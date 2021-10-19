Family calendar Oct. 20-27: "Boo Bash" at SouthPointe; Community Free Market; Halloween events; LSW High Arts & Crafts Fair; Lincoln Stamp Club; Pet Costume contest at Gateway.

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
43rd Army Band concert : Honor and celebrate America's Veterans — 2 p.m. Nov. 7. Free concert, public invited, Doane College, Heckman Auditorium, 1014 Boswell Avenue, Crete.
Buddy Check for Lincoln Veterans at Foundry Coffee Shop — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Enjoy conversation with your favorite veteran, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks provided, 211 N. 14th St.
Civic Saturday at Antelope Park — 11 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Meeting inspiring Americans to become more powerful and active citizens, must RSVP, shelter 1, 1650 Memorial Drive. RSVP: bitly.com/CivSatMakeGood.
Community Free Market at Seng Park — 10 a.m. Saturday. Bring a card table or blanket to display your give-away, free items, take items you want. You don't have to bring items to take items, 49th and Garland streets.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Dinner and Dance Veteran's Salute — 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5. $10 per person, all ages. Hy-Vee is catering the meal including chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, roll and apple crisp. Transportation is available within Lincoln city limits for $5. Dinner and transportation reservations are due by noon, Oct. 25. Reservations: 402-441-7158.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through Oct. 29. Visit local haunts, start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Lincoln City Libraries: "Teen Tober" reading challenge — Through Nov. 30. Kids reading 10 hours minimum automatically entered to win prizes. Register: lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln Stamp Club show — 4 p.m. Sunday. Activities including demonstrations on stamp collecting tools, thousands of U.S. and foreign stamps to view, free penny stamps for kids and free nickel stamps for adults, door prizes and more, masks required, College View Seventh Adventist Church, 48th and Prescott streets. More information: Lincolnstampclub.org.
Lincoln Southwest High School Fine Arts & Crafts Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Bake sale, 70+ vendors, variety of items for purchase, concession stand, $2 admission, 7001 S. 14th St.
"Light the Night" at Christian Heritage — 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9-11. Families can drive through and view a live nativity scene, carolers, Santa & Mrs. Claus and thousands of lights covering trees, homes, and the campus barn, 14880 Old Cheney Road, Walton.
Halloween events
"Boo at the Zoo" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26-30. $6.95, non-member tickets, age 2 and up. Non-members must purchase a ticket and a treat bag for $3.50, to collect candy, call 402-475-6741; 4:15-9:15 p.m. Oct. 26-30. StarTran is providing a free shuttle bus service to the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Shuttles will run from the following locations: Lincoln High School, east side of Capitol Parkway, Randolph By-pass and 23rd streets; Antelope Park, near the Auld Pavilion playground, 1650 Memorial Drive. More information: Lincolnzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo.html.
Boo Bash at SouthPointe Pavilions — 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Trick-or-Treating for kids, Happy D Klown, giveaways, free event, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat at UNMC College of Dentistry — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. Families and kids stay in your cars, volunteers will hand out a candy treat bag or allergy-friendly, non-candy bag, east parking lot, 40th and Holdrege streets.
Haunted Tunnel at Jet Splash — 7-10 p.m. Oct. 27-30, $15 donation per car including goodie bags and a unique Halloween experience for the whole family, wear your costume, 8420 Eiger Drive.
Halloween Block Party at First-Plymouth Congregational Church — 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 27. Carnival, trunk-or-treat and cookout, public welcome, free event, 2000 D St.
Halloween Carnival — 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Kids must be accompanied by an adult and costumes are encouraged, free event, Air Park Recreation Center, 3720 NW 46th St; also 4-6 p.m. Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St..
Halloween Carnival — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Kids must be accompanied by an adult and costumes are encouraged, free event, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St. Pre-school to fifth-grade kids are invited.
Halloween event at Camp Sonshine — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. Hayrack rides, bonfires, games, hands-on activities, inflatables, dress up in your costume, all ages welcome, 13440 S. 25th St., Roca. Register for free tickets: Childandyouthhalloween.eventbrite.com.
Halloween-themed events at Marcus Theatres — Through Oct. 31. Movie patrons can play “Boo Bingo” for their chance to win a spooky soda or a popcorn and spooky soda combo. The game is free to play for all ages. Get your won Boo Bingo card in theatres or download the card at: s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/mt-website-prod-contentbucket-1tg1jr7b5zn9a/pdfs/BooBingo-Card-8.5x11-Web.pdf
Haunted Woods and Jacob's Well Food Pantry fundraiser — 7-10 p.m. Oct. 29-31. Ages 13 and up are invited. Bring a non-perishable food item for entry, benefiting Jacob's Well Food Pantry, 9420 Holdrege St.
