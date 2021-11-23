Family calendar Nov. 24-Dec. 1: Turkey Trot at Cooper Family YMCA, Thursday; Zoo Lights, Friday-Dec.30 ; Nebraska Drive-thru holiday light show, Saturday-Jan. 1.; Starry Nights Tree Fevstival, Wednesday-Sunday at Gateway Mall.

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Holiday Toy giveaway for kids — St. Paul United Methodist Church, Dec. 19. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., last name with the letter A-N; 12:30-2 p.m., last name with the letetter N-Z. You must have WIC, Medicaid, SSI, SSD, SNAP, TANF or unemployment to get toys. Bring proof of assistance, one form including Medicaid Cards, birth certificate, vaccination records or a letter from DHHS with the child's name, 1144 M St. Moreinformation: visionaryyouth.org.
Lincoln City Libraries: "Teen Tober" reading challenge — Through Nov. 30. Kids reading 10 hours minimum automatically entered to win prizes. Register: lincolnlibraries.org.
Maverick Rodeo Thanksgiving Turn 'n Burn Barrel Races — 6 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday, free event, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Photos with Santa — Gateway Mall, Friday-Dec. 24. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Park Ranger shares Seasonal Music of Homesteaders — Homestead National Historical Park, 2 p.m. Sunday. Park Ranger Amber Kirkendall Kirkendall will discuss the origins of songs and musical traditions, brought to the United States, by immigrants seeking opportunities of the Homestead Act, 8523 West State Highway 4, Beatrice. More information: nps.gov/home or 402-223-3514.
Turkey Chase Go-kart races — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday; $12, adults; free, kids age 5 and under, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Turkey Trot — Cooper YMCA, Thursday. 8 a.m. 1-Mile fun run or walk; 8:30 a.m. 5k race. 6767 S. 14th St. More information and register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/LincolnYMCATurkeyTrot or ymcalincoln.org/events/ymca-lincoln-turkey-trot.
Holiday events for families
Carols in your Car at Trinity United Methodist Church — 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Bring the family for an evening of singing traditional Christmas carols, led by the Trinity Choir, while staying warm in your own car, 7130 Kentwell Lane. Trinitylincoln.org.
Center for People in Need: Holiday toy distributions — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 4; 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Dec. 5; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 6- 7. Toys will be given to kids newborn to age 18. Must sign up for a Center Card, to receive toys, on the day of the event or online at cfpin.org/center-card.
Cookie Walk and Craft Fair at First United Methodist Mission — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 4. Cookie Walk, craft booths including second-hand games and puzzles for sale; get carry-out soups, sloppy Joe sandwiches and pie. Proceeds benefiting mission work of the United Methodist Women for women, children, and youth worldwide, 2723 N. 50th St. More information: Firstumclincoln.org
Historic Whitehall Mansion tours — 1-5 p.m. Dec. 12. Walk-through a 111-year-old, historic, decorated mansion, free tours, 59th and Walker Avenue.
"Light the Night" at Christian Heritage — 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9-11. Families can drive through and view a live nativity scene, carolers, Santa & Mrs. Claus and thousands of lights covering trees, homes, and the campus barn, 14880 Old Cheney Road, Walton.
Nebraska Drive-thru holiday light show — 5:30-midnight. Saturday-Jan. 1. Stay in your car and drive-through a magical Christmas Lights extravaganza, including countless lights in a variety of colors, decorations, holiday characters, all the lights synchronized to music, $40-$140, pets are welcome in vehicles, Saltdogs Stadium, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets
Spring Creek Prairie Holiday Open House — 1-4 p.m. Dec. 5. Live music, crafts, to-go treats, masks required, 11700 SW 100th Street, Denton. Springcreek.audubon.org/events.
