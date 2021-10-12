Family calendar Oct. 13-20: Trick-or-treat with pets: "Bark at the Moon," Sunday; Funtober and LNK Airport Movie "Hocus Pocus," Thursday-Friday.

Please check event venues for current information.

Events

Bark at the Moon: Paws 4 Fun — Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Trick-or-treat with your dog at vendor booths, dress your dog in a costume to win prizes, photo opportunity, must register to get free bag; $2 at the door. Due to rain, if the event is moved indoors, you must have proof of dog vaccination, 222 N. 44th St.

Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.

Dinner and Dance Veteran's Salute — 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5. $10 per person, all ages. Hy-Vee is catering the meal including chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, roll and apple crisp. Transportation is available within Lincoln city limits for $5. Dinner and transportation reservations are due by noon, Oct. 25. Reservations: 402-441-7158.