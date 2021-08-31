Family calendar Sep 1-8: EMERGE LNK: Mural Reveal + Street Art Festival at the Lux Center, Friday-Saturday; Bratley Gilbert at the Pinnacle, Thursday; Sheryl Crow, Sept. 7 at Pinewood bowl; 311 Band, Sept. 8 at Pinewood Bowl; Register for the Pumpkin Run, Sept. 26.

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Art in the Garden "We're all in this together": Sunken Gardens — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 11. Including original art from a variety of artists within the Sunken Gardens, food vendors, dancers, live music, bring your own water, Capitol Parkway and South 27th streets.
Asian Community and Cultural Center "Harvest Moon" festival — 4-7 p.m. Sept. 19. Including authentic Asian food, cultural performers, live music and activities, Antelope Park Bandshell, Garfield and Memorial Drive.
Bike Walk Nebraska: Golden Ride — Sept. 18-19. Registration including a free meal and drinks, Sept. 17 at the Hub Cafe and Jayne Snyder Trails Center, free parking at Assurity Company, grab-and-go breakfasts Sept. 18-19 and free beverages Sept. 18 in Beatrice’s Chautauqua Park. Register: bikereg.com/49874. More information: bikegoldenride.com or 402-320-3384.
Community Mural Project at the Proyecto Cultural Dance Studio — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17 and Sept. 22-25. Public is invited to drive by and view a giant mural being painted by volunteers, the theme is Mexican folklore, Mexican dancers and butterflies. View the painting and creation of the mural, west and south wall of the studio, 2222 Y St.
Dig Deeper Farm Tours at multiple locations — 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 18. Tour eight different farms. See website for participating farm addresses: digdeeperfarmtour.com.
EMERGE LNK: Mural Reveal + Street Art Festival at the Lux Center — 5-8 p.m. Friday, mural reveal; 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Street Art Festival. Enjoy a custom car show, family-friendly arts festival, including hands-on activities; live music with Emily Bass, Las Cruxes and Steady Wells; food trucks including Fly Dogz, Mary Ellen's, Pepe's and Snow Daze. 2601 N. 48th St. View mural map: luxcenter.org/exhibitions/emerge-lnk-mural-street-art-festival.
Emerge LNK: Splurge event — Sept. 5-18. Visit, shop, dine and engage with participating businesses while also visiting murals nearby. Get a Passport booklet and collect five stickers for your passport. Return your booklet to the LUX Center for the Arts by Sept. 18 and get entered for a chance to win prizes. Winners will be notified on Sept. 20. Luxcenter.org/events/emerge-lnk-emerge-splurge.
Family night at VFW 3606 — Sept. 11. 5 p.m. Dinner orders begin; 5:30-7:30 p.m. $13 adults, steak dinner; $4 kids, hamburger, chips and dessert; 7-10 p.m. Silver Wings Band, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
"Fly Fitness" free classes in Tower Square — 9:45 a.m. Saturday, 45-minute exercise class, all levels welcome, 13th and P streets.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Food Truck Frenzy at AAA Ultimate Pawn — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 1126 N. 27th St.
Friends with food monthly distribution at Arnold Family Resource Center — 5-6 p.m. Third Monday of every month. Aug. 16-Sept. 20. Bring your proof of address, on your ID, enter through west door, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Oktoberfest at the Piedmont Shoppes — 5-11 p.m. Sept. 25. — $28, basic package including 3 drink tickets, admission and access to all domestic beer; $40 VIP package including 3 custom beer steins, 3 drink tickets, admission, access to domestic and German beer, entry to win two free nights at the Marriott Residence Inn; $8 admission for anyone not purchasing a package, 1265 S. Cotner St. More information: Theshoppesatpiedmont.com/oktoberfest.
Third Thursdays Webinar Parkinson's support group — Noon. Sept. 16. Panelists will discuss life with Parkinson’s from a loved one’s perspective. They’ll share their experiences and tips and answer your questions. Panelists also will talk about what being a “care partner” can look like. Register: michaeljfox.org/webinar/do-you-love-someone-who-has-parkinsons?
