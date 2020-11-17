Family calendar: Nov. 18-25 Kid's night out at Cooper, Copple & Fallbrook YMCAs; Paws 4 Fun dog fundraiser; Investigate Saturday Science at Morrill Hall

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Family History Learning Center experience — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays. $8, adults; $4, kids. Make appointments at least two weeks in advance, call 402-471-3242 or email Erica.koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov. Nebraska History Museum, 131 N. Centennial Mall.
Free hazardous waste drop-off at HazToGo waste center — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. See a complete list of acceptable items at haztogo.com, 5101 N. 48th St.
Holiday Harvest Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Last chance to enjoy a variety of vendors offering local produce, baked goods, cheese, meat, ready-to-eat foods and gift items, 4801 Prescott Ave.
Lincoln Food Bank drive-thru distribution schedule — 3-4 p.m. Mondays, Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds, 4100 N. 84th St.; 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.; 3-4 p.m. Fridays, parking lot of the former Perkins Restaurant, near the airport, 2900 N.W. 12th St. More information: Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Kids night out: Cooper, Copple and Fall brook YMCAs — 5-7:30 p.m. Friday. Parents enjoy a date night while kids are having fun at the YMCA; Cooper, 6767 S. 14th St., 402-323-6400; Copple, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive, 402-327-0037; Fallbrook, 700 Penrose Drive, 402-323-6444. Register: Ymcalincoln.org/programs/child-care-parties-rentals/kids-night-out.
Investigate Science Lab at Morrill Hall: Heredity — 9:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Self-guided tour of the Science Exploration Zone, museum staff will sanitize workstations, regular admission, must purchase an advanced ticket, ages 3 and up must wear a mask, 645 N. 14th St. Tickets: Museum.unl.edu/visit/timed-tickets.html.
Paws 4 Fun pet portrait fundraiser: A Christmas Carol — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. $5 minimum donation, must bring pet's proof of vaccination from vet, benefiting Sadie Dog Fund veterans' dog assistance program, photo packages available starting at $25, 222 N. 44th St. More information: 402-802-1738.
Shop the Blocks — 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Families can get an all-access pass including a shopping bag, store discounts, giveaways and more, $7 per person. Tickets: shoptheblocks@downtownlincoln.org.
Livestream and virtual events
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra: "Deck the Halls" livestreamed holiday concert — 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Featuring Tom Trenney conducting a 24-piece orchestra performing classic holiday songs. Lincolnsymphony.com.
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln city libraries — through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities at the website or take completed booklets to a library branch of their choice to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
South of Downtown makers market — Friday-Monday. Items for purchase include edible Jell-O art, jewelry, pottery, hot sauce, crocheting and knitting items, original prints and more. Sdmakersmarket.org.
Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now through Nov. 30. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.
Virtual Santa event at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24, kids can enjoy a virtual experience with Santa including a live VIP Zoom call, virtual photos, virtual pet photos, story time and Holiday Magic package. Make appointment: createholidaymagic.com.
Upcoming holiday events
Heritage League of Women's Holiday of Trees — Dec. 9-30. View uniquely decorated Christmas trees from your home. The trees will be displayed on a website, Facebook and possibly in a window display. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.
Let's Light it Up at Lincoln Children's Zoo — Nov. 27-Dec. 30. $10.95, members: $13.95 nonmembers. 200,000-bulb light show, timed-ticket entry, allowing a limited number of guests through the gates every 15 minutes, groups are limited to eight people, making exception for larger families, guests 5 and older must wear masks. More information: Lincolnzoo.org.
Christmas Tree Festival at Gateway Mall — Nov. 25-29. Each ornament purchased for $15 will fund one night’s stay at the People's City Mission for a person experiencing homelessness; Christmas Market with wreaths, door hangers and pencil trees that can be purchased either in person or online; 16 featured Christmas trees will be auctioned off in an online silent auction, all proceeds benefiting the People's City Mission, 6100 O St.
Toy Drive: Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic City Impact / Gifts of Love — 7-11:15 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Dec. 1. Please drop off your donations to help families in need. Wish list of toys needed: play-kitchen toys, arts and crafts, dolls, Hot Wheels, Star Wars toys, sports balls, Barbie dolls, bikes, scooters, thermos mugs and young-adult fiction books. For every new toy or gift you bring in your name will be entered into a drawing for prizes, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
Turkey Trot fun run: Cooper YMCA — Nov. 26. 7:30 a.m. 1-mile walk, $15; 9 a.m. 5K race, $28. Awards for the fastest female and male in the 5K run; virtual walk and run is available as well, see website for details, Memorial Park, 6800 S. 14th St. Register: Ymcalincoln.org/turkeytrot.
Theater
"Girls Night Out" at TADA Theatre — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. 701 P St. tadaproductions.info.
"Say Goodnight Gracie" at Beatrice Community Players — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7-9; also 2 p.m. Jan. 10; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
Top Journal Star photos for November