Starry Nights Tree Festival — Gateway Mall, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday; 5:30-9 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-7 pm. Sunday. Walk through 15 designer-decorated Christmas trees, benefiting People's City Mission, Kinetic Court, 6100 O St.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Friday-Dec. 30. The Zoo will be transformed into one of the largest lights displays in the midwest, including a 40-foot Christmas tree, 30 lighted animal figures, holiday train rides, 60-foot lighted tunnel walk. Enjoy s'mores or hot cocoa at a variety of stations. All guests 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
Concerts
Christmas at the Museum' for a First Friday event International Quilt Museum — 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The St. Teresa Heritage Children's choir will perform, directed by the Terri Schilmoeller. Also and additional performance of "The night before Christmas," featuring Bob Snider, percussionist and Lance Nielsen on narration. The flute choir will perform withDick Marolf,director. This is a free concert, open to the public, 1523 N. 33rd. St.
Christmas with Wesleyan "Tidings of Comfort and Joy" concert at First United Methodist Church — 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir, Jazz Choir, Chamber Singers, Columbus High School and Fremont High School join together for a Christmas concert. The five ensembles make up 200 musicians, accompanied by a string quintet, oboe, guitar, percussion, piano and an organ. The audience will be invited to sing along, free-will donations accepted, 2723 N. 50th St. More information: ttrenney@nebrwesleyan.edu.
Cornhusker Band "Highlights" concert — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, $10-$20, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Lincoln Choral Artists "Singing in the Holidays" concert at New Hope United Methodist Church — 7 p.m. Dec. 9; $15-$20, 1205 N. 45th St. More information: newhopeumclincolnne.org.
Martina McBride "The Joy of Christmas" concert — Lied Center, 7:30 Dec. 11, $40-$99, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Nebraska Brass livestreamed — 7 p.m. Dec. 11. Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Donations needed
Gifts of Love Toy Drive at Mosier-Timperly Chiropractic Clinic — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Donations needed including unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
Winter clothing drive for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation — Through Nov. 21. Residents on the reservation are in need of coats, hats, gloves, mittens, scarfs and socks, and many are requesting blankets, as well. You can drop off your donations at any of the following: Meadowlark Coffee, 1624 South St.; Open Harvest, 1618 South St.; The Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.; Goldenrod Pastries, 3947 S. 48th St. and the Hub Cafe, 250 N. 21st St.; Tamayta Food Market, 4025 S 48th St. Look for the blue bins to deposit your donations. More information call Bill Hawkins at 402-450-8080.
Theater
"A Christmas Carol" — Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11; 2 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, McDonald Theatre, 5100 Huntington Ave.
"Elf" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 9-11; 2 p.m. Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801.
"Elf Jr." — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 17-19; 2 p.m. Dec. 12, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"The Nutcracker" — Lied Center, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 19, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Holiday events in the surrounding area
Beatrice
Fantasy of Trees — Indian Creek Mall, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 27-29. Decorate an eye-catching tree for display at the mall, during mall hours, must register, 2205 N. Sixth St. Register: Beatricechamber.com, click on Fantasy of Trees.
Holiday Lighted parade "A Storybook Christmas" — 5:30 p.m Dec. 4. Floats, hot chocolate, visit Santa at Carnegie Building, 218 N. 5th. Must register, $10, due by Nov. 25. Register: Beatricechamber.com.
Schoen's Christmas gift giveaway— Dec. 1. Kids are welcome to choose one gift from a variety of gifts per age group; age 0-12 months; age 3-6; age 6-9; age 9-12. Parents must go to Schoen's Roofing Office, fill out a form and choose a gift for your girl or boy, one gift per kid, 522 S. Sixth St., Beatrice. Facebook.com/SchoensRoofingLLC.
Brownville
Brownville concert series: “A Swinging Brownville Christmas"— 2 p.m. Dec. 12. $25, adults; $16, students, 126 Atlantic St., Brownville. Tickets: Brownvilleconcertseries.com.
Seward
Magical Lights of Seward — Nov. 26-Dec. 31. Sundays-Thursdays, $20; Fridays-Saturdays, $25, 500 N. 14th St., Seward. Tickets: magicallightsofseward.com