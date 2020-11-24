Family calendar, Nov. 25-Dec. 2: Virtual Turkey Trot and Turkey Challenge; Santa at Gateway Mall

"Kids night out": Cooper, Copple and Fallbrook YMCAs — 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Parents enjoy a date night while kids are having fun at the YMCA, every third Friday of the month, make a reservation for staff to plan ahead; Cooper, 6767 S. 14th St., 402-323-6400; Copple, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive, 402-327-0037; Fallbrook, 700 Penrose Drive, 402-323-6444. Register: Ymcalincoln.org/programs/child-care-parties-rentals/kids-night-out.

Scrap metal drive: Fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools — Public is invited to drop off metals, through April 22, 2021, at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510 and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306.

Starry Nights Christmas tree festival at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday; 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Each ornament purchased for $15 will fund one night’s stay at the People's City Mission for a person experiencing homelessness; Christmas Market with wreaths, door hangers and pencil trees that can be purchased either in person or online; 16 featured Christmas trees will be auctioned off in an online silent auction, all proceeds benefiting the People's City Mission, 6100 O St.