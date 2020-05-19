Family calendar May 20-27: Lied Live concert with Michael Londra, Farmers' Markets open, and 4 YMCA's reopening

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Back to the Bricks: Lego Build-at-Home Contest — Build your own Lego car at home, enter to win $100 cash prize, submissions accepted through July 31. More details: Museumofamericanspeed.com/legobuildcontest.
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, through May 30, enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's singing tower, park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots, listen from the safety of your car, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Daily storytime: Lincoln City Libraries — 10:30 a.m. Daily. Kids can enjoy some of their favorite storytellers virtually, go to: Facebook.com/ReadAloudLincoln.
Haymarket Farmers Market — Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Family fun night with Nebraska 4-H — 7 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning June 2. Families can enjoy a recorded activity to view together from the comfort of their home. Go to: 4h.unl.edu/family-fun-night or 4h.unl.edu/virtual-home-learning.
Nebraska Game and Parks — State parks and recreation areas are open for day use. Guests may enjoy activities such as fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing while maintaining physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Parks permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.
Pioneers Park Nature Center — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visit the Prairie Building for hands-on activities about the tallgrass prairie, small animals, kids' corner with puzzles, building materials and games, crafts for preschoolers, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. More details: 402-441-7895.
Sunday College View Farmers Market at College View — 10-11 a.m. for shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Go to: facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
YMCA reopening — Four YMCA facilities will be reopening, including the Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast locations. The downtown location is unavailable temporarily. Modifications have been made to accommodate a safe environment in all four facilities. Adjusted operating hours are noon-5 p.m. May 25; 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday. A limited amount of group exercise classes will be available; equipment on the workout floor will be spaced to allow for social distancing; amenities like Child Watch, towel service, sauna steam rooms, hot tubs, outdoor pools and coffee service will be suspended. YMCAlincoln.org.
Livestream events
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Lied Live: Michael Londra — 7:30 p.m. Friday, free, go to: Facebook.com/pg/LiedCenterforPerformingArts/events/.
Livestream Storytime Saturdays: Francie & Finch Bookshop — 2 p.m. Saturday. Author and illustrator Karissa Bettendorf will be reading "Everybody's Baby," a book welcoming a new baby, and also "Dreams," a bedtime story by Francis Henderson, illustrated by Bettendorf. Go to Facebook.com/pg/francieandfinch. More information: 402-781-0459.
Remember the Fallen: virtual 21K run or walk — May 20-June 15. Register: eventbrite.com/e/2020-remember-the-fallen-virtual-21k-run-walk-lincoln-registration-100303123342.
The Bay — Each week community leaders in health, art, music, photography, skating and journalism present activities and learning sessions for young adults. Go to: Flipgrid.com/baysideonline or bit.ly/baysignup.
Tour De Cyclist social distancing bike ride — Ride anywhere, anytime you want, $10, proceeds benefit Lincoln Food Bank. Register: active.com/lincoln-ne/cycling/races/tour-de-cyclist-social-distance-ride-2020.
Memorial Day events
Prerecorded ceremony for local veterans — Airing 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. May 25. The ceremony is replacing annual program held at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park. The ceremony will air on LNKTV, Lincoln's government access channel. The program will include a reading of the names of all Lancaster County veterans who have died in the past year. To view the program, go to ALLO channel 2; Spectrum channel 1300 or Kinetic channel 1005. The ceremony also will be available on demand at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: LNKTV) and youtube.com/LNKTVcity. It will also be shared on the Veterans Memorial Garden's Facebook page.
Virtual celebration: State Capitol — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. May 25. A candle will be lit by Gold Star mother Monica Alexander at 8 a.m. and extinguished at 8 p.m. by Gold Star father Mel Alexander. Their son, Army Cpl. Matthew Alexander of Gretna, was killed on May 6, 2007, when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle in Baqubah, Iraq. Honor Guard sentinels from veterans organizations will watch over the candle in half-hour shifts during the day. Participants at the Capitol are allowed to come and go, following the guidelines of the 10-person limit on gatherings, 1445 K St. More details: Veterans.nebraska.gov/memorialday.
