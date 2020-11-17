Family calendar: Nov. 18-25 Kid's night out at Cooper, Copple & Fallbrook YMCAs; Paws 4 Fun dog fundraiser; Investigate Saturday Science at Morrill Hall

Christmas Tree Festival at Gateway Mall — Nov. 25-29. Each ornament purchased for $15 will fund one night’s stay at the People's City Mission for a person experiencing homelessness; Christmas Market with wreaths, door hangers and pencil trees that can be purchased either in person or online; 16 featured Christmas trees will be auctioned off in an online silent auction, all proceeds benefiting the People's City Mission, 6100 O St.

Toy Drive: Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic City Impact / Gifts of Love — 7-11:15 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Dec. 1. Please drop off your donations to help families in need. Wish list of toys needed: play-kitchen toys, arts and crafts, dolls, Hot Wheels, Star Wars toys, sports balls, Barbie dolls, bikes, scooters, thermos mugs and young-adult fiction books. For every new toy or gift you bring in your name will be entered into a drawing for prizes, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.

Turkey Trot fun run: Cooper YMCA — Nov. 26. 7:30 a.m. 1-mile walk, $15; 9 a.m. 5K race, $28. Awards for the fastest female and male in the 5K run; virtual walk and run is available as well, see website for details, Memorial Park, 6800 S. 14th St. Register: Ymcalincoln.org/turkeytrot.