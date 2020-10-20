Family calendar, Oct 21-28 Barks and Boos fundraiser, Boo at the Zoo, Halloween events

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
College View Farmers' Market — 10-2 p.m. Nov. 1, 8 and 15. One-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. More information: sundayfarmersmarket.org/holiday-market
Family History Learning Center Experience — 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays. Families are invited to register for an hourlong time slot with a variety of hands-on activities to experience history, Nebraska History Museum, 1420 P St. Reserve time slot: history.nebraska.gov/education/hlc-experience.
Shop the Blocks downtown event — Nov. 5, 12 and 19. $7 all-access pass including a shopping bag, store discounts, giveaways and more. Tickets: shoptheblocks@downtownlincoln.org.
Toy Drive: Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic — 7-11:15 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 1-Dec. 1. Wishlist of toys needed: play-kitchen toys, arts and crafts, dolls, Hot Wheels, Star Wars toys, sports balls, Barbie dolls, bikes, scooters, thermos mugs and young adult fiction books. For every new toy or gift you bring in your name will be entered into a drawing for prizes, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
Voices of Hope: "Shop to stop family violence" — Through Saturday. Shop local businesses and they will donate 2% of their sales to Voices of Hope, providing crisis intervention for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Participating retailers include: A Novel Idea, Francie and Finch, Goldenrod Pastries, Gomez Art Supply, Little Mountain Print Shoppe, Meier’s Cork and Bottle, OMT! Divine Women’s Resale, Paint Yourself Silly, Rachel’s Boutique, Retail Therapy, Scarlet Raven Tattoo, Stem Gallery, Ten Thousand Villages, The Mill, Tsuru and The Uniform Connection.
Halloween events
Barks and Boos fundraiser at Uplifting Paws — 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Bring your family and four legged furry friends to trick-or-treat with your dogs. $5 kids; $5 suggested donation for dogs, proceeds benefiting future service dogs. COVID-19 protocols in place. 2019 P St. Facebook.com/events/3430857183662613.
Boo at the Zoo — 5-8 p.m. Friday-Oct. 30, Lincoln Children's Zoo. Capacity is limited to 90 people every 15 minutes, one-way traffic through the zoo, $6.95 tickets must be reserved for time slots, must purchase $3.50 bag to collect candy, groups limited to eight people, exceptions for larger families, must register: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.
Eagle Hallow Haunts — 7:30 p.m.-midnight, Fridays-Saturdays, through Oct. 31, campfires, s'mores, food and beverages, weather permitting, CDC guidelines enforced, masks required. $5 gate admission, no haunting session; $20 to attend haunting session, 617 238th St., Eagle. EagleHallowHaunts.com or 402-238-2595.
Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Four Halloween exhibits. Thursday-Sunday, Fright at the Museum; Oct. 30, Fright at the Museum After Dark, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Halloween Haunts, Tales and Treats — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Drive-thru family experience. Venture through the church parking lots to see what mystery and candies await you. Meet at the corner parking lot, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 20th and E streets.
Haunted hike and hunt — noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday. $10, participate at 10 different archery stations, beginners welcome, all equipment provided; ages 10 and up only, 4703 N. 44th St. Facebook.com/events/779389902638658.
Haunted Tunnel at JetSplash — 7-9 p.m. Oct 28-30. $15 donation, in return get a $20 car wash and goodie bags. Jetsplash.com/haunted-tunnel.
Holiday Harvest Farmers' Market — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 22. 24 vendors offering a variety of local produce, baked goods, cheese, meat, ready-to-eat foods, gift items and baked goods, 4801 Prescott Ave.
Hoot and Howl Festival — 3-5 p.m. Nov. 1. Live music, Native storytelling, bird show, Crepuscular Creep family tour through the prairie, free admission, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 S.W. 100th St., Denton. Springcreekprairieaudubon.org.
"Light up the Dark" at Piedmont Park Church — 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31. Family-fun drive, story and treats, 4801 A St. Piedmontparska.org.
