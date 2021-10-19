Family calendar Oct. 20-27: "Boo Bash" at SouthPointe; Community Free Market; Halloween events; LSW High Arts & Crafts Fair; Lincoln Stamp Club; Pet Costume contest at Gateway.

Halloween-themed events at Marcus Theatres — Through Oct. 31. Movie patrons can play “Boo Bingo” for their chance to win a spooky soda or a popcorn and spooky soda combo. The game is free to play for all ages. Get your won Boo Bingo card in theatres or download the card at: s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/mt-website-prod-contentbucket-1tg1jr7b5zn9a/pdfs/BooBingo-Card-8.5x11-Web.pdf

Haunted Woods and Jacob's Well Food Pantry fundraiser — 7-10 p.m. Oct. 29-31. Ages 13 and up are invited. Bring a non-perishable food item for entry, benefiting Jacob's Well Food Pantry, 9420 Holdrege St.

Hoot 'n Howl Fest at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon — 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Crepuscular creep tours for kids, interactive learning from characters in costume and bird presentation from Raptor Conservation Alliance; live music with Kevin Abourezk and Matt Briggs, $5 suggested donation, 11700 SW 100th St., Denton.