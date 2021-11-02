Family calendar Nov. 3-10 Lincoln Veteran's Day parade, Sunday; 43rd Army Band concert, Sunday; Holiday Harvest outdoor market at College View, Sunday; Donations needed for "A Warmer Day" and "Gifts of Love."

Please check event venues for current information.

Events

"A Warmer Day" coat drive at First Presbyterian Church — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-noon Friday; 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Please drop off your coats, sweatshirts, hats and gloves to be donated to A Warmer Day organization, providing warm coats to those in need, due by Nov. 5, 840 S. 17th St.

Center for People in Need Thanksgiving food distributions — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23. Participants must wear a mask and be a Center client to attend. The Center is closed Nov. 19 and Nov. 24, offices, ELL and TRADE classes are open. More information on how to become a Center client: cfpin.org/center-card or call 402-476-4357, 3901 N. 27th St.

Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.