Spooky Sundays at Jolly Bean Magic Castle — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays, $5, 2 years and up, including 45-minute magic show, snacks, hot chocolate and costume contest, 2332 Cotner Blvd. More details: 402-499-2593.
Trunk-or-Treat — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. 20 trunks available with goodies, bags available upon request or bring your own bag, 7501 O St. parking lot. Facebook.com/events/3357873940965446.
Fall fun, farms and pumpkin patches
Bloom Where You're Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch (Avoca) — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Visit the farm and enjoy hayrack rides to the U-Pick Patch, kids' play areas, family yard games, nature trails, farm animals, agricultural exhibits, food and shopping. The Vintage Marketplace, housed in a restored barn will be full of vintage and antique goods plus seasonal decor, handcrafted gifts, pumpkins in a variety of shapes and colors, squash, gourds and more, 911 108th St., Avoca. Complete list of activities: Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Haunted Hollow movie night — 7:30 p.m. Friday. "Hocus Pocus." See website for complete list of activities and hours of operation, Indian Cave State Park, 65296 720th Road, Shubert. Facebook.com/events/726692804584676 or Outdoornebraska.gov/parkevents.
Haunted drive-thru — Saturday. $15 per vehicle, no buses, motorcycles, trailers or people in the back of trucks, weather permitting, rides depart from the museum parking lot, concessions available. Advance ticket sales only, call the office to get your tickets: 402-883-2575. Indian Cave State Park 65296 720th Road, Shubert. Facebook.com/events/726692804584676 or Outdoornebraska.gov/parkevents.
Halloween at Camp Kitaki — 10 a.m.-noon; 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Families are invited to a hike of socially distanced Halloween fun. Wear a costume, masks required. Ages 2 and up. $10 per person; free, kids age 3 and below. 14917 East Park Highway, Louisville. For more details and to Register: campkitaki.campintouch.com/ui/forms/application/person/App.
James Arthur Vineyards hayrack rides — 1 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy a hayrack ride through the vineyards. Reserve groups of six to eight people per hayrack. Steak fry, wine storytelling and music performed by Chris Sayre, $45 per person, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Reserve a ride: Jamesarthurvineyard.com.
Roca Berry Farm (Roca) — Open through Oct. 31. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $8.50; 5 p.m. Fridays, gate admission changes to weekend pricing of $13, see website for additional dates, times and pricing. Attractions include pumpkin patch, jumping pillow and corn corral, snacks and drinks available for purchase. More information: Rocaberryfarm.com.
Roca Scary Farm (Roca) — 5-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, additional dates available, please see website. Tickets are $23.50, attractions including scary walking path and haunted hayride, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. More details: Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard (Gretna) — Open through Nov. 1. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Season pass is $13.95, Mondays-Thursdays; $17.95, Fridays-Sundays. Many attractions and photo opportunities, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
Livestream events
Virtual Pumpkin Run — Run one mile from now until Saturday. Participate in the Pumpkin Run by running 1 mile in a safe location of your choosing, $20 registration, including shipping, a T-shirt and finisher medal that will be mailed to participants after Saturday. Register: Pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
Theater Nearbys
"Office Hours" — Thursday-Sunday. If you had tickets for "Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?," the show title is now "Office Hours" and your ticket is still good, see website for complete list of ticket prices and show times, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org.
"Murderers" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 30-31; 2 p.m. Nov. 1, see website for complete list of showtimes, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
Auditions
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" auditions — Zoom auditions for Nebraska Repertory Theatre show will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. The production will be performed for a limited, in-person audience and recorded for online. The first in-person rehearsal is March 2, 2021; the preview is April 1, 2021; opening night is April 2, 2021; closing night is April 11, 2021. Sign up for a Zoom audition: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4eaea922abf58-nrtauditions2. Submit a video audition: unl.edu/prodmgr/video-submissions-non-equity-auditions-midsummer-nights-dream.
