Family calendar: May 26-June 2 "Alice In Wonderland" and "Mary Poppins" True Dance & Company at the Lied Center; Memorial Day events; National Bike Month events; Concerts in-person and livestreamed

Events

"Brews at the Zoo" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 6-11 p.m. June 26. $35 includes after hour access to the Zoo, live concert with AM FM, three drinks, free games with prizes, 21 and over event, watch the website for tickets to go on sale, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/events/brews-at-the-zoo.html .

Clinton Neighborhood Cleanup — 8 a.m.-11 a.m. June 5. Bring clothing, electronics, furniture, home goods, old bikes, old lumber and metal scraps. Tires are accepted with proof of Clinton residency. Coupons will be given for tree brush from your yard, you will take them to a transfer station. Volunteers are needed to help load the roll-offs and for picking up litter. Bags, gloves, vest and hand trash pickers are provided. Email to volunteer: Clinton.cno@gmail.com. Meet and drop off items at Clinton Elementary School, 1520 N. 29th St. More information: call Gloria at 402-525-1579.