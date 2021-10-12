Family calendar Oct. 13-20: Trick-or-treat with pets, Funtober and more

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Bark at the Moon: Paws 4 Fun — Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Trick-or-treat with your dog at vendor booths, dress your dog in a costume to win prizes, photo opportunity, must register to get free bag; $2 at the door. Due to rain, if the event is moved indoors, you must have proof of dog vaccination, 222 N. 44th St.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Dinner and Dance Veteran's Salute — 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5. $10 per person, all ages. Hy-Vee is catering the meal including chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, roll and apple crisp. Transportation is available within Lincoln city limits for $5. Dinner and transportation reservations are due by noon, Oct. 25. Reservations: 402-441-7158.
Funtober at Lincoln Lutheran School — 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Kids, 1-5th grade are invited to trunk-or-treat, in costume, visit with LPD and see a police car, Lincoln Fire and Rescue truck, meet mascots and play games. Bring gently used coats for donations to the City Mission, 1100 N. 56th St.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through Oct. 29. Visit local haunts, start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Haunted Hayride through James Arthur Vineyard — 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Steak fry, storytelling, live music with Chris Sayre and a haunted Hayrack ride through the vineyard, $50, 2001 West Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Lincoln City Libraries: "Teen Tober" reading challenge — Through Nov. 30. Kids reading 10 hours minimum automatically entered to win prizes. Register: lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln Stamp Club show — 4 p.m. Oct. 24. Activities including demonstrations on stamp collecting tools, thousands of U.S. and foreign stamps to view, free penny stamps for kids and free nickel stamps for adults, door prizes and more, masks required, College View Seventh Adventist Church, 48th and Prescott streets.
Prairie Pines Nature Scavenger Hunt — 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Keep your eyes open and discover the Prairie Pines Nature Preserve on a nature scavenger hunt. Follow clues to discover nature parts and places. The scavenger hunt that takes participants throughout the Preserve to explore, discover and learn about Prairie Pines. Enjoy a picnic in the arboretum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Nature Ninja Course is open to the public. Kids must be accompanied by adults. No pets please, 3100 N. 112th St. More information: prairiepines.org/events.html.
Halloween events — Save the date
"Boo at the Zoo" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo (Lincoln) — 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26-30. $6.95, nonmember tickets, age 2 and up. Nonmembers must purchase a ticket and a treat bag for $3.50, to collect candy, call 402-475-6741. More information: Lincolnzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo.html.
Branched Oak Lake Spooktacular — 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Costume contest; 6:30 -10 p.m. Haunted Halloween, activities including campsite decorating, trick-or- treat the campers, and Haunted Trail. Tickets for the first 600 people, call 402- 783-3400, 12000 West Branched Oak Road, Raymond. More information: facebook.com/events/557889355330559
Halloween Block Party at First-Plymouth Congregational Church — 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 27. Carnival, trunk-or-treat and cookout, public welcome, free event, 2000 D St.
Halloween Carnivals — 2-4 p.m. Oct. 24. Air Park Recreation Center, 3720 NW 46th St; also 4-6 p.m. Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St.; 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. F Street Community Center, 1225 F St. Pre-school to fifth grade kids are invited. Kids must be accompanied by an adult and costumes are encouraged, free events.
Halloween event at Camp Sonshine — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. Hayrack rides, bonfires, games, hands-on activities, inflatables, dress up in your costume, all ages welcome, 13440 S. 25th St., Roca. Register for free tickets: Childandyouthhalloween.eventbrite.com.
Trunk-or Treat at American Lutheran Church — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Kids can dress in costume and visit a variety of trunks to get treats and candy, bring your own bag, 4200 Vine St.
Trunk-or-Treat at Havelock United Methodist Church — 2-4 p.m. Oct. 31. Kids are invited to dress up in costume, bring a bag and collect treats and candy from a variety of trunks in the church parking lot, 4140 N. 60th St.
Concerts and music events
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. The Music Bingo People; 6 p.m. Hake Catering, food items for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Westbrook Music Hall concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Flyover New Music performance, 301 N. 12th St.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Chris Stapleton concert, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Roca Tavern — 8 p.m.-midnight, Friday. Velvet Elvis, Bill Christensen performs, 4101 Main St., Roca.
