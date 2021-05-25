Family calendar: May 26-June 2 "Alice In Wonderland" and "Mary Poppins" True Dance & Company at the Lied Center; Memorial Day events; National Bike Month events; Concerts in-person and livestreamed

Please check event venues for current information.
American Ballet Theatre outdoor event: Pioneers Park — 8 p.m. July 1. Free performance, bring your own lawn chairs and blankets, donations optional, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
"Brews at the Zoo" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 6-11 p.m. June 26. $35 includes after hour access to the Zoo, live concert with AM FM, three drinks, free games with prizes, 21 and over event, watch the website for tickets to go on sale, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/events/brews-at-the-zoo.html.
Clinton Neighborhood Cleanup — 8 a.m.-11 a.m. June 5. Bring clothing, electronics, furniture, home goods, old bikes, old lumber and metal scraps. Tires are accepted with proof of Clinton residency. Coupons will be given for tree brush from your yard, you will take them to a transfer station. Volunteers are needed to help load the roll-offs and for picking up litter. Bags, gloves, vest and hand trash pickers are provided. Email to volunteer: Clinton.cno@gmail.com. Meet and drop off items at Clinton Elementary School, 1520 N. 29th St. More information: call Gloria at 402-525-1579.
"Feeding the Soul of the City" event — June 17. 6 p.m Social hour; 7 p.m. “Compassion in Action” awards presented, live music with The Wildwoods, food and beverages for purchase, benefiting the homeless, Junto Wine, 1356 182nd St. Seward. More details: mtko.org.
FitLot multi-week series at Woods Park — 9 a.m. Mondays, through June 28; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 30. Free fitness classes. All ages welcome to learn proper movement, safety when using equipment and enjoy the format of a FitLot circuit training class. Learn in a slow-paced, low-impact, guided setting. Drop-in or attend the eight-week series. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Bring water, a towel and hand-sanitizer, 401 S. 33rd St. Register: Fitlot.org/parks/Lincoln.
Garden Club of Lincoln Garden Tour — 9 a.m.-noon. June 12. Public is welcome to tour six different gardens including: 1600 N. 22nd St., Gary Bell house; 6920 Havelock Ave., Brian Herting house; 2500 N. 67th St., Mickle Middle School Garden; 8320 South St., Aldersgate Gardens; 6401 Ranier Drive, Heist house; 1445 K St., State Capitol Courtyards, free event.
Gateway Seratoma Club and Tabitha Golf fundraiser — June 11. 11:30 a.m. registration; 12:30 p.m. start; proceeds benefiting Tabitha Meals on Wheels. Register: Tabitha.org/Golf or call 402-486-8509.
Lincoln Bike Kitchen offering bikes for sale — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 5. A variety of quality brand adult bikes, refurbished in a like-new mechanical condition will be for sale to the public, 1635 S. 1st St. Lincolnbikekitchen.org.
Lincoln City Libraries take-home story time kits — Story time take-home kits are for kids ages 3 to 7, with five books including a beginning and ending song, a rhyming activity and a list of theme-related books. Some kits include a coloring sheet or other activity. Request your kit at lincolnlibraires.org or call 402-441-8500.
Lincoln City Pools — All nine pools are open, with limited hours. Pool passes are available for purchase online. Click on "get a pool pass": Parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
NDA Cornhusker Classic Dressages show — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Neighborhood Works "June Jamboree" — 5:30-7 p.m. June 8. Food, live music and informational booths about housing resources for renters, free event. Jane Synder Trail Center, 228 N. 21st. St. More details: /fb.me/e/3vEePClEi.
Neighborhood Works "Know Your Neighborhood" — 5-8 p.m. June 10. 5-6 p.m. Gather and eat a meal; 6 p.m. walking tours, in the Malone-Hawley neighborhood, learning about history and getting treats along the way, start at Sower Church, 26th and R streets.
Neighborhood Works "Night at the Ballpark" — 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 11. Lincoln Saltdogs vs. Kane County Cougars, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets and more information: email Charlie.wesche@lincoln.ne.gov.
