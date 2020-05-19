Family calendar May 20-27: Lied Live concert with Michael Londra, Farmers' Markets open, and 4 YMCA's reopening

Memorial Day events

Prerecorded ceremony for local veterans — Airing 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. May 25. The ceremony is replacing annual program held at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park. The ceremony will air on LNKTV, Lincoln's government access channel. The program will include a reading of the names of all Lancaster County veterans who have died in the past year. To view the program, go to ALLO channel 2; Spectrum channel 1300 or Kinetic channel 1005. The ceremony also will be available on demand at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: LNKTV) and youtube.com/LNKTVcity. It will also be shared on the Veterans Memorial Garden's Facebook page.