Concerts and music series
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Garage Band; 6 p.m. Hake Catering, food items for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 7-8:30 p.m. Friday. Comedy Night, $20, grilled food items for purchase, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
James Arthur Vineyards Car Show and music — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Raymond Car Show, free admission; noon-3 p.m. Live music with the Schucks Brothers, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden series — Noon. Wednesdays, through Sept. 29, free live music. Schedule including: Wednesday, McGovern String Band; Sept. 8, Skylark; Sept. 15, Swing Fever; Sept. 22, Tidball Barger; Sept. 29, Kevin Lloyd, Trio, 1415 N St.
The Mill at Telegraph outdoor music concert series — 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, AM FM Band; Sept. 8, 402 Band, free music, items for purchase, 330 S. 21st St.
Pinewood Bowl Theater — 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Sheryl Crow; 7 p.m. Sept. 8, 311, Iration and Iya Terra, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Pinewoodbowltheater.com.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Brantley Gilbert concert, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets and more information: Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Southpointe Pavilions Friday Nights Live — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, AM FM, free concert, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Farmers markets
Fallbrook Farmers' Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Through Thursday. Shop produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Vendors including: Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged. Live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Theater
Angel's Theater First Flight Festival — Sept. 15-26, playwright-driven festival. All theater submissions come from the Angels Theatre Company Play Writing Collective. See website for complete schedule. Performances will be at the Johnny Carson Theatre, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Angelscompany.org.
Comedy Cabaret with Chris Copae at TADA Theatre — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10-11, $5, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Mama Mia" at Beatrice Community Players — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10-11, Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25.; 2 p.m. Sept. 12, 19 and 26th, 412 Ella St. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Outdoor fun runs and sports events
Dip, Ride and Dash: Fallbrook YMCA Triathlon — 9 a.m. Sept. 6. $20, including T-shirt, late registration due Aug. 17-Sept. 5, 700 Penrose Drive. Register: ymcalincoln.org/events/fallbrook-ymca-youth-triathlon; more information: 402-323-6444.
Parks & Recreation Fall Team Sports — Register: Teamsideline.com/lincolnne.
Pumpkin Run at the Railyard — 10 a.m. Sept. 26. $12 per runner, due by Aug. 24-Sept. 24; $15 per runner, due Sept. 18-26; register by Sept. 19, to have shirt delivered to school, location of race start is at 350 Canopy. Register: pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
USA Wrestling Senior World Team Trials — 10 a.m. Sept. 11-12, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Register
The Old Avoca Schoolhouse presents “Harmonica Helper Beginner Workshop” — 7 p.m. Sept. 28, with David Seay; 10 a.m. Sept. 29. No experience necessary for this workshop. This workshop is designed to help folks get started playing harmonica. Register: greenblattandseay.com/workshops_harmonica_helper.shtml.
Save the date
Lil Foodie Day at the Sunday College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m. Sept. 19. Bring your kids to the market and celebrate kids who are foodies, including Lincoln Fire and Rescue Fire truck, Story Time with the Lincoln City Library, Kid's Chef Demo, face painting, craft activities, live music with Blue Raven Camp Kids and Jeff King, free event, 4801 Prescott Ave.
Streets Alive — 1-4:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Free outdoor event, promoting physical activity, healthy eating and neighborhood community, South Salt Creek Neighborhood, Cooper Park, Ninth and D streets. More information: healthylincoln.org/streetsalive.
Auditions
Popcorn Falls — 6 p.m. Sunday. Aug. 29. The show requires two men. All those auditioning will be asked to read from the script. Anyone interested in auditioning is encouraged to sign up for an audition slot online, alternative audition appointments may be made on Aug. 30-31 by calling the theater, show runs Oct. 15-17, 22-24, 12 Ella St. Auditions: beatricecommunityplayers.com/auditions or 402-228-1801.