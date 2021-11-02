Family calendar Nov. 3-10 Lincoln Veteran's Day parade, Sunday; 43rd Army Band concert, Sunday; Holiday Harvest outdoor market at College View, Sunday; Donations needed for "A Warmer Day" and "Gifts of Love."

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
"A Warmer Day" coat drive at First Presbyterian Church — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-noon Friday; 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Please drop off your coats, sweatshirts, hats and gloves to be donated to A Warmer Day organization, providing warm coats to those in need, due by Nov. 5, 840 S. 17th St.
Center for People in Need Thanksgiving food distributions — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23. Participants must wear a mask and be a Center client to attend. The Center is closed Nov. 19 and Nov. 24, offices, ELL and TRADE classes are open. More information on how to become a Center client: cfpin.org/center-card or call 402-476-4357, 3901 N. 27th St.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Gifts of Love Toy Drive at Mosier-Timperly Chiropractic Clinic — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Donations needed including unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
Holiday Harvest Outdoor Market at College View — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 and Nov. 21. Shop local produce vendors, crafts and more, 4801 Prescott Ave.
Lincoln Children's Museum "Tailgate" play date for kids — 10 a.m. Drop off your kids, ages 3-12, for their own tailgate, $35 members; $45 nonmembers; add a meal for $5, kids must be picked up one hour after game ends, 1420 P St. Register: 402-477-4000.
Lincoln City Libraries: "Teen Tober" reading challenge — Through Nov. 30. Kids reading 10 hours minimum automatically entered to win prizes. Register: lincolnlibraries.org.
"Light the Night" at Christian Heritage — 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9-11. Families can drive through and view a live nativity scene, carolers, Santa & Mrs. Claus and thousands of lights covering trees, homes, and the campus barn, 14880 Old Cheney Road, Walton.
Prairie Run and Bison Day — 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Check-in begins, $25, age 13 and up; $12 3201 S. Coddington. Register: app.lincoln.ne.gov/aspx/city/proctor/classes.aspx; search: Prairie run.
"Shop the Block to support Cancer patients" — Thursday-Saturday. $7, all-day pass. See a complete list of participating retailers: facebook.com/HeartlandCancerFoundation, 70th and Pioneers Blvd.
Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show: Lancaster Event Center — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. $10, general admission; $12, VIP, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Veterans Day events for families
43rd Army Band concert : Honor and celebrate America's Veterans — 2 p.m. Sunday. Free concert, public invited, Doane College, Heckman Auditorium, 1014 Boswell Avenue, Crete.
Dinner and Dance Veteran's Salute — 5:30 p.m. Friday. $10 per person, all ages. Hy-Vee is catering the meal including chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, roll and apple crisp. Transportation is available within Lincoln city limits for $5. Dinner and transportation reservations are due by noon, Oct. 25. Reservations: 402-441-7158.
Lincoln Veterans Day parade — 2 p.m. Sunday. Honoring veteran heroes who served in the military. Parade starts at 21st and K streets, ends at 14th and K streets.
Farmers markets
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Vendors including: Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged. Live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Holiday Harvest farmers market — Sundays in November. Live music including: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Gene Davis; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14, Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21 Damian David, 4801 Prescott Ave.
Orchards
Martin's Hillside Orchard (Ceresco) — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Activities including: butterfly garden, kid-sized corn maze, gourd cave, tire mountain, tractor trike track, climbing fort, spider web and wagon ride. Pick your own apples and pumpkins, 2024 Ashland Road, Ceresco. Hillside-orchard.com.
Concerts
Abendmusik presents Jason Max Ferdinand Singers at First-Plymouth Church — 4 p.m. Sunday. A concert about spreading hope, social justice and enriching cultural health. View the concert in-person and online, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Lincoln Symphony's Orchestra — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. "Brandenberg & Becker," classical concert, 15-$35, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble Fall concert livestreamed — 7 p.m. Saturday. "There Was a Pig Went out to Dig," by Percy Grainger and more, free concert. View: Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble
"The Magic Flute" — Kimball Hall, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday. $20, adults; $10, students, at the door, 1113 R St. More information: liedcenter.org/event/magic-flute
Jazz Ensemble Concert — Westbrook Hall, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, free concert, 1104 R St.
Theater
"Forest Paths" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13; 2 p.m. Nov. 14, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801.