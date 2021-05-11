Family calendar: May 12-20 "Motions at the Lied" dance recital; Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra: "Peter and the Wolf" virtual free concert; "Remembering the One. Remembering Them All": 20 years in 2021 exhibit at Gateway Mall; Spring Parade of Homes; Tour de Lincoln Bike Ride Tours

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Ascension Ice Cream Social at Grace Chapel — 6-8 p.m. Thursday. All are welcome. free ice cream and paletas ice cream bars from Neveria, west parking lot, Grace Chapel, 1345 S. 16th St.
American Ballet Theatre outdoor event: Pioneers Park — 8 p.m. July 1. Free performance, bring your own lawn chairs and blankets, donations optional, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Celebration of Life: "Coach Harold Chaffee" — 11 a.m. Saturday. Public is welcome, wear a mask, social distancing practiced, Abel Stadium, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 5000 Saint Paul Avenue.
Family Picnic at Capitol City Christian Church — 6-8:30 p.m. May 12. Enjoy a picnic-style supper, activities and games for all ages, free event and supper, 7800 Holdrege St. Capitolcity.org/events/event/316/family-picnic/2021-05-12.
FitLot multi-week series at Woods Park — 9 a.m. Mondays, through June 28; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 30. Free fitness classes. All ages welcome to learn proper movement, safety when using equipment and enjoy the format of a FitLot circuit training class. Learn in a slow-paced, low-impact, guided setting. Drop-in or attend the eight-week series. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Bring water, a towel and hand-sanitizer, 401 S. 33rd St. Register: Fitlot.org/parks/Lincoln.
Clinton Neighborhood Cleanup — 8 a.m.-11 a.m. June 5. Bring clothing, electronics, furniture, home goods, old bikes, old lumber and metal scraps. Tires are accepted with proof of Clinton residency. Coupons will be given for tree brush from your yard, you will take them to a transfer station. Volunteers are needed to help load the rolloffs and for picking up litter. Bags, gloves, vest and hand trash pickers are provided. Email to volunteer: Clinton.cno@gmail.com. Meet and drop off items at Clinton Elementary School, 1520 N. 29th St. More information: call Gloria at 402-525-1579.
Free shredding event — 9 a.m.-10:59 a.m. May 22. Bring documents you need to shred, accepting donations to help buy books for kids participating in the Harvest of Books program, sponsored by Lincoln Education Association and First Nebraska Credit Union, 4920 Normal Blvd.
Gateway Seratoma Club and Tabitha Golf fundraiser — June 11. 11:30 a.m. registration; 12:30 p.m. start; proceeds benefiting Tabitha Meals on Wheels. Register: Tabitha.org/Golf or call 402-486-8509.
Lincoln City Libraries take-home storytime kits — Storytime take-home kits are for kids ages 3 to 7, with five books including a beginning and ending song, a rhyming activity and a list of theme-related books. Some kits include a coloring sheet or other activity. Request your kit at lincolnlibraires.org or call 402-441-8500.
Kermes Hispanic Festival at Haymarket Park — 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 26. Admission into carnival is $4, adults; free, kids 6 and under. Live entertainment, raffle with a $10,000 grand prize. Ethnic food and carnival games available for purchase, proceeds benefiting youth services. Festival is celebrating faith, family and cultures; 7 p.m. Lincoln Saltdogs vs. Kansas City Monarchs game (included in the price of festival admission), 403 Line Drive Circle.
Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run — 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 4. Family-friendly activities, vendor booths with resources, treats, free event. Fun run for adults and kids, $15 registration, T-shirt included with registration if purchased by May 21, proceeds benefiting School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP), a program of Lincoln Medical Education Partnership. Spectators wanting to attend the fun run but not participate are free to watch. Online registration is due 3 p.m. June 2. Location of the event is at the enclosed shelter, Antelope Park, 1630 Memorial Drive. Register: SCIPnebraska.com.
"Remembering the One. Remembering Them All": 20 years in 2021 exhibit — Daily through May 22. The public is invited to visit the 9/11 exhibit, with scaled model of the Twin Towers. See website for mall hours of operation, center court, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com.
Spring Parade of Homes — 6-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. View 30 homes, free. Online printable guidebook: HBAL.org/events/parade-of-homes.
Nearby
Brownville Concert series "Elvis Rock 'n Remember Tribute Show" — 7:30 p.m. June 11-12; 2 p.m. June 13, $25, adults; $16, students, 126 Atlantic St., Brownville. Brownvilleconcertseries.com or 402-825-3331.
Concerts in-person and livestreamed
Blue River Lodge (Crete) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Saturday. Live music with MoJo Filter Band, celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic dance hall, 21421 S.W. 128th St., Crete.
Capital Jazz Society: Group Sax — 8 p.m. Friday. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Capital Jazz Society: Past Casual — 8 p.m. May 21. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Country Sunday Night at Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. Sundays, 6600 W. O St.
FCLT Brass Concert — 3 p.m. Sunday. Livestreamed from Christ United Methodist Church. Facebook.com/FCLTBrass.
Kinkaider live music series — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. The Wildwoods, 201 N. 7th.
