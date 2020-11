Family calendar: Nov. 4-11 — Family history learning at the Nebraska History Museum; Shop the Blocks downtown event

Heritage League of Women's Holiday of Trees — Dec. 9-30. View beautiful and uniquely decorated Christmas trees at your leisure from your own home. The trees will be displayed on a website, Facebook and possibly in a window display. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.

Toy Drive: Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic — 7-11:15 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Dec. 1. Wishlist of toys needed: play-kitchen toys, arts and crafts, dolls, Hot Wheels, Star Wars toys, sports balls, Barbie dolls, bikes, scooters, thermos mugs and young adult fiction books. For every new toy or gift you bring in your name will be entered into a drawing for prizes, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.

Turkey Trot fun run: Cooper YMCA — Nov. 26. 7:30 a.m. 1-mile walk, $15; 9 a.m. 5K race, $28. Awards for the fastest female and male in the 5K run; virtual walk and run is available as well, see website for details, Memorial Park, 6800 S. 14th St. Register: Ymcalincoln.org/turkeytrot.

