Family calendar: Near South Tour of Homes; Great Plains Arabian Horse Show: Lancaster Event Center; Mayfest at the LUX; Movie Under the Stars at James Arthur Vineyards; Tour de Lincoln Bike RideTours;

Clinton Neighborhood Clean-up — 8 a.m.-11 a.m. June 5. Bring clothing, electronics, furniture, home goods, old bikes, old lumber and metal scraps. Tires are accepted with proof of Clinton residency. Coupons will be given for tree brush from your yard, you will take them to a transfer station. Volunteers are needed to help load the rolloffs and for picking up litter. Bags, gloves, vest and hand trash pickers are provided. Email to volunteer: Clinton.cno@gmail.com. Meet and drop off items at Clinton Elementary School, 1520 N. 29th St. More information: call Gloria at 402-525-1579.