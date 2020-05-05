Family calendar: May 6-13 Mother's Day drive-thru rose sale: Sheridan Lutheran, 1000 Cranes Lincoln Healing livestream event, Drive-through movie: St Mark's, Lied online: April Verch concert

Daily storytime: Lincoln City Libraries — 10:30 a.m. Daily. Kids can enjoy some of their favorite storytellers virtually, go to: Facebook.com/ReadAloudLincoln.

Drive-in movie: "Inside Out" — 8:30 p.m. Friday. Bring your own snacks and beverages, no public restrooms, free, St. Mark's Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired center card or photo ID, drive to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type the word "food" in the search field).

Lincoln Scavenger Hunt: Capitol to Campus — 9 a.m. Daily. Race against the clock, $12.99, hunt begins at 1445 K St. Tickets: letsroam.com (click on find a hunt, click on "Capitol to Campus").