Family calendar, May 27-June 3 — Kazoo play dates at Lincoln Children's Museum; Lincoln Zoo tickets on sale Friday

Events
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. May 30. Enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's singing tower, park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots, listen from the safety of your car, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Daily storytime: Lincoln City Libraries — 10:30 a.m. daily. Kids can enjoy some of their favorite storytellers virtually, go to: Facebook.com/ReadAloudLincoln.
Haymarket Farmers Market — Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lincoln Children's Zoo — Tickets go on sale Friday, for the Wildlife Walk beginning June 1st, social distancing rules apply on where to walk and stand during your adventure. More details: Lincolnzoo.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Family fun night with Nebraska 4-H — 7 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning June 2. Families can enjoy a recorded activity to view together from the comfort of their home. Go to: 4h.unl.edu/family-fun-night or 4h.unl.edu/virtual-home-learning.
Kazoo play dates at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m., daily, beginning June 1. Kids ages 3-12 can enjoy 4-hour play sessions, including dance parties and STEAM projects, kids must be able to go to the bathroom independently, drop off and pick up your kids in front of the museum, reserve your time at: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Nebraska Game and Parks — State parks and recreation areas are open for day use. Guests may enjoy activities such as fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing while maintaining physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Parks permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sunday for shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Go to: facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
YMCAs open — Four YMCA facilities are open: Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast locations. Adjusted operating hours are 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday. A limited amount of group exercise classes will be available; equipment on the workout floor will be spaced to allow for social distancing; amenities like child watch, towel service, sauna steam rooms, hot tubs, outdoor pools and coffee service will be suspended. YMCAlincoln.org.
Livestream events
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Lied Live series: Juli Burney — 7:30 p.m. May 29. Award-winning humorist, author and teacher presenting an evening of laughter, stories and conversation, free, go to: Facebook.com/pg/LiedCenterforPerformingArts/events.
Livestream Storytime Saturdays: Francie & Finch Bookshop — 2 p.m. Saturday. Nichole Hansen will read "ABC Football," by Nebraska author and illustrator Kelly Kingsley, and "How Rudy the Rooster Got His Voice," by Gina Bittner and Kelly Kingsley. Go to Facebook.com/pg/francieandfinch. More information: 402-781-0459.
Remember the Fallen: virtual 21K run or walk — May 20-June 15. Register: eventbrite.com/e/2020-remember-the-fallen-virtual-21k-run-walk-lincoln-registration-100303123342.
Summer music series: James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins, outside concert, follow social distancing guidelines, $10 plus fees, including food from the grill, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.ticketspice.com/summer-music-series-052320.
Tour De Cyclist social distancing bike ride — Ride anywhere, anytime you want, $10, proceeds benefit Lincoln Food Bank. Register: active.com/lincoln-ne/cycling/races/tour-de cyclist-social-distance-ride-2020.
Nearby
Strategic Air Command Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily. Free admission for health care workers, military members and first responders, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org or 402-944-3100.
