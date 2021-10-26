Family calendar Oct. 27-Nov. 3. "Boo at the Zoo"; Halloween Trick-or-Treats; Trunk-or-Treats, Carnivals, Haunted Houses and more.

Events

Center for People in Need Thanksgiving food distributions — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23. Participants must wear a mask and be a Center client to attend. The Center is closed Nov. 19 and Nov. 24, offices, ELL and TRADE classes are open. More information on how to become a Center client: cfpin.org/center-card or call 402-476-4357, 3901 N. 27th St.