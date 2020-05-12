Family calendar: May 13-20, Lincoln Calling's virtual mini festival, Haymarket Farmers' Market and more

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Adventure Golf: Mom's golf for free — 11 a.m.-10 p.m. May 17. Celebrate your mom with a free round of golf and the reopening of Adventure Golf; cost for additional golfers is $9, adults; $6, kids age 4-8; $6.50, 65 and older; free, 3 and under, 5901 S. 56th St. More details: facebook.com/adventuregolfcenter or 402-421-2254.
Back to the Bricks: Lego Build-at-Home Contest — Build your own Lego car at home, enter to win $100 cash prize, submissions accepted through July 31. More details: Museumofamericanspeed.com/legobuildcontest.
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, through May 30, enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's singing tower, park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots, listen from the safety of your car, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Daily storytime: Lincoln City Libraries — 10:30 a.m. Daily. Kids can enjoy some of their favorite storytellers virtually, go to: Facebook.com/ReadAloudLincoln.
Haymarket Farmers' Market — Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Lincoln Scavenger Hunt: Capitol to Campus — 9 a.m. Daily. Race against the clock, $12.99, hunt begins at 1445 K St. Tickets: letsroam.com (click on find a hunt, click on "Capitol to Campus").
Nebraska Game and Parks — State parks and recreation areas are open for day use. Guests may enjoy activities such as fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing while maintaining physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Parks permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.
Pioneers Park Nature Center — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visit the Prairie Building for hands-on activities about the tallgrass prairie, small animals, kids' corner with puzzles, building materials and games, crafts for preschoolers, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. More details: 402-441-7895.
Livestream events
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Lied Live: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Enjoy listening to Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm performing "Bass Meets Voice, The Nebraska Project,” free, go to: Facebook.com/pg/LiedCenterforPerformingArts/events/.
Lincoln Calling virtual mini festival — 6 p.m.-midnight, Friday; 1-4 p.m. and 6 p.m.-midnight, Saturday; 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy 30 livestreamed music performances and three virtual stages, support local musicians from the comfort of your home. Go to: Facebook.com/events/233107504463716.
Livestream Storytime Saturdays: Francie & Finch Bookshop — 2 p.m. Saturday. Linda Stephen will be reading from the origami picture book "The Day We Went to the Park," featuring 1000 origami paper sculptures, Holmes Lake Park and the wonders to be found on a trip to the park. Go to Facebook.com/pg/francieandfinch. More information: 402-781-0459.
Remember the Fallen: virtual 21K run or walk — May 15 to June 15. Register: eventbrite.com/e/2020-remember-the-fallen-virtual-21k-run-walk-lincoln-registration-100303123342.
The Bay — Each week community leaders in health, art, music, photography, skating and journalism present activities and learning sessions for young adults. Go to: Flipgrid.com/baysideonline or bit.ly/baysignup.
Tails 'N Trails Virtual Pet Walk — May 13-16. You are invited to Capital Humane Society's biggest virtual party for people and pets. You can walk, run, eat, play and have fun with your furry friends, join in on activities to get the whole family involved, $35 per family. Register: Capitalhumanesociety.org.
Tour De Cyclist social distancing bike ride — Ride anywhere, anytime you want, $10, proceeds benefit Lincoln Food Bank. Register: active.com/lincoln-ne/cycling/races/tour-de-cyclist-social-distance-ride-2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!