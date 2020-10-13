Family calendar, Oct.14-21: Bark at the Moon event; Stamp Club show; more Halloween events

James Arthur Vineyards hayrack rides — 6 p.m. Sunday; 1 p.m. Oct 25. Enjoy a hayrack ride through the vineyards. Reserve groups of six to eight people per hayrack. Steak fry, wine storytelling and music performed by Chris Sayre, $45 per person, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Reserve a ride: Jamesarthurvineyard.com.

Roca Berry Farm — Open through Oct. 31. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $8.50; 5 p.m. Fridays, gate admission changes to weekend pricing of $13, see website for additional dates, times and pricing. Attractions include pumpkin patch, jumping pillow and corn corral, snacks and drinks available for purchase. More information: Rocaberryfarm.com.

Roca Scary Farm — 5-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, additional dates available, please see website. Tickets are $23.50, attractions including scary walking path and haunted hayride, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. More details: Rocaberryfarm.com.

Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — Open through Nov. 1. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Season pass is $13.95, Mondays-Thursdays; $17.95, Fridays-Sundays. Many attractions and photo opportunities, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.

