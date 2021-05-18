Family calendar: May 19-26 Strategic Air Command Museum Helicopter Day, Ashland; Pine Creek Farms Spring Family Festival, Raymond; Super Bird Saturday family fair and bird-banding workshop, Spring Creeek Audubon;"Ride your bike to work day": Friday; Drive-thru shredding event; "Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter" at Beatrice Community Players

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
American Ballet Theatre outdoor event: Pioneers Park — 8 p.m. July 1. Free performance, bring your own lawn chairs and blankets, donations optional, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Blue Stem mini-horse show: Lancaster Event Center — Saturday. See website for times, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Church Rummage Sale camp fundraiser at Connecting Pointe Church — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 27-29. Items for purchase, help send kids to camp, monetary donations accepted, 1901 S. 70th St.
Craft and Vendor Fair at Holy Saviour Lutheran Church — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Outdoor fair, variety of items for purchase, wear a mask, 4701 N. 10th St.
Drive-thru shredding event at Lincoln Education Association — 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers will unload your documents from trunk or hatchback and deliver them to the shredding truck, donations accepted, benefiting purchasing books for kids through Harvest Books program, 4920 Normal Blvd. More details: Call LEA at 402-489-7500.
"Feeding the Soul of the City" event — June 17. 6 p.m Social hour; 7 p.m. “Compassion in Action” awards presented, live music with The Wildwoods, food and beverages for purchase, benefiting the homeless, Junto Wine, 1356 182nd St. Seward. More details: mtko.org.
FitLot multi-week series at Woods Park — 9 a.m. Mondays, through June 28; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 30. Free fitness classes. All ages welcome to learn proper movement, safety when using equipment and enjoy the format of a FitLot circuit training class. Learn in a slow-paced, low-impact, guided setting. Drop-in or attend the eight-week series. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Bring water, a towel and hand-sanitizer, 401 S. 33rd St. Register: Fitlot.org/parks/Lincoln.
Helicopter Day at Strategic Air Command Museum (Ashland) — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Helicopters will be on display from the Nebraska Air Guard, Omaha Police Department, StarCare, LifeNet and the Nebraska State Patrol. Midwest Performance Flyers will give drone-flying presentations. $60, 10-minute helicopter rides available from AM Aviation, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. More information: SACmuseum.org.
Intermix Dance Company "A Time for Magic" at the Lied Center — 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday. Join Tinkerbell on a magical journey as she visits her Disney friends, $25, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Clinton Neighborhood Cleanup — 8 a.m.-11 a.m. June 5. Bring clothing, electronics, furniture, home goods, old bikes, old lumber and metal scraps. Tires are accepted with proof of Clinton residency. Coupons will be given for tree brush from your yard, you will take them to a transfer station. Volunteers are needed to help load the rolloffs and for picking up litter. Bags, gloves, vest and hand trash pickers are provided. Email to volunteer: Clinton.cno@gmail.com. Meet and drop off items at Clinton Elementary School, 1520 N. 29th St. More information: call Gloria at 402-525-1579.
Gateway Seratoma Club and Tabitha Golf fundraiser — June 11. 11:30 a.m. registration; 12:30 p.m. start; proceeds benefiting Tabitha Meals on Wheels. Register: Tabitha.org/Golf or call 402-486-8509.
Lincoln City Libraries take-home storytime kits — Storytime take-home kits are for kids ages 3 to 7, with five books including a beginning and ending song, a rhyming activity and a list of theme-related books. Some kits include a coloring sheet or other activity. Request your kit at lincolnlibraires.org or call 402-441-8500.
Lincoln City Pools opening day — May 28. All nine pools will open, with limited hours. Pool passes are available for purchase online. Click on "get a pool pass": Parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Nebraska Platte Valley Kennel Dog Club — 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, free event, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Open House at Pioneers Park Nature Center — May 25-May 28. Parents and guardians are invited to attend an open house for pre-school and pre-kindergarten. Register: parks.lincoln.ne.gov. Search: Preschool.
Kermes Hispanic Festival at Haymarket Park — 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 26. Admission into carnival is $4, adults; free, kids 6 and under. Live entertainment, raffle with a $10,000 grand prize. Ethnic food and carnival games available for purchase, proceeds benefiting youth services. Festival is celebrating faith, family and cultures; 7 p.m. Lincoln Saltdogs vs. Kansas City Monarchs game (included in the price of festival admission), 403 Line Drive Circle.
Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run — 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 4. Family-friendly activities, vendor booths with resources, treats, free event. Fun run for adults and kids, $15 registration, T-shirt included with registration if purchased by May 21, proceeds benefiting School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP), a program of Lincoln Medical Education Partnership. Online registration is due 3 p.m. June 2. Location of the event is at the enclosed shelter, Antelope Park, 1630 Memorial Drive. Register: SCIPnebraska.com.
Pine Creek Farms Spring Family Festival (Raymond) — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Items for purchase including antiques, crafts, repurposed items, homemade foods. Activities for kids including face painting, decorating a flower pot and planting flowers, 11505 N. 14th St. Raymond. Facebook.com/pinecreekfarmevents.
"Remembering the One. Remembering Them All": 20 years in 2021 exhibit — Daily through May 22. The public is invited to visit the 9/11 exhibit, with scaled model of the Twin Towers. See website for mall hours of operation, center court, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com.
Scooter LNK Safety event — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Lincoln Transportation will outline safety and rules of operation for Bird and Spin electric scooters, free rides offered and free helmets given to participants. Must be 18 years and have a valid motor vehicle license.
Third Friday art showing at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday. Seven artists featuring two-dimensional and three-dimensional media, 119 S. Ninth St.
Quad 4 Rollersports Adults-Only Skate night: ’70s, 80s and ’90s music — 7-10:30 June 26. $20, includes skate rental, live DJ, best dressed, prizes, limited to first 125 people to sign up, 7600 N. 79th St. Sign-up: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4cabab22a2f4c07-quad.
Super Bird Saturday Spring Creek Prairie Audubon — 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. 8:30 a.m. $10 to participate in bird-banding demonstration with Alie Mayes and "Birding by Ear," workshop, with Jason St. Sauver, must register; 10 a.m.-noon. Free Family Bird Fair including bird-themed games, crafts and bird watching; 10:30 a.m. Bird yoga; 11:30 a.m. Live bird presentation by Raptor Conservation Alliance, free event, 11700 SW 100th St. Register for banding demo and workshop: sprincreek.audubon.org.events.
YMCA Swimsuit Drive — Through Sunday, drop off your swimsuit donations to any of the four locations including Cooper YMCA, 6767 S. 14th St.; Coppfle Family YMCA, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive; Fallbrook YMCA, 700 Penrose Drive; Northeast YMCA, 2601 B, 70th St. Donations will benefit a grant-based swim lesson program this summer, sizes needed are extra-small, medium, large and extra-large.
Nearby Concerts
Brownville Concert series "Elvis Rock 'n Remember Tribute Show" — 7:30 p.m. June 11-12; 2 p.m. June 13, $25, adults; $16, students, 126 Atlantic St., Brownville. Brownvilleconcertseries.com or 402-825-3331.
Concerts in-person and livestreamed
Capital Jazz Society: Past Casual — 8 p.m. Friday. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Capital Jazz Society: The Peter Bouffard Quartet — 8 p.m. May 28. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
James Arthur Vineyards Summer music series — 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. Tom & Wes Duo, grilled food options from Dinner & Co., no cover, 2001 West Raymond Rd., Raymond. More details: 402-783-5255.
Kinkaider live music series — 4-7 p.m. Sundays. Mike Semrad & The Riverhawks, 201 N. 7th.
Nebraska Brass "Summertime" online — 3 p.m. June 13. Livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church. Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Nebraska Jazz Orchestra "Summertime" in-person — 7 p.m. June 3. Featuring the Young Lions All-Star Band, Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive. Artsincorporated.org/njo.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble: Alan Wenger recital livestreamed — 3 p.m. May 23. A showcase of works for trumpet by female composers. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/events/1944515552379196.
Pla Mor Ballroom: country night — 7 p.m. Sunday. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m.-midnight. Dirty Boots & Tami Hall, 6600 W. O St.
Rumology — 6-8 p.m. Thursdays. 6 p.m. Chef Emily's Crepes; 8 p.m. Piano Lounge with Bobby Gadoury, featuring jazz music, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Thursday Night Series: The String Demons livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
VA Coffeehaus — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 28. Live music with Mundt, Quilts of Valor presentation, snacks and beverages, free event, Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
VFW POST 3606 — 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Silver Wings Band, 3340 W. A St.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Big Daddy Caleb & The Chargers, $8, 136 N. 14th St.
