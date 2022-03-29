Family calendar March 30-April 5 Events: Bruce the Bear at Walt Branch and Eiseley Branch libraries; Mother of All Garage Sales, Lancaster Event Center; Mueller Planetarium is open; Nebraska Quarter Horse Show; Special Olympics State Spring Games.

Please check event venues for current information.

38th Annual Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Webinar — 8-9:15 a.m. April 8. "Welcoming the Stranger," speaker is Sister Marilyn Lacey, founder of Mercy Beyond Borders and recognized as the unsung hero of compassion for her life of service with refugees. Marilyn will be in conversation with Joel Stoltenow, Lincoln-based volunteer and assistant vice president of development at Lutheran Family Services, free event. Register: bit.ly/LNKinterfaith22

All Fools Skate — Lincoln Sports Foundation: Good Life Skate Center, 7-11 p.m. Friday. $8 if you bring your own skates, $10 with skate rental; 7600 N. 70th St. More information: facebook.com/goodlifeskate/events

Asian Community & Cultural Center celebration and 30th Anniversary — Lancaster Event Center 1-5 p.m. May 22. Ethnic performances, food samples, hands-on activities, games and performances, Lincoln Room, 4100 N. 84th St.

Domesti-PUPS I Love My Dog Expo — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 9-10. Shop vendors for dog-related products and services, games, demonstrations or find your new best friend at one of several rescue organizations at the expo, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Drum Circle — 6-8 p.m. Friday. Ren Eide will lead a free-style community drum session, all ages welcome, bring your own drum or a drum will be supplied, free, 801 P St.

Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond Program: Parks & Recreation — Wednesday-April 30. Participate in activities, shop and visit a variety of locations in Lincoln, follow activities on a passport and have it stamped at each location you visit. Get five stamps and enter to win prizes. Get your passport at: Lincoln City Libraries, Lux Center, Morrill Hall, Nebraska History Museum, Pioneers Park Nature Center, Sheldon Museum of Art, The Great Plains History Museum, The International Quilt Museum and Spring Creek Prairie Audubon.

Food Truck Fridays — Telegraph District, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fridays. Food items for purchase, 20th and O streets.

FROGGY 98 Frog Fest — Haymarket Park, Aug. 13. Featuring Josh Abbot Band, Morgan Wade and Dylan Bloom, 403 Line Drive. More information: Froggy981.com.

Hand-in-hand family hikes — Pioneers Park Nature Center, 2:45-3:45 p.m. April 26. Enjoy nature with your kids including a hike, activities and stories, designed for age 2-7, $4, must register, no drop-in spots available, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Register: 402-441-7895.

"Jurassic Quest" dinosaur exhibit — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 29-May 1. View lifelike dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, shows, interactive art and science activities, fossil dig, soft play-area for tiny tots, photo opportunities and prizes; $22, adults; $19, kids and seniors; $36, unlimited kids rides. Quest packs are $15-$50. Purchase tickets at the door or in advance at: jurassicquest.com, 4100 N. 84th St. More information: Jurassicquest.com

Lincoln City Libraries invites families to meet Bruce the Bear — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.; also 1 p.m. Sunday, Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St. Families are invited to meet Bruce the Bear, star of the book series by author and illustrator Ryan Higgins; activities including story time, crafts and free honey treats. More information: Lincolnlibraries.org.

Nebraska Quarter Horse Kick-Off Show — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St.

Mother of All Garage Sales — 5-9 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; Shop 200 vendors, new and used items; $3, adults; free, kids 10 and under, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

People's City Mission Help Center free shopping — 1-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays and Thursdays-Fridays; 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays. To shop at the Help Center, individuals must be at 200% of the federal poverty level or below and sign up for a Clarity card 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays, during new shopper orientation. Bring proof of income including welfare check, food stamp voucher or pay stubs. Students can bring a copy of their class schedule. Also, at the beginning of each shopping day, shoppers pull a random number that will determine their shopping order; 6800 P St. More information: pcmlincoln.org

Photos with the Easter Bunny — Gateway Mall, through April 16. Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sunday, 6100 O St. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events

Prime Time family meal and reading program — Arnold Elementary, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Weekly program of storytelling and discussions for parents and kids, free grab-and-go, take-home meal following the program, must register, 5000 Mike Scholl St. Register: at dkranna@lps.org or 402-310-3909.