Open House at Pioneers Park Nature Center — Wednesday-Friday. Parents and guardians are invited to attend an open house for preschool and pre-kindergarten. Register: parks.lincoln.ne.gov. Search: Preschool.
Kermes Hispanic Festival at Haymarket Park — 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 26. Admission into carnival is $4, adults; free, kids 6 and under. Live entertainment, raffle with a $10,000 grand prize. Ethnic food and carnival games available for purchase, proceeds benefiting youth services. Festival is celebrating faith, family and cultures; 7 p.m. Lincoln Saltdogs vs. Kansas City Monarchs game (included in the price of festival admission), 403 Line Drive Circle.
Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run — 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 4. Family-friendly activities, vendor booths with resources, treats, free event. Fun run for adults and kids, $15 registration, T-shirt included with registration if purchased by May 21, proceeds benefiting School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP), a program of Lincoln Medical Education Partnership. Online registration is due 3 p.m. June 2. Location of the event is at the enclosed shelter, Antelope Park, 1630 Memorial Drive. Register: SCIPnebraska.com.
Try Archery — 1 p.m. Saturday. $10, basic range rules and procedures, along with starter techniques, Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
Quad 4 Rollersports Adults-Only Skate night: ’70s, ’80s and ’90s music — 7-10:30 June 26. $20, includes skate rental, live DJ, best dressed, prizes, limited to first 125 people to sign up, 7600 N. 79th St. Sign-up: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4cabab22a2f4c07-quad.
Memorial Day ceremonies — 9 a.m. May 31. Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 O St.; 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th St.; 8 p.m. Veterans Memorial Garden, 1650 Memorial Drive. Retired USAF Col. Kenneth J. Brownell will be the guest speaker at Wyuka and Lincoln Memorial and names of Lancaster County veterans who died 2020-21 will be read in the candlelight program at the Veterans Memorial Garden. Recorded music, flags, color guard. Bring chairs and blankets. More information: Diane Bartels, 402-429-3342.
Memorial Day Barrel Race at Lancaster Event Center — 8-9 a.m. May 31. Exhibitions; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. races begin, free event, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Memorial Day concert at SAC Museum (Ashland) — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 31. Live music from the Omaha Musicians Association, free concert and free admission to the museum all day for veterans, active and retired military, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.
Brownville Concert series "Elvis Rock 'n Remember Tribute Show" — 7:30 p.m. June 11-12; 2 p.m. June 13, $25, adults; $16, students, 126 Atlantic St., Brownville. Brownvilleconcertseries.com or 402-825-3331.
Capital Jazz Society: The Peter Bouffard Quartet — 8 p.m. Friday. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Capital Jazz Society: The Kearney Jazz Society — 8 p.m. June 4. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — noon-3 p.m. Saturdays. Denise Howe; 6-9 p.m. Kelly O'Brian, grilled food options from Dinner & Co., no cover, 2001 West Raymond Rd., Raymond. More details: 402-783-5255.
James Arthur Vineyards "Uncorked Festival" — Noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Denise Howe; 1 p.m. Cornhole tournament, $25 per person, 21 and older, prizes; 1-3 p.m. Sips & Succulents, $40 per person; 6-9 .m. Kelly Oh Brian Band; Urban Legends Art Studio will have a class on how to create your own succulent garden, free event, items for purchase, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Jazz in June at Sheldon Sculpture Gardens — 7 p.m. Tuesdays in June. Schedule including: June 1, Nebraska Jazz Orchestra; June 8, Blue House and Rent to Own Horns; June 15, Juke Butter; June 22, Darryl White Ensemble; June 29, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, 12th and R streets.
Kinkaider live music series — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Tim Budig, 201 N. 7th St..
Nebraska Brass "Summertime" online — 3 p.m. June 13. Livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church. Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Nebraska Jazz Orchestra "Summertime" in-person — 7 p.m. June 3. Featuring the Young Lions All-Star Band, Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive. Artsincorporated.org/njo.
