Family calendar, Nov. 25-Dec. 2: Virtual Turkey Trot and Turkey Challenge; Santa at Gateway Mall

Events
Drive-thru Christmas celebration at CHI St. Elizabeth: — 5-8 p.m. Live nativity scene, Christmas displays, live carolers, bring letters for Santa, goodie bags, wear a mask, 7500 S. 91st St.
Free hazardous waste drop-off at HazToGo waste center — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. See a complete list of acceptable items at haztogo.com, 5101 N. 48th St.
Heritage League of Women's Holiday of Trees — Dec. 9-30. View uniquely decorated Christmas trees from your home. The trees will be displayed on a website, Facebook and possibly in a window display. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.
Holiday sale at Constellation Studios — Items for purchase including prints, handbound books, treasure boxes, hand-blown glass and more, 2055 O St. View by appointment, call Karen at 402-438-0049 or email karen@constellation-studios.net.
Lincoln Food Bank drive-thru distribution schedule — 3-4 p.m. Nov. 30. Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds, 4100 N. 84th St. More information: Lincolnfoodbank.org.
"Kids night out": Cooper, Copple and Fallbrook YMCAs — 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Parents enjoy a date night while kids are having fun at the YMCA, every third Friday of the month, make a reservation for staff to plan ahead; Cooper, 6767 S. 14th St., 402-323-6400; Copple, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive, 402-327-0037; Fallbrook, 700 Penrose Drive, 402-323-6444. Register: Ymcalincoln.org/programs/child-care-parties-rentals/kids-night-out.
Scrap metal drive: Fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools — Public is invited to drop off metals, through April 22, 2021, at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510 and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306.
Starry Nights Christmas tree festival at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday; 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Each ornament purchased for $15 will fund one night’s stay at the People's City Mission for a person experiencing homelessness; Christmas Market with wreaths, door hangers and pencil trees that can be purchased either in person or online; 16 featured Christmas trees will be auctioned off in an online silent auction, all proceeds benefiting the People's City Mission, 6100 O St.
Toy Drive: Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic City Impact/Gifts of Love — 7-11:15 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Dec. 1. Please drop off your donations to help families in need. Wish list of toys needed: play-kitchen toys, arts and crafts, dolls, Hot Wheels, Star Wars toys, sports balls, Barbie dolls, bikes, scooters, thermos mugs and young-adult fiction books. For every new toy or gift you bring in your name will be entered into a drawing for prizes, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
Visit with Santa at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Kids can visit with Santa, standing 6 feet apart, ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.
"Wizarding World" at the Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Designed for grades K-4. Kids will learn to make their own magic wand, explore the history of magical beasts and make potions. Campers and museum staff must wear masks throughout the day. A health screening will be done at check-in for all campers and staff. $45 per kid, members; $60 per kid, non-members; $5 lunch, per kid. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Livestreams and virtual events
Abendmusik "Handel's Messiah" group community singalong and fundraiser — 4-5 p.m. Sunday. Participate in an online singalong, bringing people together for a citywide virtual performance of the "Hallelujah" chorus, benefiting the People's City Mission. Facebook.com/abendmusik or Abendmusik.org.
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra: "Deck the Halls" — 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Featuring Tom Trenney conducting a 24-piece orchestra performing classic holiday songs. Lincolnsymphony.com.
Lincoln Children's Museum fundraiser: LCMgive — A campaign for play, raising funds to keep the museum running. Donate by texting the words LCMgive to 443-21 or LincolnChildrensMuseum.org.
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities at the website or take completed booklets to a library branch of their choice to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Virtual Turkey Trot fun run: Cooper YMCA —Run anytime Thursday-Sunday, see website for details, Memorial Park, 6800 S. 14th St. Register: Ymcalincoln.org/turkeytrot.
Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now through Monday. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.
Virtual Santa event at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24, kids can enjoy a virtual experience with Santa, including a live VIP Zoom call, virtual photos, virtual pet photos, story time and Holiday Magic package. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-santa-experience. Make an appointment: Createholidaymagic.com.
Theater
"Christmas Shorts" — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-12; 2 p.m. Dec. 13, must wear a mask to attend performance, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or call 402-228-1801, noon-5 p.m. daily.
"Say Goodnight Gracie" at Beatrice Community Players — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7-9; also 2 p.m. Jan. 10; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or call 402-228-1801, noon-5 p.m. daily.
