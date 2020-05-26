Family calendar, May 27-June 3 — Kazoo play dates at Lincoln Children's Museum; Lincoln Zoo tickets on sale Friday

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).

Family fun night with Nebraska 4-H — 7 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning June 2. Families can enjoy a recorded activity to view together from the comfort of their home. Go to: 4h.unl.edu/family-fun-night or 4h.unl.edu/virtual-home-learning.

Kazoo play dates at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m., daily, beginning June 1. Kids ages 3-12 can enjoy 4-hour play sessions, including dance parties and STEAM projects, kids must be able to go to the bathroom independently, drop off and pick up your kids in front of the museum, reserve your time at: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Nebraska Game and Parks — State parks and recreation areas are open for day use. Guests may enjoy activities such as fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing while maintaining physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Parks permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.