VA Coffeehaus at Auld Pavilion — 10 a.m. Friday. Live music with Mike McCraken; presentation of two Quilts of Valor, coffee tea and snacks provided, free event, Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Livestreamed
Bug Fest at UNL Entology a virtual event — 1 p.m. Oct. 10-Oct. 24. Planned online presentations and activities including: Nebraska Bugs, Steve Spomer; Invasive Species, Bob Wright; Insect Behavior, Tom Weissling; Honey Bee Biology, The Bee Lab; Drawing Insects, Doug Golick; Soil Arthropods, Doug Golick; Forensic Insects, Erin Bauer; Bumble Bees, Katie Lamke at Xerxes Society. Participate in virtual events: go.unl.edu/bugfest2021
Farmers markets
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Vendors including: Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged. Live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Pumpkin Patches and Orchards
Bloom Where You Are Planted (Avoca) — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, through Oct. 31. Hayrides, you-pick pumpkin patch and walk or ride in the pumpkin patch; Activities including farm-themed play areas, 40-foot tube slide, hay climb, dress a scarecrow, Pop-a-Shot basketball, family-sized tire swing, $8, adults; free, age 2 and under, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Jurgens Pumpkin Patch (Jansen) — 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sundays. The food truck closes at 4:30 on Sundays. Soda and treats can still be purchased in the barn. Enjoy walking and visiting the retail shops, items for purchase; Activities including: $3, mini-golf; $4, corn maze; $5, gold mining, admission to the pumpkin patch is free, 71875 574th Ave., Jansen. Facebook.com/jurgenspumpkinpatch.
Martin's Hillside Orchard (Ceresco) — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Activities including: butterfly garden, kid-sized corn maze, gourd cave, tire mountain, tractor trike track, climbing fort, spider web and wagon ride. Pick your own apples and pumpkins, 2024 Ashland Road, Ceresco. Hillside-orchard.com.
Roca Berry Farm and Scary Farm (Roca) — Mondays-Sundays. Please see website for admission prices, hours of operation and complete schedule of activities, 16531 S 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Orchard (Gretna) — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and Sundays; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Oct. 31. Attractions including: Walking through the Lost Pumpkin Mine, Corn Maze, Pirate Maze, Storybook Barn, Haunted Farmhouse and the Haunted Trail; Enjoy riding in the Hay Rack Ride to the Pumpkin Field, Apple Orchard, and a Barnyard Adventure Ride; 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 8-minute firework show. See website for admission prices and complete schedule of activities, 12102 S 180th St, Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com.
Theater
"Calendar Girls" Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Oct. 22-23; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 24, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Charissa Hogeland of "Frozen" at TADA Theatre — Oct. 22-23; Oct. 29-31, $10-$20, The Mill at Telegraph. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.
"Meteor Shower" in the Johnny Carson Theatre at the Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $18, adults; $14, seniors, 301 N. 12th St.
"The Savannah Sipping Society" at the Lofte Theatre — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Oct. 21-23; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 24th, $24, 15841 Manley Road.
"Popcorn Falls" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Oct. 22-23; Sunday and Oct. 24, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
Senior Family events
Stepping On Building Confidence and Reducing Falls class at Eastmont Towers — 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Nov. 16. Suggested donation of $4. Karen O'Hara will help family members, who are seniors, learn how to prevent falls with balance and strength exercise. Register: call 402-441-7795.
Sports events
Archery for All at Irving Recreation Center — 10 a.m. Sunday. Class is open for ages 7 and up, all equipment provided. The class provides individual and group instruction. Learn techniques, precision and sportsmanship, all levels welcome, 2010 Van Dorn St. More information: 402-441-7954.
Parks & Recreation Fall Team Sports — Register: Teamsideline.com/lincolnne.
Table Tennis Challenge at Belmont Recreation Center — 5-10 p.m. Sundays. Walk-in, $3 per night; $30 for 13 weeks, 1234 Judson St. More information: 402-441-6789.