Family calendar, Oct. 7-14: Fall fun, pumpkin patches and Halloween events

Events
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sundays, through Oct. 25. 10 a.m. shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, through Oct. 25. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
Family History Learning Center Experience — 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays. Families are invited to register for an hourlong time slot with a variety of hands-on activities to experience history, Nebraska History Museum, 1420 P St. Reserve time slot: history.nebraska.gov/education/hlc-experience.
Halloween events
Bark at the Moon Halloween event: Paws 4 Fun — Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 18. Bring your dog and a bag to collect dog treats and trick-or-treat at each of the 15 vendor booths. Dress up your dog for the costume contest. Must register and need to have proof of dog vaccination prior to the event or the day of. 222 N. 44th St. Register: eventbrite.com/e/bark-at-the-moon-2020-tickets-120414463903.
Boo at the Zoo — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23-30, Lincoln Children's Zoo. Capacity is limited to 90 people every 15 minutes, one-way traffic through the zoo, $6.95 tickets must be reserved for time slots, must purchase $3.50 bag to collect candy, groups limited to eight people, exceptions for larger families. Register: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.
Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Four Halloween exhibits. Oct. 22-25, Fright at the Museum; Oct. 30, Fright at the Museum After Dark, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Halloween Haunts, Tales and Treats — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Drive-thru family experience. Venture through the church parking lots to see what mystery and candies await you. Meet at the corner parking lot, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 20th and E streets.
"Light up the Dark" at Piedmont Park Church — 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31. Family-fun drive, story and treats, 4801 A St. Piedmontparska.org.
Pumpkin Run: West Haymarket — Oct. 17. Heats are every 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Each runner gets a shirt, gifts and goodies. Entry fee is $15. 350 Canopy St. For those interested in making donations or purchasing a booth, go to: pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
Fall fun, farms and pumpkin patches
Bloom Where You're Planted farm and pumpkin patch — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Visit the farm and enjoy hayrack rides to the U-Pick Patch, kids' play areas, family yard games, nature trails, farm animals, agricultural exhibits, food and shopping. The Vintage Marketplace, housed in a restored barn will be full of vintage and antique goods plus seasonal decor, handcrafted gifts pumpkins in a variety of shapes and colors, squash, gourds and more, 911 108th St., Avoca. Complete list of activities: Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Haunted Hollow at Indian Cave State Park — Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. Enjoy a day full of activities, including crafts, pumpkin-carving contest, cabin and campground decorating contest, a haunted drive and more. See website for complete list of activities, 65296 720th Road, Shubert. Outdoornebraska.gov/parkevents.
James Arthur Vineyards hayrack rides — 6 p.m. Oct. 11, 6 p.m. Oct. 18 and 1 p.m. Oct 25. Enjoy a hayrack ride through the vineyards. Reserve groups of six to eight people per hayrack. Steak fry, wine storytelling and music performed by Chris Sayre, $45 per person, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Reserve a ride: Jamesarthurvineyard.com.
Roca Berry Farm — Open through Oct. 31. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $8.50; Gate admission changes to weekend pricing ($13) at 5 p.m. Fridays, see website for additional dates, times and pricing. Attractions include pumpkin patch, jumping pillow and corn corral, snacks and drinks available for purchase. More information: Rocaberryfarm.com.
Roca Scary Farm — 5-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, additional dates available, please see website. Tickets are $23.50, attractions including scary walking path and haunted hayride, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. More details: Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — Open through Nov. 1. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Season pass $13.95, Mondays-Thursdays; $17.95 Fridays-Sundays. Many attractions and photo opportunities, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
Livestream events
Harvest Moon Festival: Asian Community & Cultural Center online celebration — 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy dancing and musical performances from Nebraska, Washington, D.C., China and Denmark. Cooking and exercise demonstrations. Watch on Facebook: shorturl.at/nNOQ8 or go to youtube.com/channel/UCIMS-AHX_fBDdV6dbYVxgXA.
Theater Nearby
"Office Hours" — Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 16-18, Oct. 22-25. If you had tickets for "Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?," the show title is now "Office Hours" and your ticket is still good. Please see website for complete list of ticket prices and show times, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org.
Register
Old Avoca Schoolhouse: "Rounds Workshop" — 7-8 p.m. Oct. 16. The online workshop is for fiddlers, violists, cellists and recorder players. Each participant will get a copy of a “Book of Rounds," written in the clef of their choice. Register: Email Debby@grenblattandseay.com.
Auditions
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" auditions — Zoom auditions for Nebraska Repertory Theatre show will begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 24. The production will be performed for a limited, in-person audience and recorded for online. The first in-person rehearsal is March 2, 2021; the preview is April 1, 2021; opening night is April 2, 2021; closing night is April 11, 2021. Sign up for a Zoom audition: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4eaea922abf58-nrtauditions2. Submit a video audition: unl.edu/prodmgr/video-submissions-non-equity-auditions-midsummer-nights-dream.
