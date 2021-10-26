Family calendar Oct. 27-Nov. 3. "Boo at the Zoo"; Halloween Trick-or-Treats; Trunk-or-Treats, Carnivals, Haunted Houses and more.

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
43rd Army Band concert : Honor and celebrate America's Veterans — 2 p.m. Nov. 7. Free concert, public invited, Doane College, Heckman Auditorium, 1014 Boswell Avenue, Crete.
Center for People in Need Thanksgiving food distributions — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23. Participants must wear a mask and be a Center client to attend. The Center is closed Nov. 19 and Nov. 24, offices, ELL and TRADE classes are open. More information on how to become a Center client: cfpin.org/center-card or call 402-476-4357, 3901 N. 27th St.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Dinner and Dance Veteran's Salute — 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5. $10 per person, all ages. Hy-Vee is catering the meal including chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, roll and apple crisp. Transportation is available within Lincoln city limits for $5. Dinner and transportation reservations are due by noon, Oct. 25. Reservations: 402-441-7158.
Gifts of Love Toy Drive at Mosier-Timperly Chiropractic Clinic — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Donations needed including unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
Lincoln City Libraries: "Teen Tober" reading challenge — Through Nov. 30. Kids reading 10 hours minimum automatically entered to win prizes. Register: lincolnlibraries.org.
"Light the Night" at Christian Heritage — 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9-11. Families can drive through and view a live nativity scene, carolers, Santa & Mrs. Claus and thousands of lights covering trees, homes, and the campus barn, 14880 Old Cheney Road, Walton.
Lincoln Veteran's Day parade — 2 p.m. Nov. 7. Honoring veteran heroes who served in the military. Parade starts at 21st and K streets, ends at 14th and K streets.
Halloween events
"Boo at the Zoo" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. $6.95, non-member tickets, age 2 and up. Non-members must purchase a ticket and a treat bag for $3.50, to collect candy, call 402-475-6741; 4:15-9:15 p.m. Oct. 26-30. StarTran is providing a free shuttle bus service to the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Shuttles will run from the following locations: Lincoln High School, east side of Capitol Parkway, Randolph By-pass and 23rd streets; Antelope Park, near the Auld Pavilion playground, 1650 Memorial Drive. More information: Lincolnzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo.html.
Boo at the Box — 7:05 p.m. Saturday. Wear your costume, watch the STARS play hockey, trick-or-treat with the players after the game, 1880 Transformation Drive.
City Impact and NLU Trunk-or-Treat — 7:30-10 p.m. Friday. Wear your costumes, collect candy, games and prizes, 1035 N. 33rd St.
Club LNK Trick-or-Treat — 5-8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Collect candy, haunted house, carnival games, $10 per kid or adult, 1555 Yolande Ave.
Eagles Hollow Haunts at Eagle Raceway — 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $55, 617 238th St., Eagle. More information: eaglehollowhaunts.com or 402-606-1031.
Halloween Block Party at First-Plymouth Congregational Church — 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday. Carnival, collect candy and cookout, public welcome, free event, 2000 D St.
Halloween Carnival at Cooper YMCA — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday. Wear your costume, carnival games, outdoor event, 6767 S. 14th St.
Halloween event at Camp Sonshine — 6-8 p.m. Friday. Hayrack rides, bonfires, games, activities, inflatables, all ages welcome, 13440 S. 25th St., Roca. Register for free tickets: Childandyouthhalloween.eventbrite.com.
Halloween events at Marcus Theatres — Through Sunday. Play “Boo Bingo," win a spooky soda, popcorn or spooky soda combo. Get a Boo Bingo card in theatres or download the card at: s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/mt-website-prod-contentbucket-1tg1jr7b5zn9a/pdfs/BooBingo-Card-8.5x11-Web.pdf. Friday-Sunday, $5, view “Ghostbusters" or wear a costume to “Addams Family 2," get a BOGO ticket. Marcustheatres.com.
Haunted Woods and Jacob's Well Food Pantry fundraiser — 7-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Ages 13 and up, bring a non-perishable food item for entry, benefiting Jacob's Well Food Pantry, 9420 Holdrege St.
Haunted Tunnel at Jet Splash — 7-10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, $15 donation per car including goodie bags, unique family fun, wear your costume, 8420 Eiger Drive.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through Friday. Visit local haunts, start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Hy-Vee Halloween — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. goodie bags, pumpkin painting, coloring stations, pumpkin races, and KidsFit Halloween workouts, kids should wear a comfortable costume for working out; 7151 Stacy Lane or 6001 Village Drive.
"Monster Mash" and Show-n-Shine Car Show at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum (Ashland) — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Public is invited to wear costumes, trick-or-treat in the museum, visit the "Not so Scary" haunted house, make a super hero mask and get cookies at the Cookie Company food truck, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. More information: Sacmuseum.org.
Nightmare on East Campus — 7-10 p.m. Thursday. Free for UNL students, with event pass. Wear a costume, collect candy, hayrack ride, laser tag, photo booth, paint-a-pumpkin, 1705 Arbor Drive. More information: events.unl.edu/SLICE/2021/10/28/159800
"Scare Away Hunger" fundraiser — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bring a food item for admission, including canned green beans or corn, boxed stuffing mix, indoor games and activities, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
Scary House Take Home Kits at the Lincoln Children's Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Take-home kits to create your own haunted house, including instructions and pretend house occupants, $20. Kits can be picked up at 1420 P St. More information: 402-477-4000.
