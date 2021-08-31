Family calendar Sep 1-8: EMERGE LNK: Mural Reveal + Street Art Festival at the Lux Center, Friday-Saturday; Bratley Gilbert at the Pinnacle, Thursday; Sheryl Crow, Sept. 7 at Pinewood bowl; 311 Band, Sept. 8 at Pinewood Bowl; Register for the Pumpkin Run, Sept. 26.

Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.

Food Truck Frenzy at AAA Ultimate Pawn — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 1126 N. 27th St.

Friends with food monthly distribution at Arnold Family Resource Center — 5-6 p.m. Third Monday of every month. Aug. 16-Sept. 20. Bring your proof of address, on your ID, enter through west door, 4621 N.W. 48th St.

Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.