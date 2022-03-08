Family calendar March 9-18 Events: "Riverdance"; "Spring Fever" craft and vendor market; VFW 3606 Steak Night fundraiser, Fresh Start fundraiser and Run for the Bridges.

Please check event venues for current information.

Asian Community & Cultural Center celebration and 30th Anniversary — Lancaster Event Center 1-5 p.m. May 22. Ethnic performances, food samples, hands-on activities, games and performances, Lincoln Room, 4100 N. 84th St.

Body, Mind and Spirit presentation for mature family members — Friday. Aging Partners invites the public to attend a series of presentations, cost is $19, registration is due at 9 a.m., Register: Call 402-437-2700 or bit.ly/RegisterCE. Search: energize. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

Presentation Schedule:

* 9 a.m.-noon. “Supplements: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” by Ally Dering-Anderson, UNMC College of Pharmacy. The program will explore the benefits and risks of commonly used nutritional supplements, including CBD products.

* 9 a.m.-noon. Meditation 101” by Sheila Palmquist, Lincoln Yoga School. The program will cover different types of meditation and their physical, mental, and emotional benefits.

* 9 a.m.-noon. Qigong demonstration by Tracie Foreman, Aging Partners Health and Fitness. Qigong is an ancient and simple form of movement that helps to quiet the mind while strengthening and relaxing the body.

* 9 a.m.-noon. Finding Meaning and Purpose in the Second Half of Life” by Dr. Julie Masters and Terry Haney, University of Nebraska Omaha School of Gerontology. This presentation will assist people in finding their purpose in the second half of life.

More information: Call Aging Partners at 402-441-7575.

Dinner Detective Mystery show — 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Register: thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/murder-mystery-tickets-showtimes.

Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond Program: Parks & Recreation — Wednesday-April 30. Participate and visit a variety of locations in Lincoln, following activities on a passport and get a stamp for your passport at each location you visit. Get 5 stamps and enter to win prizes. Get your passport at: Lincoln City Libraries, Lux Center, Morrill Hall, Nebraska History Museum, Pioneers Park Nature Center, Sheldon Museum of Art, The Great Plains History Museum, The International Quilt Museum and Spring Creek Prairie Audubon.

"Friends with Food" monthly food distribution — Family Resource Center, 5-6 p.m. March 28. No documentation or registration is required, enter through the west conference room door, supplies provided by the Food Bank of Lincoln, 4621 N.W. 48th St.

Fly-tying workshops in March — Outdoor Education Center, 6 p.m. Wednesday; 2 p.m. Saturday. Anglers can learn the basics of fly-tying and learn how to catch trout and panfish. Members of the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club will instruct two-hour sessions. All materials and tools will be provided, $10 per class, for one or both sessions, 4703 N. 44th St. More information: calendar.ourdoornebraska.gov.

Hand-in-hand family hikes — Pioneers Park Nature Center, 2:45-3:45 p.m. March 29 and April 26. Enjoy nature with your kids including a hike, activities and stories, designed for age 2-7, $4, must register, no drop-in spots available, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Register: 402-441-7895

Play in the Lincoln Parks — See website for free activities in the parks for all ages: Lincoln.ne.gov/party.

Pre-School Parks and Recreation programs — Register: parks.lincoln.ne.gov (search: Preschool). More information: Call the Pre-School Director at 402-441-7895 or visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Run for the Bridges fundraiser — 4-6 p.m. Friday. Packet pick-up at Cycle Works, 720 N. 27th St.; 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Race starts at the South 14th Trailhead, north of Rokeby Road, Wilderness Park. Register: Getmeregistered.com; search: run for the bridges.

Prime Time family meal and reading program — Arnold Elementary, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Weekly program of storytelling and discussions for parents and kids, free grab-and-go, take-home meal, following the program, must register, 5000 Mike Scholl St. Register: at dkranna@lps.org or 402-310-3909.

"Spring Fever" craft and vendor market — Sutter Place Mall, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Items for purchase, 5221 S. 48th St.

Ten Thousand Villages fundraiser for Fresh Start — 10 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Purchase soup and other items, benefiting Fresh Start, 801 P St.

VFW Post 3606 Steak Night fundraiser — 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday. Menu including: steak, chicken, hamburger steak for kids meals. Served with salad, baked potato, dinner roll and vegetable, 3340 West A St.

Concerts

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra presents Pops concert: "LSO Goes to Hollywood"— 7:30 p.m. March 19. Enjoy your favorite Big Screen musical selections, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Lincolnsymphony.com or call 402-476-2211.

Symphonic Band — Kimball Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Tony Falcone, director, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.

The Fab Four: Beatles Tribute band — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, $21-$48, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

Theater

"Always Patsy Cline" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. March 17-19 and March 24-26; 2 p.m. March 20 and March 27; $13-$15, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets

“Closer Than Ever” — Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, free, 301 S. 68th St.

"Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.

Riverdance — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; $39.50-$79, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

Spring and Summer camps

Musical Production — March 14-18. Designed for ages 9-13, $175, including t-shirt, 2500 S. 56th St. Register: call 402-489-7529. Lincolnplayhouse.com.

Musical Theatre Skills Camp — June 13-17; Performance is June 18. The camp is designed for ages 9-13, $175 including T-shirt. The class will use popular Broadway tunes on stage now in New York City, to develop the skills needed for success in musical theater, including acting, singing, and dancing, 2500 S. 56th St. Register: call 402-489-7529. Lincolnplayhouse.com.

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — Schedule: June 6-10, Art and Music Exploration; June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The Four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. Each week will host a maximum of 40 children to ensure that each kid feels comfortable, known, and special. Each special week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments, and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp

Summer Day Camps at Air Park Recreation Center — Weekly fee is $149 per five-day week; $121 per four-day week; fees include $13 week enrollment. Campers can choose any week to register. Enroll and pay the nonrefundable enrollment fee online or at your camp location to hold a spot in camp. Accepting cash, checks, credit cards, debit cards and money orders. Complete online camper information and waiver forms. See registration website to see times and dates, 3720 NW 46th St. Register: app.lincoln.ne.gov/aspx/city/proctor/classes.aspx?q=camp or 402-441-7876.

