Family calendar: March 31-April 7 Easter Egg Hunts and Events; Spring Fling at the SAC Museum, nearby; Concerts and Theater

Please check event venues for current information.
Easter Events
Carillion in the Car Concert and Communion — 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy a 30-minute concert from the comfort of your car. Communion offered in the courtyard, optional. Firstplymouth.org.
Drive-through tour "Journey to the Cross" at Piedmont Seventh-Day Adventist Church — 6-8 p.m. Saturday. Begin at A street entrance, see actors portraying the Easter story and listen on speakers broadcasting their dialogue, free event, 4801 A St. Piedmontparksda.org/ministries/journey.
Easter Bunny and Craft Fair (Waverly) — 9 a.m.-1:59 p.m. Variety of 50 vendors, items for purchase; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. kids can visit with the Easter Bunny, and food trucks available, 11120 N. 141st St. Facebook.com/events/887848642050828.
Easter Egg Hunt at Advanced Chiropractic Solutions — 5 p.m. See Facebook page for egg hunt times, golden eggs for adults to win prizes, Kona Ice and Pepe's Bistro available with items for purchase; wear a mask. Facebook.com/events/265768151794356.
Easter Egg Hunt hosted by City Light Church at Antelope Park Bandshell — 2:30 p.m. Free, bring a basket, wear a mask, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Easter Egg Hunt at Middle Cross Church — 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday. Kids up to age 12 welcome, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, bring your own basket, wear a mask, 2600 N. 70th St.
Easter Egg Hunt at St. Luke United Methodist Church — 1 p.m. Saturday. Kids grade 3 and under are welcome with a parent or guardian, bring a basket or bag, wear a mask, 1621 Superior St.
Egg-streme Scavenger Hunt — 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Families can hop around the church looking for eggs, solving riddles and having fun, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org/firstplymouth-events-page.
Spring Fling at Strategic Air Command Museum (Ashland) — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Family event including photos with the Easter Bunny, kite making with the Midwest Kite Flier Club, Scavenger hunt throughout the museum, free Cookie Company cookies, free candy from Oriental Trading Company. See website for admission prices, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
Events
LinCon at the Railyard — 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Dress up as Abraham Lincoln; 5-7 p.m. B Street Band; 6:30 p.m. Costume competition and group photo, 350 Canopy St. Facebook.com/events/128318451848287.
Museum of American Speed — 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, wear a mask, see website for admission prices, 599 Oak Creek Drive. Museumofamericanspeed.com.
Free blood pressure checks — 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, CHI Health Priority Care at Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 N. 26th St. and Southwest Family Medicine, 1240 Aries Drive. Also 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at CHI Health Quick Care, 5010 0 St. and CHI Health Quick Care, 6001 Village Drive. No appointment is needed, must wear a mask. More details: CHIhealth.com.
Secret Jungle at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve a time; 5 years and up must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Secret Jungle will be cleared out and sanitized every four hours. See website for admission prices, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org.
Tots & Turtles spring toddler and parent education program at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10-11 a.m., through April 9. Each week kids age 2-4, accompanied by their parents, will meet a new animal friend and participate in activities designed to assist toddlers with learning development, $95 (members); $104 (nonmembers); masks required, temperatures checked, 1227 S. 27th St. Register: Lincolnzoo.org/education/toddler-programs.html.
Try Archery at the Outdoor Education Center — 1-2 p.m. Saturday. $10, learn basic range rules and procedures, all equipment provided. 4703 N. 44th St. Register: Apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc; search: Try Archery.
Concerts in-person and livestreamed
All-American Pops: "A Salute to American Music" livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church — 3 p.m. April 18. Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Capital Jazz Society: Ed Love Quartet — 8 p.m. Friday. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Capital Jazz Society: B & The Boppers — 8 p.m. April 9. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
"Jigs Play Along" livestreamed interactive virtual concert — 2:30-3:30 p.m. May 23. Each participant will get a copy of "Jig Sampler for Two," written for the instrument of your choice, $15 fee to play along. Participate by emailing debby@greenblattandseay.com.
Lincoln Symphony's Orchestra "Beethoven & Florence Price" livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. April 9. Edward Polochick, conductor, celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th anniversary, $15-$35. Tickets: Lincolnsymphony.com or 402-476-2211.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble: Charles Saenz recital livestreamed from Bowling Green — 5:30 p.m. April 14. Enjoy the trumpet performance of Saenz, Professor of Trumpet and coordinator of Brass and Percussion, Bowling Green University. Livestreamed: facebook.com/events/147238910536432.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble livestreamed via Facebook — 7 p.m. Rescheduled to April 30. Featuring Debbie Bouffard, Louie Eckhardt, Dean Haist, LJ McCormick and Barb Schmit; Facilitated by Dr. Louie Eckhardt, professor of trumpet, Hastings College. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble.
Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute at the Lied — 7:30 p.m. April 17. Super Diamond will be performing classics including "Sweet Caroline," "America," "Cherry Cherry" and more. Liedcenter.org.
"The Democracy Suite" Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet at the Lied Center in-person — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Featuring Wynton Marsalis, free event, must register to get link: Liedcenter.org.
Thursday Night Series: The Tidball Barger Band livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Thursday Night Series: The Lightning Bugs livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. April 8. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Velvet Elvis at the Roca Tavern in-person — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. April 16, items for purchase, no cover, 4101 Main St., Roca.
Theater
Comedy Cabaret with Bill Dwyer at TADA Theater in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. April 9; 9:30 p.m. April 10, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
Comedy Dinner show at Screamers with Ron Feingold in-person — 8-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 8 p.m. Dinner; 9 p.m. show, $35 per person, party of 1-3 people; $32 per person, parties of 4 or more, see website for complete menu, 803 Q St. Reservations: Screamersdining.com/store/events or 531-500-2550.
"Mama Mia" at Southwest High School virtual Theater — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and April 8-10; 2 p.m. Saturday, $15 for 1-4 viewers; $65 for group viewing. Tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/47319.
Pump Boys & Dinettes at TADA Theater in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. April 15-16, April 23-24 and April 29-May 1; 2 p.m. April 17, April 25 and May 2, see website for ticket prices, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
Virtual events
Celtic Workshops — 7-8 p.m. April 23. Beginners workshop; 2:30-3:30 p.m. Intermediate and advanced. Every participant will receive a copy of "Celtic Workshops for Two," written for the instrument of their choice, registration is required, $20. More details: email Debby at debby@greenblattandseay.com.
Virtual Easter Bunny experience — through Saturday. Upload your own family pictures and bring them to life. Upload as many photos as you want with a variety of 18 photo themes to share with your loved ones. Shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-easter-bunny-experience.
Virtual Homeschool Wednesdays with the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m. April 7. Journey to Chimney Rock in the series examining "home" to discover homes on the Oregon Trail and among the Lakota. Free event, donations accepted. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Virtual Pop-In Storytime at Morrill Hall — 11 a.m. Thursday, "Rain"; May 6, "Camels." View: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/storytime.html.
Save the date
37th Annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30-8:45 a.m. April 7. The public is invited to attend, theme is “Faith, Spirituality, and the Struggle for Racial Justice.” The program will feature a conversation with keynote speakers Parker J. Palmer and Rev. Dr. Gregory C. Ellison II, on the influence of Rev. Dr. Howard Thurman, who was a spiritual mentor to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the first civil rights leader to meet with Mahatma Gandhi. Free event. Register: bit.ly/RSVP-2021-Breakfast.
Spring and Summer camps for kids
"Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — Friday and April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html or call 402-475-6741; ext. 130.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. One-day summer camps including "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaught Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. Three-day camps including Game Maer's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EVE Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. Register and questions: Call Will Miller at 402-944-3100 ext. 221 or sacmuseum.org.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. April 17. Tutors are needed for online English Language Learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas, preferably active and retired professionals in the medical field. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
Auditions and Seeking applicants
Boy's Choir Auditions — April 9-10. The Lincoln Boys Choir is made up of three unique choirs of boys and young men, grade 3 through college, Kevin Scheele, director, go online to make an audition appointment, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Lincolnboyschoir.org/about/auditions or 402-499-4446.
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra: J. Edmunds and Thelma D. Miller Young Artist Competition — LSO’s 2020-21 Young Artist Competition allows an accomplished young musician to appear as a featured soloist before LSO’s April 23 classical concert. send applications to 233 South 13th St. Suite 1702, Lincoln, NE 68508; or email materials to kaylene@lincolnsymphony.com; due March 22. More information: lincolnsymphony.com/young-artist-competition.
Nebraska Jazz Orchestra Young Jazz Artist Competition — Open to musicians in middle school and up who have not reached their 22nd birthday, before May 18, 2021, winners will get a $250 prize and the opportunity to perform with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra; runner-up will get a $100 prize and recognition in the program. Finalists are invited to a live audition at 1 p.m. April 18 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St. More information: Call Nebraska Jazz Orchestra at 402-477-8446 or artsincorporated.org/njo.