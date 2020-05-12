Family calendar: May 13-20, Lincoln Calling's virtual mini festival, Haymarket Farmers' Market and more

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Daily storytime: Lincoln City Libraries — 10:30 a.m. Daily. Kids can enjoy some of their favorite storytellers virtually, go to: Facebook.com/ReadAloudLincoln.

Haymarket Farmers' Market — Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).

Lincoln Scavenger Hunt: Capitol to Campus — 9 a.m. Daily. Race against the clock, $12.99, hunt begins at 1445 K St. Tickets: letsroam.com (click on find a hunt, click on "Capitol to Campus").

Nebraska Game and Parks — State parks and recreation areas are open for day use. Guests may enjoy activities such as fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing while maintaining physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Parks permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.