Hoot 'n Howl Fest at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon — 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Crepuscular creep tours for kids, interactive learning from characters in costume and bird presentation from Raptor Conservation Alliance; live music with Kevin Abourezk and Matt Briggs, $5 suggested donation, 11700 SW 100th St., Denton.
"Monster Mash" and Show-n-Shine Car Show at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum (Ashland) — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 30. Public is invited to wear costumes, trick-or-treat in the museum, visit the "Not so Scary" haunted house, make a super hero mask and get cookies at the Cookie Company food truck, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. More information: Sacmuseum.org.
Pet Costume contest at Gateway Mall — 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Bring your pet on a leash, dress up your pet to win prizes. Judges will give awards in three categories, must register, enter through the northwest door, 6100 O St. Register: Shoppinggatewaymall.com/events.
Trick-or-treat at Gateway Mall — 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31. Age 14 and under, treat bags are provided or bring your own, 6100 O St.
Trunk-or Treat at American Lutheran Church — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Kids can dress in costume and visit a variety of trunks to get treats and candy, bring your own bag, 4200 Vine St.
Trunk-or-Treat at Havelock United Methodist Church — 2-4 p.m. Oct. 31. Kids are invited to dress up in costume, bring a bag and collect treats and candy from a variety of trunks in the church parking lot, 4140 N. 60th St.
Vineyards
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. Bert & Scott Duo, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Deer Springs Winery — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Autumn Eve shopping experience, items for purchase, live music, and wine, 16255 Adams St.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6-8 p.m. Ghost stories about the vineyard, mini-paranormal investigation, appetizers and wine, $40, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Livestreamed
Bug Fest at UNL Entology a virtual event — 1 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Planned online presentations and activities including: Nebraska Bugs, Steve Spomer; Invasive Species, Bob Wright; Insect Behavior, Tom Weissling; Honey Bee Biology, The Bee Lab; Drawing Insects, Doug Golick; Soil Arthropods, Doug Golick; Forensic Insects, Erin Bauer; Bumble Bees, Katie Lamke at Xerxes Society. Participate in virtual events: go.unl.edu/bugfest2021
Farmers markets
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Vendors including: Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged. Live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Pumpkin Patches and Orchards
Bloom Where You Are Planted (Avoca) — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, through Oct. 31. Hayrides, you-pick pumpkin patch and walk or ride in the pumpkin patch; Activities including farm-themed play areas, 40-foot tube slide, hay climb, dress a scarecrow, Pop-a-Shot basketball, family-sized tire swing, $8, adults; free, age 2 and under, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Jurgens Pumpkin Patch (Jansen) — 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sundays. The food truck closes at 4:30 on Sundays. Soda and treats can still be purchased in the barn. Enjoy walking and visiting the retail shops, items for purchase; Activities including: $3, mini-golf; $4, corn maze; $5, gold mining, admission to the pumpkin patch is free, 71875 574th Ave., Jansen. Facebook.com/jurgenspumpkinpatch.
Martin's Hillside Orchard (Ceresco) — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Activities including: butterfly garden, kid-sized corn maze, gourd cave, tire mountain, tractor trike track, climbing fort, spider web and wagon ride. Pick your own apples and pumpkins, 2024 Ashland Road, Ceresco. Hillside-orchard.com.
Roca Berry Farm and Scary Farm (Roca) — Mondays-Sundays. Please see website for admission prices, hours of operation and complete schedule of activities, 16531 S 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Orchard (Gretna) — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and Sundays; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Oct. 31; Attractions including: Walking through the Lost Pumpkin Mine, Corn Maze, Pirate Maze, Storybook Barn, Haunted Farmhouse and the Haunted Trail; Enjoy riding in the Hay Rack Ride to the Pumpkin Field, Apple Orchard, and a Barnyard Adventure Ride; 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 8-minute firework show. See website for admission prices and complete schedule of activities, 12102 S 180th St, Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com.
Theater
"Calendar Girls" Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Charissa Hogeland of "Frozen" at TADA Theatre — Friday-Saturday; Oct. 29-31; $20, adults; $10, students, The Mill at Telegraph. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.
"The Savannah Sipping Society" at the Lofte Theatre — 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $24, 15841 Manley Road.
"Popcorn Falls" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $18, adults; $12, kids and students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
Sports events
Archery for All at Irving Recreation Center — 10 a.m. Sunday. Class is open for ages 7 and up, all equipment provided. The class provides individual and group instruction. Learn techniques, precision and sportsmanship, all levels welcome, 2010 Van Dorn St. More information: 402-441-7954.
Parks & Recreation Fall Team Sports — Register: Teamsideline.com/lincolnne.