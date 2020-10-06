Family calendar, Oct. 7-14: Fall fun, pumpkin patches and Halloween events

Please check event venues for current information.

Events

College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sundays, through Oct. 25. 10 a.m. shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, through Oct. 25. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.

Family History Learning Center Experience — 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays. Families are invited to register for an hourlong time slot with a variety of hands-on activities to experience history, Nebraska History Museum, 1420 P St. Reserve time slot: history.nebraska.gov/education/hlc-experience.

Halloween events

Bark at the Moon Halloween event: Paws 4 Fun — Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 18. Bring your dog and a bag to collect dog treats and trick-or-treat at each of the 15 vendor booths. Dress up your dog for the costume contest. Must register and need to have proof of dog vaccination prior to the event or the day of. 222 N. 44th St. Register: eventbrite.com/e/bark-at-the-moon-2020-tickets-120414463903.