Farmers markets
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 17-Aug. 19. Shop seasonal produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Sunday Farmers Market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
National Bike Month in May Events
"National Bike Challenge" for National Bike Month in May — Wednesday-Sept. 30. Public is invited to start riding their bikes 10 minutes or more and log your ride to win the bike challenge. Lincoln won the challenge in 2019. Register: Lovetoride.net.
National Bike to Work Day — Friday. Ride your bike to work and participate in a national bike riding event.
Tour de Lincoln Bike Ride Tours: Great Plains Trails Network — 6 p.m. Thursdays in May. Schedule: Thursday, Southeast Tour, 15 miles; May 27, Northeast Tour, 16 miles. Free guided ride, each tour features a different quadrant of the city. Start and end at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, Union Plaza Park, 21st and Q. More details: gptn.org.
Theater
"Alice In Wonderland" and "Mary Poppins" True Dance & Company — 6 p.m. May 28-29. Tickets are grouped in 2 minimum, up to 5 tickets maximum. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747
"Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Virtual events
"Fiddle tunes by ear" workshop: Old Avoca Schoolhouse — 10 a.m. May 29. Online Tallgrass Fiddle Festival, free event. More information: amber_kirkendall@nps.gov.
"Jigs Play Along" livestreamed interactive virtual concert — 2:30-3:30 p.m. May 23. Each participant will get a copy of "Jig Sampler for Two," written for the instrument of your choice, $15 fee to play along. Participate by emailing debby@greenblattandseay.com.
History Café — Celebrating Asian Cultural Heritage and History at the Nebraska History Museum via Zoom — 6 p.m. Thursday. Councilman Bennie Shoebe, moderator. Register for Zoom link: history.nebraska.gov.
"Wizard of Oz" reading series — 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday. Dana Clements, Noyes Art Gallery artist, will read from the "Wizard of Oz" collection, ahead of the "Ruby Slippers" garden design, at the Art in the Garden event in September. Facebook.com/events/128354788803433.
Seeking Artists and Tutors
County-City Gallery — The County-City Building management is seeking two- and three-dimensional works by Nebraska artists for the 2021-22 season. Art will be seen on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. The artists will be selected by a jury. Submit 10 images with a thumb drive or a CD, including a list of titles and sizes, to Liz Shea-McCoy, gallery director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, 68502, by June 1.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. June 5. Tutors are needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skill. We are excited to offer both distant and in person learning to students. Register at www.lincolnliteracy.org. Contact Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Summer camps for kids
"l love to Write" summer writing camps for kids — June 7-11. 9-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., kids 7-11; 1:30-3 p.m., kids 12-14; 6-7:30 p.m. family writing, space is limited. More information and register: unl.edu/newp/love-to-write.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. One-day summer camps including "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaut Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. Three-day camps including Game Maker's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EV3 Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. To register and for more info, call Will Miller at 402-944-3100, ext. 221, or visit sacmuseum.org.
Triple Threat Broadway Intensive Camp — 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. June 21-25. Designed for high school students to graduates, led by four Broadway professionals to strengthen acting, dance and voice, $250 per person, 301 N. 12th St. Register: Liedcenter.org/education/summerbroadway.
Save the date: outside events in the parks
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 26-Sept. 30. Enjoy the outdoors, activities for families and singles, including local music, craft beer and local food, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7 p.m. July 20, Havelock Park; July 22, Peter Pan Park; July 27, Trago Park; July 29, Hazel Abel Park. July 31 is the rain date. 30-minute family-friendly plays, called a Toby show, a classic name for a tent show. Free event, bring your own blankets and chairs.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series — 7 p.m. Sundays. July 11-Aug. 11. Bring a blanket or a chair, free concert, Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Movies in the Parks — 9 p.m. Fridays. Bring your own blankets and chairs, free movie, schedule of locations including: June 11, Antelope Park; June 18, Irving Recreaton Center; June 25, Air Park Recreation Center; July 9, Antelope Park; July 23, Belmont Pool; Aug. 13, Antelope Park. Free event, see website for complete list of movie titles: parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, May 20-Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Schedule: Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.
Auditions
"Frozen" Jr. Auditions at Beatrice Community Players — noon-3 p.m. May 24. Open to age 8-16. Actors will be asked to sing a one minute song of their choice and read from the script. Kids wanting to audition must be registered by May 24 and must fill out a form at the box office or online, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. More information and audition forms: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.