Tommy's Tunnel of Terror Car Wash — 6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $20 per vehicle, wear your costume, 150 N. 70th St.
Treats & Tales at First Christian Church — 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday. Kids can trick-or-treat, get blessings and learn Bible stories including Jonah who was swallowed up by a whale, David and Goliath, Noah's Ark, Meshach, Shadrach & Abednego who were thrown into a fiery furnace, a pumpkin parable and more, 205 N. Seventh St., Beatrice.
Trick-or-Treat at Butterfly Bakery — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free cookie decorating first 500 kids, costume contest, $100 prize gift card spooky treat for purchase, 4209 S. 33rd.
Trick-or-Treat Downtown — 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. Follow a map through the Haymarket, get candy and toys. List of particpating businesses: facebook.com/events/846360742649090
Trick-or-treat at Gateway Mall — 4-6 p.m. Sunday. Age 14 and under, treat bags are provided or bring your own, 6100 O St.
Trick-or-Treat Hillcrest at Firethorn — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Wear a costume, bring a bag to collect treats, 8601 Firethorn Lane.
Halloween Trunk-or-Treats
Trunk-or-Treat at Alpha Wealth Advisors — 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Bring one canned food item for entry, for the Lincoln Food Bank, bring a bag to collect candy, 7401 O St.
Trunk-or-Treat at American Lutheran Church — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. Wear a costume, get treats and candy, bring your own bag, 4200 Vine St.
Trunk-or-Treat at Capitol City Christian Church — 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday. Wear a costume, bring a bag to collect candy, inflatables, 7800 Holdrege St.
Trunk-or-Treat at Cross the Line Church — 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Wear a costume, bring a bag to collect candy, 5925 Adams St.
Trunk-or-Treat at Fallbrook YMCA — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Wear costumes, bring a bag to collect candy from car trunks, giveaways including candy, treats and prizes. Halloween-themed photo booth. Kona Ice and Vern & Ellie's Food Truck, items for purchase, 700 Penrose Drive.
Trunk-or-Treat at Havelock United Methodist Church — 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Wear a costume, bring a bag, collect treats, church parking lot, 4140 N. 60th St.
Trunk-or-Treat at First-Menonite Church — 6 p.m. Wednesday. Wear a costume, bring a bag to get candy from a variety of trunks, 7300 Holdrege.
Trunk-or-Treat at Mercy City Church — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free food, candy and games, 6224 Logan Ave.
Trunk-or-Treat at Nebraska Cheer Center — 5-8 p.m. Saturday. $5 entry fee, including good bags, activities, games and prizes, 1210 Infinity Court.
Trunk-or-Treat at Saint Mark Lutheran Church and School — 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Wear a costume, get candy, fun kid-friendly games and a photo booth, 3840 S. 19th St.
Trunk-or-Treat at Saint Peter's Parish — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. Wear a costume, bring a back to get treats. If you want to host a trunk, sign-up: signupgenius.com/go/4090d4da8a62ba1fe3-trunk1; 4500 Dushall Drive.
Farmers markets
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Vendors including: Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged. Live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Holiday Harvest farmers market — Sundays in November. Live music including: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7, Gene Davis; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14, Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21 Damian David, 4801 Prescott Ave.
Pumpkin Patches and Orchards
Bloom Where You Are Planted (Avoca) — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, through Oct. 31. Hayrides, you-pick pumpkin patch and walk or ride in the pumpkin patch; Activities including farm-themed play areas, 40-foot tube slide, hay climb, dress a scarecrow, Pop-a-Shot basketball, family-sized tire swing, $8, adults; free, age 2 and under, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Jurgens Pumpkin Patch (Jansen) — 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sundays. The food truck closes at 4:30 on Sundays. Soda and treats can still be purchased in the barn. Enjoy walking and visiting the retail shops, items for purchase; Activities including: $3, mini-golf; $4, corn maze; $5, gold mining, admission to the pumpkin patch is free, 71875 574th Ave., Jansen. Facebook.com/jurgenspumpkinpatch.
Martin's Hillside Orchard (Ceresco) — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Activities including: butterfly garden, kid-sized corn maze, gourd cave, tire mountain, tractor trike track, climbing fort, spider web and wagon ride. Pick your own apples and pumpkins, 2024 Ashland Road, Ceresco. Hillside-orchard.com.
Roca Berry Farm and Scary Farm (Roca) — Mondays-Sundays. Please see website for admission prices, hours of operation and complete schedule of activities, 16531 S 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Orchard (Gretna) — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and Sundays; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Oct. 31; Attractions including: Walking through the Lost Pumpkin Mine, Corn Maze, Pirate Maze, Storybook Barn, Haunted Farmhouse and the Haunted Trail; Enjoy riding in the Hay Rack Ride to the Pumpkin Field, Apple Orchard, and a Barnyard Adventure Ride; 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 8-minute firework show. See website for admission prices and complete schedule of activities, 12102 S 180th St, Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com.
Theater
Charissa Hogeland of "Frozen" at The Mill @ Telegraph. — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $20, adults; $10, students, Tickets: tadaproductions.info.