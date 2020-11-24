Family calendar, Nov. 25-Dec. 2: Turkey Trot; Santa at Gateway Mall

Toy Drive: Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic City Impact/Gifts of Love — 7-11:15 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Dec. 1. Please drop off your donations to help families in need. Wish list of toys needed: play-kitchen toys, arts and crafts, dolls, Hot Wheels, Star Wars toys, sports balls, Barbie dolls, bikes, scooters, thermos mugs and young-adult fiction books. For every new toy or gift you bring in your name will be entered into a drawing for prizes, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.

Turkey Trot fun run: Cooper YMCA — Thursday. 7:30 a.m. 1-mile walk, $15; 9 a.m. 5K race, $28. Awards for the fastest female and male in the 5K run; virtual walk and run is available as well, see website for details, Memorial Park, 6800 S. 14th St. Register: Ymcalincoln.org/turkeytrot.

Visit with Santa at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Kids can visit with Santa, standing 6 feet apart, ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.