.m. Live music with Kelly McGovern; MC Norm Hamel; Noon. Quilts of Valor presentation, snacks and coffee provided, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Farmers markets
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Vendors including: Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged. Live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Theater
Angel's Theater First Flight Festival — Wednesday-Sept. 26. Enjoy a playwright festival. All theater submissions come from the Angels Theatre Company Play Writing Collective. See website for complete schedule. Performances will be at the Johnny Carson Theatre, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Angelscompany.org.
Comedy Cabaret with Mister Showtime at TADA Theatre — 7:30 and 9 p.m. Sept. 24-25, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Mama Mia" at Beatrice Community Players — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Sept. 24-25.; 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 26th, 412 Ella St. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
"Stop, Kiss" at Wesleyan Elder Theatre — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23-26, Huntington Avenue and 51 streets. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.
"Unshaken" Flatwater Theater Festival: Mill at Telegraph — 7-9 p.m. Sept. 23. Two hour show, with 15 minute intermission, donations accepted, items for purchase, 330 S. 21st St.
Outdoor fun runs and sports events
Parks & Recreation Fall Team Sports — Register: Teamsideline.com/lincolnne.
Pumpkin Run at the Railyard — 10 a.m. Sept. 26. $12 per runner, due by Aug. 24-Sept. 24; $15 per runner, due Sept. 18-26; register by Sept. 19, to have shirt delivered to school, location of race start is at 350 Canopy. Register: pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
Register
The Old Avoca Schoolhouse presents “Harmonica Helper Beginner Workshop” — 7 p.m. Sept. 28, with David Seay; 10 a.m. Sept. 29. No experience necessary for this workshop. This workshop is designed to help folks get started playing harmonica. Register: greenblattandseay.com/workshops_harmonica_helper.shtml.
Nearby
"Cold War in Film" new exhibit opening at SAC Museum (Ashland) — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. New exhibit open featuring artifacts, films, television shows, music and props, through Jan. 3, 2022, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.