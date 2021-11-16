Family calendar Nov. 17-24 Register for Zoo lights and Turkey Trot at Cooper Family YMCA; Save the date: Center for People in Need food & toy distributions.

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Auld Pavilion — 10 a.m. Friday. VA Coffeehaus, live music with Bill Chrastil; Noon, Quilts of Valor presentation; coffee tea and snacks provided, free event, Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Center for People in Need: Thanksgiving food distributions — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23. Participants must wear a mask and be a Center client to attend. The Center is closed Nov. 19 and Nov. 24, offices, ELL and TRADE classes are open. More information on how to become a Center client: cfpin.org/center-card or call 402-476-4357, 3901 N. 27th St.
Center for People in Need: Holiday toy distributions — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 4; 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Dec. 5; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 6- 7. Toys will be given to kids newborn to age 18. Must sign up for a Center Card, to receive toys, on the day of the event or online at cfpin.org/center-card.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Lincoln City Libraries: "Teen Tober" reading challenge — Through Nov. 30. Kids reading 10 hours minimum automatically entered to win prizes. Register: lincolnlibraries.org.
"Light the Night" at Christian Heritage — 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9-11. Families can drive through and view a live nativity scene, carolers, Santa & Mrs. Claus and thousands of lights covering trees, homes, and the campus barn, 14880 Old Cheney Road, Walton.
Nebraska State Poultry Show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Nebraska Tower on the Plains Rabbit Show — Lancaster Event Center, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcetner.org.
Starry Nights Tree Festival — Gateway Mall, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 24-28. Walk through 15 designer-decorated Christmas trees, located in Kinetic Court, 6100 O St.
Third Friday event — Noyes Art Gallery, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday. Featuring Kevin Baker, painting and sculpture; Lynette Fast, jewelry and painting; Lorena Wachendorf, painting; Dana Clements, painting; Ren's Nest Gems, jewelry; Alycia Tiemann Brady, painting, 119 S. Ninth St.
Turkey Trot — Cooper YMCA, Nov. 25. 8 a.m. 1-Mile fun run or walk; 8:30 a.m. 5k race. 6767 S. 14th St. More information and register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/LincolnYMCATurkeyTrot
Winter clothing drive for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation — Through Nov. 21. Residents on the reservation are in need of coats, hats, gloves, mittens, scarfs and socks, and many are requesting blankets, as well. You can drop off your donations at any of the following: Meadowlark Coffee, 1624 South St.; Open Harvest, 1618 South St.; The Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.; Goldenrod Pastries, 3947 S. 48th St. and the Hub Cafe, 250 N. 21st St.; Tamayta Food Market, 4025 S 48th St. Look for the blue bins to deposit your donations. More information call Bill Hawkins at 402-450-8080.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Nov. 26-Dec. 30. The Zoo will be transformed into one of the largest lights displays in the midwest, including a 40-foot Christmas tree, 30 lighted animal figures, holiday train rides, 60-foot lighted tunnel walk. Enjoy s'mores or hot cocoa at a variety of stations. All guests 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
Concerts
Cornhusker Band "Highlights" concert — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, $10-$20, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Martina McBride "The Joy of Christmas" concert — Lied Center, 7:30 Dec. 11, $40-$99, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
NMEA All-State Jazz Band and Chorus concert — Lied Center, 4:30 p.m., Friday, $20, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
NMEA All-State Orchestra and Band concert — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m., Friday, $20, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
"The Nutcracker" — Lied Center, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 19, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Fundraising events
Gifts of Love Toy Drive at Mosier-Timperly Chiropractic Clinic — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Donations needed including unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
Holiday Farmers' markets and Makers markets
Holiday Harvest farmers market at College View — Sundays in November. Live music including: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21 Damian David, 4801 Prescott Ave.
Theater
"A Christmas Carol" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday: $25, adults; $15, students, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"A Shayna Maidel" — Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; Third Floor, Cochrane-Woods Library, 51st and Huntington Ave. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
"Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Nebraska Repertory, 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $40, adults; $35, UNL Faculty and staff; $15, OLLI and UNL students, Temple Building, 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org.
"Elf" — Dec. 3-12, see website for complete show times; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801.
Nearby
Brownville concert series: “A Swinging Brownville Christmas" — 2 p.m. Dec. 12. $25, adults; $16, students, 126 Atlantic St., Brownville. Tickets: Brownvilleconcertseries.com.