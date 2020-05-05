Family calendar: May 6-13 Mother's Day drive-thru rose sale: Sheridan Lutheran, 1000 Cranes Lincoln Healing livestream event, Drive-through movie: St Mark's, Lied online: April Verch concert

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Adventure Golf at-home challenge — Take a photo of a trick golf shot with family or friends, post the photo on Facebook or Instagram, each entry gets a free round of golf, winning family gets free golf for the rest of the year when the golf course is open. More details: facebook.com/adventuregolfcenter.
Back to the Bricks: Lego Build-at-Home Contest — Build your own Lego car at home, enter to win $100 cash prize, submissions accepted through July 31. More details: Museumofamericanspeed.com/legobuildcontest.
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, through May 30, enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's singing tower, park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots, listen from the safety of your car, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Daily storytime: Lincoln City Libraries — 10:30 a.m. Daily. Kids can enjoy some of their favorite storytellers virtually, go to: Facebook.com/ReadAloudLincoln.
Drive-in movie: "Inside Out" — 8:30 p.m. Friday. Bring your own snacks and beverages, no public restrooms, free, St. Mark's Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired center card or photo ID, drive to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type the word "food" in the search field).
Lincoln Scavenger Hunt: Capitol to Campus — 9 a.m. Daily. Race against the clock, $12.99, hunt begins at 1445 K St. Tickets: letsroam.com (click on find a hunt, click on "Capitol to Campus").
Nebraska Game and Parks — State parks and recreation areas are open for day use. Guests may enjoy activities such as fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing while maintaining physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Overnight camping is closed through May 8. Parks permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.
Mother's Day events
Drive-in services: Horizon Community Church — 9 and 10:45 a.m. May 10. Celebrate your mom, drive to Horizon's Church parking lot, turn your radio dial to 90.7 FM, worship band and a message from Pastor Jason. Horizonschurch.org.
Drive-through rose sale: Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9 a.m.-noon. May 9. Drive up and buy a rose for your mother, cash only, $3, 6955 Old Cheney Road.
Livestream events
1000 Cranes for Lincoln Healing — noon, Friday. Join in with the Bluestem Montessori Elementary School students as they inspire Lincoln to heal. Participate in this event by watching Linda Stephen teach the public a lesson on how to fold an origami paper crane, go to: Facebook.com/events/1561670217315201/.
Astronomy at home: Mueller Planetarium — Go online to see pre-recorded videos in the early evening and morning from your own backyard. museum.unl.edu/planetarium/astronomy-at-home.html.
Facebook Live children's ministry: Sheridan Lutheran Church — 10:45-11 a.m. Sundays. Listen to a new story each week. Stories are geared toward newborns to sixth graders. All are welcome to enjoy the stories. Website: Facebook.com/groups/ChildrensMinistrySLC.
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Lied Live: April Verch concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Enjoy Verch's fiddling and step-dancing routine. Go to: Facebook.com/pg/LiedCenterforPerformingArts/events/
Livestream Storytime Saturdays: Francie & Finch Bookshop — 2 p.m. Saturdays, during the month of May, listen to local Lincoln authors and illustrators as they read their books live on Facebook. Go to Facebook.com/pg/francieandfinch. More information: 402-781-0459.
The Bay — Each week community leaders in health, art, music, photography, skating and journalism present activities and learning sessions for young adults. Go to: Flipgrid.com/baysideonline or bit.ly/baysignup.
Tails 'N Trails Virtual Pet Walk — May 6-16. You are invited to Capital Humane Society's biggest virtual party for people and pets. You can walk, run, eat, play and have fun with your furry friends, join in on activities to get the whole family involved, $35 per family. Register: Capitalhumanesociety.org.
Tour De Cyclist social distancing bike ride — Ride anywhere, anytime you want, $10, proceeds benefit Lincoln Food Bank. Register: active.com/lincoln-ne/cycling/races/tour-de-cyclist-social-distance-ride-2020.
Nearby
Second Friday on Vinton — 5-9 p.m. May 8. Including " Art to go Show," Appollon Art Space, 1801 Vinton; " A Memory Held in You," featuring Alex Jacobsen, sound artist and Allegra Hangen, with a collaborative performance exhibition, Amplify Arts, 1804 Vinton St.; Elva's Art Gallery: Dessert and Wine Boutique, featuring Dany Reyes artwork and Elva's free cupcakes and refreshments, 1714 Vinton St.; Roberta & Bob Rogers Gallery, featuring Wnda Ewing, prints, 1806 Vinton St.; Louie M's Burger Lust Restaurant, 1718 Vinton St.
