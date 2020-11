Family calendar: Nov.11-18 Holiday Farmers' Market, Livestreamed Carnival of the animals concert: Nebraska Brass; Kid's night out: YMCA

Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now through Nov. 30. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.

Virtual Santa event at Gateway — Through Dec. 24, kids can enjoy a virtual experience with Santa including a live VIP Zoom call, virtual photos, virtual pet photos, story time and Holiday Magic package. Make appointment: createholidaymagic.com.

Upcoming holiday events

Heritage League of Women's Holiday of Trees — Dec. 9-30. View beautiful and uniquely decorated Christmas trees from your own home. The trees will be displayed on a website, Facebook and possibly in a window display. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.

Let's Light it Up at Lincoln Children's Zoo — Nov. 27-Dec. 30. $10.95, members: $13.95 nonmembers. 200,000-bulb light show, timed-ticket entry, allowing a limited number of guests through the gates every 15 minutes, groups are limited to 8 people, making exception for larger families, guests 5 and older must wear masks. More information: Lincolnzoo.org.