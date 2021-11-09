Family calendar Nov. 10-17 Lego Brick Days at Lancaster Event Center, Saturday-Sunday; Veteran's Day events, Thursday; Shop the Blocks, Thursday; Holiday Farmers' Markets and Makers Markets.

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Center for People in Need Thanksgiving food distributions — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23. Participants must wear a mask and be a Center client to attend. The Center is closed Nov. 19 and Nov. 24, offices, ELL and TRADE classes are open. More information on how to become a Center client: cfpin.org/center-card or call 402-476-4357, 3901 N. 27th St.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
LEGO Brick Days at Lancaster Event Center — 10 a.m -5 p.m Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; $10, age 8 and up, one-day admission; $5, age 8 and under, one-day admission; free, age 2 and under. Family-friendly event, view custom LEGO creations, participate in games and hands-on activities, 4100 N. 84th St.
Lincoln City Libraries: "Teen Tober" reading challenge — Through Nov. 30. Kids reading 10 hours minimum automatically entered to win prizes. Register: lincolnlibraries.org.
"Light the Night" at Christian Heritage — 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9-11. Families can drive through and view a live nativity scene, carolers, Santa & Mrs. Claus and thousands of lights covering trees, homes, and the campus barn, 14880 Old Cheney Road, Walton.
Paint a bottle for the holidays at James Arthur Vineyards — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. College students and parents can enjoy an evening of painting a holiday-themed bottle, make and take the bottle home with you, $40, person, 2001 W. Raymond, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
"Shop the Blocks" — Thursday and Nov. 18. $7, all-day pass, including in-store discounts, win an overnight stay at a downtown hotel, prizes, VIP shopping bag, see a complete list of participating retailers. Tickets and more information: shoptheblocks.com.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Nov. 26-Dec. 30. The Zoo will be transformed into one of the largest lights displays in the midwest, including a 40-foot Christmas tree, 30 lighted animal figures, holiday train rides, lighted walk, and a 60-foot light tunnel. Enjoy s'mores or hot cocoa at a variety of stations. All guests 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
Concerts
Carillon Restoration Celebration concert — First-Plymouth Church, 3 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy carillonneur Kathie Johnson, joined by Jacob Mason and Jeremy Spale, free concert, 2000 D St. More information: Firstplymouth.org.
Chamberfest — Westbrook, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Groups from the UNL Glenn Korff School of Music performance, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music: Yoon, Beaver and Lee Piano Trio — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Thursday. $20, adults; $5, kids, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Lincoln Symphony's Orchestra — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Friday. "Brandenberg & Becker," classical concert, 15-$35, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Tom Larson and Hans Sturm recital — Westbrook, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Fundraising events
"A Warmer Day" coat drive at First Presbyterian Church — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-noon Friday; 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Please drop off your coats, sweatshirts, hats and gloves to be donated to A Warmer Day organization, providing warm coats to those in need, due by Nov. 5, 840 S. 17th St.
Gifts of Love Toy Drive at Mosier-Timperly Chiropractic Clinic — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Donations needed including unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
Holiday Farmers' markets and Makers markets
Hickman's Makers Market — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. A variety of items for purchase, 115 Locust St., Hickman.
Holiday Makers Market: South of Downtown Art Hub — 2-7 p.m. Sunday. Shop crafters and vendors; live music with Black Ophanim, Swaul Pope and Stoked Regardless; Pepe's Kitchen and Coffee Tech Central, 1247 S. 11th St. More information: sdmakersmarket.org.
Holiday Harvest farmers market at College View — Sundays in November. Live music including: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21 Damian David, 4801 Prescott Ave.
Veterans Day events for families
Marcus Theatre Salute to Veterans events — Thursday, $7.50 movie ticket for active and retired Military with official Military ID. Participating locations include East Park Cinema, Edgewood Cinema, Lincoln Grand Cinema and South Pointe Cinemas.
SAC Museum to Host Veterans Day Program Film Screening (Ashland) — 11 a.m. Presentation of the Colors by the Offutt AFB Honor Guard, followed by the National Anthem, performed by SrA Mario Foreman-Powell with the USAF Heartland of America Band. Free admission for active, retired and veteran service members, 2801 West Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
Theater
"A Shayna Maidel" — Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; Third Floor, Cochrane-Woods Library, 51st and Huntington Ave. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
"All Together Now" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $15, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com
"Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Nebraska Repertory, 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $40, adults; $35, UNL Faculty and staff; $15, OLLI and UNL students, Temple Building, 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org.
"Forest Paths" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801.
"Pride and Prejudice" — Lincoln Christian School, 7 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday; $10, adults; $8, age 18 and under, 5801 S. 84th St.
Nearby
Brownville concert series: “A Swinging Brownville Christmas" — 2 p.m. Dec. 12. $25, adults; $16, students, 126 Atlantic St., Brownville. Tickets: Brownvilleconcertseries.com.