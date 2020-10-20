Family calendar, Oct 21-28 Barks and Boos fundraiser, Boo at the Zoo, Halloween events

Voices of Hope: "Shop to stop family violence" — Through Saturday. Shop local businesses and they will donate 2% of their sales to Voices of Hope, providing crisis intervention for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Participating retailers include: A Novel Idea, Francie and Finch, Goldenrod Pastries, Gomez Art Supply, Little Mountain Print Shoppe, Meier’s Cork and Bottle, OMT! Divine Women’s Resale, Paint Yourself Silly, Rachel’s Boutique, Retail Therapy, Scarlet Raven Tattoo, Stem Gallery, Ten Thousand Villages, The Mill, Tsuru and The Uniform Connection.

Halloween events

Barks and Boos fundraiser at Uplifting Paws — 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Bring your family and four legged furry friends to trick-or-treat with your dogs. $5 kids; $5 suggested donation for dogs, proceeds benefiting future service dogs. COVID-19 protocols in place. 2019 P St. Facebook.com/events/3430857183662613.