Pla Mor Ballroom: country night — 7 p.m. Sunday. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m.-midnight. Lucas Minor & McKenzie JaLynn, 6600 W. O St.
Rumology — 6-8 p.m. Thursdays. 6 p.m. Chef Emily's Crepes; 8 p.m. Piano Lounge with Bobby Gadoury, featuring jazz music, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
VA Coffeehaus — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. Live music with Mundt, Quilts of Valor presentation, snacks and beverages, free event, Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Wags and the Recess Players, 136 N. 14th St.
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 17-Aug. 19. Shop seasonal produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Sunday Farmers Market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
"National Bike Challenge" for National Bike Month in May — Wednesday-Sept. 30. Public is invited to start riding their bikes 10 minutes or more and log your ride to win the bike challenge. Lincoln won the challenge in 2019. Register: Lovetoride.net.
Tour de Lincoln Bike Ride Tours: Great Plains Trails Network — 6 p.m. Thursday. Final tour is in the Northeast quadrant, 16 miles. Free guided ride, start and end at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, Union Plaza Park, 21st and Q streets. More details: gptn.org.
"Alice In Wonderland" and "Mary Poppins" True Dance & Company — 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Fall down the Rabbit hole with Alice as she travels through Wonderland in a magical journey. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Comedy Cabaret with Johnny Beehner — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. June 4-5, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
The Great American Trailer Park Musical — 7:30 p.m. June 10-12, June 17-19 and June 24-26; 2 p.m. June 13, June 20 and June 27, $15, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
Night of Comedy with Russ Rivas — 7-8:30 p.m. $25 person, James Arthur Vineyards, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
County-City Gallery — The County-City Building management is seeking two- and three-dimensional works by Nebraska artists for the 2021-22 season. Art will be seen on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. The artists will be selected by a jury. Submit 10 images with a thumb drive or a CD, including a list of titles and sizes, to Liz Shea-McCoy, gallery director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, 68502, by June 1.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. June 5. Tutors are needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skill. We are excited to offer both distant and in person learning to students. Register at www.lincolnliteracy.org. Contact Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
"l love to Write" summer writing camps for kids — June 7-11. 9-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., kids 7-11; 1:30-3 p.m., kids 12-14; 6-7:30 p.m. family writing, space is limited. More information and register: unl.edu/newp/love-to-write.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. One-day summer camps including "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaut Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. Three-day camps including Game Maker's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EV3 Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. To register and for more info, call Will Miller at 402-944-3100, ext. 221, or visit sacmuseum.org.
Triple Threat Broadway Intensive Camp — 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. June 21-25. Designed for high school students to graduates, led by four Broadway professionals to strengthen acting, dance and voice, $250 per person, 301 N. 12th St. Register: Liedcenter.org/education/summerbroadway.
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 26-Sept. 30. Enjoy the outdoors, activities for families and singles, including local music, craft beer and local food, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7 p.m. July 20, Havelock Park; July 22, Peter Pan Park; July 27, Trago Park; July 29, Hazel Abel Park. July 31 is the rain date. 30-minute family-friendly plays, called a Toby show, a classic name for a tent show. Free event, bring your own blankets and chairs.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series — 7 p.m. Sundays. July 11-Aug. 11. Bring a blanket or a chair, free concert, Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Movies in the Parks — 9 p.m. Fridays. Bring your own blankets and chairs, free movie, schedule of locations including: June 11, Antelope Park; June 18, Irving Recreation Center; June 25, Air Park Recreation Center; July 9, Antelope Park; July 23, Belmont Pool; Aug. 13, Antelope Park. Free event, see website for complete list of movie titles: parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Pinewood Bowl — 7 p.m. June 11. Jamey Johnson; 7 p.m. June 23. Chicago; 7 p.m. June 24. Styx: Collective Soul; 7 p.m. June 25. Cole Swindell; 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Pinewoodbowl.org.
Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, May 20-Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Schedule: Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.