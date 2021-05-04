Family calendar: Near South Tour of Homes; Great Plains Arabian Horse Show: Lancaster Event Center; Mayfest at the LUX; Movie Under the Stars at James Arthur Vineyards; Tour de Lincoln Bike RideTours;

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
1-hour Honor Walk for 9/11 — 10 a.m. May 12. The program will be to remember and honor the fallen of 9/11 and pay tribute to Veterans and First Responders in the community, the walking program will take place at Veterans Memorial Garden, 3200 Veterans Memorial Drive.
Ascension Ice Cream Social at Grace Chapel — 6-8 p.m. May 13. All are welcome to join in the fun, free ice cream and Paletas ice cream bars from Neveria, west parking lot, Grace Chapel, 1345 S. 16th St.
"Ageless Architecture and Glorious Gardens": Near South Tour of Homes outside tour — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Tour of Homes, traditional tour. $10 advance tickets (adults 13 and up); $15 at the door (adults 13 and up); $5 (kids 5-12); free (kids 4 and under); 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Pre-paid VIP tour, $50. Tour seven historic homes and gardens. Homes including: Clark-Leonard House, 1937 F St.; Reese House, 1990 C St.; Young Jr. House, 1954 A St.; Barstow House, 1445 S. 20th St.; DeVries House, 1844 Washington St.; Peterson House, 1705 S. 25th St.; Yost House, 1900 S. 25th St. More information: nearsouth.org.
Cub Scouts Pack 30 Craft and Vendor Show at Grace Lutheran Church — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Variety of items for purchase, benefiting Cub Scouts Pack 30, 2225 Washington St.
Celebration of Life "Coach Harold Chaffee" — 11 a.m. May 15. Public is welcome, please wear a mask, social distancing practiced, Abel Stadium, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 5000 Saint Paul Avenue.
Clinton Neighborhood Clean-up — 8 a.m.-11 a.m. June 5. Bring clothing, electronics, furniture, home goods, old bikes, old lumber and metal scraps. Tires are accepted with proof of Clinton residency. Coupons will be given for tree brush from your yard, you will take them to a transfer station. Volunteers are needed to help load the rolloffs and for picking up litter. Bags, gloves, vest and hand trash pickers are provided. Email to volunteer: Clinton.cno@gmail.com. Meet and drop off items at Clinton Elementary School, 1520 N. 29th St. More information: call Gloria at 402-525-1579.
Free shredding event — 9 a.m.-10:59 a.m. May 22. Bring documents you need to shred, accepting donations to help buy books for kids participating in the Harvest of Books program, sponsored by Lincoln Education Association and First Nebraska Credit Union, 4920 Normal Blvd.
Gateway Seratoma Club and Tabitha Golf fundraiser — June 11. 11:30 a.m. Registration; 12:30 p.m. start; proceeds benefiting Tabitha Meals on Wheels, serving 500 people daily. Register: Tabitha.org/Golf or call 402-486-8509.
Great Plains Arabian Classic Horse Show: Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
HBAL Spring Parade of Homes — 6-9 p.m. May 10-14; 1-6 p.m. May 9 and May 15-16. View 30 homes, free event. Online printable guidebook: HBAL.org/events/parade-of-homes.
Junior League of Lincoln's Eat, Drink & Support Local Week: Little Black Dress Initiative fundraiser — Locations including: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday. Coffee Roaster, 5022 Old Cheney Road; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday. James Arthur Vineyards Haymarket, 803 Q St. and 4-9 p.m. Thursday. Misty's, both locations; noon-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Panda Express Pine Lake; noon-10 p.m. Saturday. Saro Cider, 1746 N St.; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Rutabaga's, proceeds go toward alleviating poverty, 1430 O St. Jil.org/project/little-black-dress-initiative.
Lincoln City Libraries take-home storytime kits — Storytime take-home kits are for kids ages 3 to 7, with five books including a beginning and ending song, a rhyming activity and a list of theme-related books. Some kits include a coloring sheet or other activity. Request your kit at lincolnlibraires.org or call 402-441-8500.
Kermes Hispanic Festival at Haymarket Park — 10 a.m.-10 p.m. $4, adults; free, kids 6 and under, including carnival games for all ages, ethnic foods, live entertainment, raffle with a $10,000 Grand prize, proceeds benefiting youth services, festival is celebrating faith, family and cultures; 7 p.m. Lincoln Salt Dogs vs. Kansas City Monarchs game, 403 Line Drive Circle.
Mayfest at the LUX Center for the Arts — noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Outdoor, family fundraiser, proceeds benefiting the LUX Center, including free art activities, food trucks, live music, dancing around the maypole, fresh cut flowers from King Family Floral, pottery for sale from the UNL Clay Club. $30 to give Mom a Mother's Day gift of a handmade flower pot and a plant, free event. Must pre-pay for Mother's Day gift activity: Luxenter.or/programs/mayfest-flower-pot-plants.
"Movie under the stars" at James Arthur Vineyards — 9:30 p.m. Friday. Featuring "Nebraska," by director Alexander Payne, $15 person, masks required, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run — 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 4. Family friendly activities, vendor booths with resources, treats, free event. Fun run for adults and kids, $15 registration, T-shirt included with registration if purchased by May 21, proceeds benefiting School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP), a program of Lincoln Medical Education Partnership. Spectators wanting to attend the fun run but not participate are free to watch. Online registration is due 3 p.m. June 2. Location of the event is at the enclosed shelter, Antelope Park, 1630 Memorial Drive. Register: SCIPnebraska.com.
