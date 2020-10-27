Family calendar, Oct 21-28: Halloween events, Pumpkin patches, Fall fun

Events

Toy Drive: Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic — 7-11:15 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 1-Dec. 1. Wishlist of toys needed: play-kitchen toys, arts and crafts, dolls, Hot Wheels, Star Wars toys, sports balls, Barbie dolls, bikes, scooters, thermos mugs and young adult fiction books. For every new toy or gift you bring in your name will be entered into a drawing for prizes, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.