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra "Peter and the Wolf" free family livestreamed concert — 2 p.m. Sunday. Edward Polochick, music director, free event. Livestreamed: Lincolnsymphony.com.
Nebraska Brass "Summertime" online — 3 p.m. June 13. Livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church. Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Nebraska Jazz Orchestra "Tribute to the Big Bands" in-person — 7 p.m. May 18. Featuring the 2021 NJO jazz artist Andrew Li, Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive. Artsincorporated.org/njo.
Nebraska Jazz Orchestra "Summertime" in-person — 7 p.m. June 3. Featuring the Young Lions All-Star Band, Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive. Artsincorporated.org/njo.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble: Alan Wenger recital livestreamed — 3 p.m. May 23. A showcase of works for trumpet by female composers. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/events/1944515552379196.
Pla Mor Ballroom: Bobby Layne & His Orchestra in-person — 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday. "Welcome back" show, $15 includes table, must make a reservation, 6600 O St. Reservations: 402-475-4030 or 402-430-9330.
Pla Mor Ballroom: country night — 7 p.m. Sunday. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m.-midnight. Sheila Greenland and Steel City, 6600 W. O St.
Thursday Night Series: The String Demons livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. May 20. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
VA Coffeehaus — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 28. Live music with Mundt, Quilts of Valor presentation, snacks and beverages, free event, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Farmers markets
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 17-Aug. 19. Shop seasonal produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, hand-made crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Sunday Farmers Market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
National Bike Month in May Events
"National Bike Challenge" for National Bike Month in May — Wednesday-Sept. 30. Public is invited to start riding their bikes 10 minutes or more and log your ride to win the bike challenge. Lincoln won the challenge in 2019. Register: Lovetoride.net.
National Bike to Work Day — May 21. Ride your bike to work and participate in a national bike riding event.
Tour de Lincoln Bike Ride Tours: Great Plains Trails Network — 6 p.m. Thursdays in May. Schedule: Thursday, Northwest Tour, 12 miles; May 20, Southeast Tour, 15 miles; May 27, Northeast Tour, 16 miles. Free guided ride, each tour features a different quadrant of the city. Start and end at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, Union Plaza Park, 21st and Q. More details: gptn.org.
Entertainment
"Motions at the Lied" dance recital — 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday. $25, collection of dances from all students in the Motions Dance Academy, ages 2 years to high school. Performances including ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, pointe and hip-hop dances, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
"Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter" — 7:30 p.m. May 20-22; 2 p.m. May 23, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Virtual events
Hazardous Waste — "What is it and what can I do about it?" educational program — 10 a.m. Wednesday. Conservation Nebraska presents a program about relationships between people and their environment, air, water and waste. You will learn how to identify hazardous waste in your home and safe disposal methods. Link to webinar: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gyEbq08RQv2WiWdZokzjpA.
"Fiddle tunes by ear" workshop: Old Avoca Schoolhouse — 10 a.m. May 29. Online Tallgrass Fiddle Festival, free event. More information: amber_kirkendall@nps.gov.
"Jigs Play Along" livestreamed interactive virtual concert — 2:30-3:30 p.m. May 23. Each participant will get a copy of "Jig Sampler for Two," written for the instrument of your choice, $15 fee to play along. Participate by emailing debby@greenblattandseay.com.
History Café — Celebrating Asian Cultural Heritage and History at the Nebraska History Museum via Zoom — 6 p.m. May 20. Councilman Bennie Shoebe, moderator. Register for Zoom link: history.nebraska.gov.
Seeking Artists
County-City Gallery — The County-City Building management is seeking two- and three-dimensional works by Nebraska artists for the 2021-22 season. Art will be seen on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. The artists will be selected by a jury. Submit 10 images with a thumb drive or a CD, including a list of titles and sizes, to Liz Shea-McCoy, gallery director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, 68502, by June 1.
Summer camps for kids
"l love to Write" summer writing camps for kids — June 7-11. 9-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., kids 7-11; 1:30-3 p.m., kids 12-14; 6-7:30 p.m. family writing, space is limited. More information and register: unl.edu/newp/love-to-write.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. One-day summer camps including "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaut Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. Three-day camps including Game Maker's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EV3 Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. To register and for more info, call Will Miller at 402-944-3100, ext. 221, or visit sacmuseum.org.
Save the date: outside events in the parks
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 26-Sept. 30. Enjoy the outdoors, activities for families and singles, including local music, craft beer and local food, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7 p.m. July 20, Havelock Park; July 22, Peter Pan Park; July 27, Trago Park; July 29, Hazel Abel Park. July 31 is the rain date. 30-minute family-friendly plays, called a Toby show, a classic name for a tent show. Free event, bring your own blankets and chairs.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series — 7 p.m. Sundays. July 11-Aug. 11. Bring a blanket or a chair, free concert, Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Movies in the Parks — 9 p.m. Fridays. Bring your own blankets and chairs, free movie, schedule of locations including: June 11, Antelope Park; June 18, Irving Recreaton Center; June 25, Air Park Recreation Center; July 9, Antelope Park; July 23, Belmont Pool; Aug. 13, Antelope Park. Free event, see website for complete list of movie titles: parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, May 20-Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Schedule: Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.