"Season Opener" at Lincoln Trap and Skeet — 10 a.m. . Register on the day of the event, 100 targets available to shoot, last squad out at 3:30 p.m., 4855 N. 48th St. More information: 402-467-2153.
Spring cleanup Arnold Heights neighborhood — 8 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Family Resource Center, wear appropriate clothing, bring gloves and a bottle of water, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
"Remembering the One. Remembering Them All": 20 years in 2021 exhibit — Daily. May 11-May 22. The public is invited to visit the 9/11 exhibit. See website for mall hours of operation, near center court, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
Concerts in-person and livestreamed
Blues Agents at James Arthur Vineyards in-person — 3-6 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, masks required, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Bobby Layne & His Orchestra in-person — 7-9:30 p.m. May 13. "Welcome back" show, $15 includes table, must make a reservation, 6600 O St. Reservations: 402-475-4030 or 402-430-9330.
Capital Jazz Society: The Rat Pack Jazz — 8 p.m. Friday. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Capital Jazz Society: Group Sax — 8 p.m. May 14. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Country Sunday Night at Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. Sundays. McKenzie JaLynn and Hayseed Cowboys, 6600 W. O St.
"Fanfares and Anton" presented by Lincoln Symphony Orchestra livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Featuring Anton Miller, violin, performing "Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man," and other selections, $15-$35. Tickets: Lincolnsymphony.com or call 402-476-2211.
Hayseed Cowboys Band at VFW Post 3606 — 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, 3340 W. A St.
Kimberly Meyer live at Roc 'n Joe Coffee — 7-9 Free, 5025 Lindberg Drive.
Nebraska Brass "Summertime" online — 3 p.m. June 13. Livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church. Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Thursday Night Series: The String Demons livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. May 20. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Farmers' Markets
Fallbrook Farmers' Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 17-Aug. 19. Shop seasonal produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Rain or shine, shop baked goods, food vendors, arts, balloon art, face painting, handemade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Live music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, masks required, 8th and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Sunday Farmers' Market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
National Bike Month in May Events
"National Bike Challenge" for National Bike Month in May — Wednesday-Sept. 30. Public is invited to start riding their bikes 10 minutes or more and log your ride to win the bike challenge. Lincoln won the challenge in 2019. Register: Lovetoride.net.
National Ride a Bike Day — May 12.
National Bike to Work Day — May 21.
Tour de Lincoln Bike Ride Tour Dates: Great Plains Trails Network — 6 p.m. Thursdays in May. Schedule: Thursday, Southwest Tour, 13 miles; May 13, Northwest Tour, 12 miles; May 20, Southeast Tour, 15 miles; May 27, Northeast Tour, 16 miles. Free guided ride, each tour features a different quadrant of the city. Start and end at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, Union Plaza Park, 21st and Q. More details: gptn.org.
Theater
Comedy Cabaret with Matt Geiler at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows, Friday-Saturday. $10, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
Yer Mom's Comedy Show: Mother's Day event at James Arthur Vineyards — 2 p.m. Sunday. $20 per person. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
"Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter" — 7:30 p.m. May 20-22; 2 p.m. May 23, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Virtual events
Hazardous Waste "What is it and what can I do about it?" educational program — 10 a.m. May 12. Conservation Nebraska presents a program about relationships between people and their environment, air, water and waste. You will learn how to identify hazardous waste in your home and safe disposal methods. Link to webinar: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gyEbq08RQv2WiWdZokzjpA.
"Fiddle tunes by ear" workshop: Old Avoca Schoolhouse — 10 a.m. May 29. Online Tallgrass Fiddle Festival, free event. More information: amber_kirkendall@nps.gov.
"Jigs Play Along" livestreamed interactive virtual concert — 2:30-3:30 p.m. May 23. Each participant will get a copy of "Jig Sampler for Two," written for the instrument of your choice, $15 fee to play along. Participate by emailing debby@greenblattandseay.com.
Virtual Homeschool Wednesdays with the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Travel to the George Norris House in southern Nebraska. Norris was a famous U.S. senator; also he helped servicemen at a nearby airbase feel at home while they were far away from their own homes. Free event, donations accepted. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Virtual Pop-In Storytime "Camels" at Morrill Hall — 11 a.m. Thursday. View: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/storytime.html.
Watch 4-H Egg Cam live — Watch baby chicks as they hatch. Go.unl.edu/eggcam.
Summer camps for kids
"l love to Write" Summer writing camps for kids — June 7-11. 9-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., kids 7-11; 1:30-3 p.m., kids 12-14; 6-7:30 p.m. family writing, space is limited. More information and register: unl.edu/newp/love-to-write.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. One-day summer camps including "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaut Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. Three-day camps including Game Maker's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EV3 Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. To register and for more info, call Will Miller at 402-944-3100, ext. 221, or visit sacmuseum.org.
Save the date: outside events in the parks
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 26-Sept. 30. Enjoy the outdoors, activities for families and singles, including local music, craft beer and local food, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7 p.m. July 20, Havelock Park; July 22, Peter Pan Park; July 27, Trago Park; July 29, Hazel Abel Park. July 31 is the rain date. 30-minute family-friendly plays, called a Toby show, a classic name for a tent show. Free event, bring your own blankets and chairs.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series — 7 p.m. Sundays. July 11-Aug. 11. Bring a blanket or a chair, free concert, Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Movies in the Parks — 9 p.m. Fridays. Bring your own blankets and chairs, free movie, schedule of locations including: June 11, Antelope Park; June 18, Irving Recreaton Center; June 25, Air Park Recreation Center; July 9, Antelope Park; July 23, Belmont Pool; Aug. 13, Antelope Park, free event, see website for complete list of movie titles: parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, May 20-Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Schedule: Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.