Sip Wine Festival — Haymarket Park, May 6-7. Arts, crafts, vendors, beer, wine, local bands and more, see full list of activities on the event Facebook page, 403 Line Drive. Tickets and more information: Facebook.com/sipNebraska.

Special Olympics State Spring Games — 9:30 a.m. Friday-Sunday. Particpating locations: Hollywood Lanes, Sun Valley Lanes, Lincoln Northeast High School, North Star High School. Check with each location for complete list of events. More information: Sone.org.

The Flora of the Nebraska Tallgrass Prairie: Past & Present — Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Enjoy the research of the "human ecology of Nebraska's tallgrass prairie," conducted by history majors at Doane University, 11700 SW 100th St. Denton. Springcreek.audubon.org/events

"We Are Stars" at Mueller Planetarium — 1 p.m. Fridays; noon Saturdays; 1 p.m. Sundays, 645 N. 14th St. museum.unl.edu/planetarium

Concerts

Nebraska Jazz Orchestra Spring concert — Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, 4 p.m. Enjoy big-band favorites; $28, adults; $10, students; masks and proof of vaccination required, 333 S. 13th St. More information: artsincorporated.org/njo

Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble — Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 3 p.m. April 10. Featuring Debbie Bouffard, Louie Eckhardt, Dean Haist, L.J. McCormick, Barb Schmit, Bob Krueger, Stephen Spink and Daniel Thrower. Free concert, masks required, 1200 S. 40th St.

Pilobolus — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dance Theatre performance, $14.50-$39, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

UNL Wind Ensemble — Kimball Hall, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday "Windborne," concerto for horn, by Kevin Day, free, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Livestreamed

National Giving Day for the Red Cross online fundraiser — Donations needed. Your donations can help save lives of those near and far. Donate today by visiting: redcross.org/donate/donation.html

Outdoor events

FitLot Outdoor Finess Park classes — Woods Park, 10:30 a.m. April 5. Tuesdays and Thursdays, must register, bring your own water bottle and hand sanitizer, 3131 O St. Register: Fitlot.org/parks.Lincoln.

Movies in the Parks — Antelope Park, 9 p.m. June 10, July 9 and Aug. 12. Movies start at dark, bring your own blanket and chairs, 1650 Memorial Drive. More information: Parks.Lincoln.ne.gov.

Play in the Parks — See website for free activities in the parks for all ages: Lincoln.ne.gov/party.

Pre-School Parks and Recreation programs — Register: parks.lincoln.ne.gov (search: Preschool). More information: Call the preschool director at 402-441-7895 or visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Theater

"Always Patsy Cline" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $13-$15, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets

Comedy Cabaret with Isabel Hagen — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. April 8-9, 701 P St. More information: Tadaproductions.info or 402-438-8232.

"Disney's Beauty and The Beast" — Lincoln Christian School, 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, $12-$15, 5801 S. 84th St. Tickets: 402-488-8888.

"Moscow" — Miller Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Huntington Ave. and 51st streets. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.

"The Three Musketeers" — Beatrice Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.

Nearby

Gage County Film Institute John P. Fulton Film Event

Fulton special exhibit — Gage County Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8. Celebrating the the career of Beatrice-born special effects artist John P. Fulton, free admission, 101 N. Second St., Beatrice.

Meet and greet John Fulton's family and Film Screening — Centenary United Methodist Church, 6 p.m. April 8. Reception and screening of "Trouble With Harry;" free, 608 Elk St., Beatrice.

Screening of "Saboteur" — Beatrice Community Players Theatre, 8:30 a.m. April 9., Joanne Fulton Schaefer will speak about John P. Fulton’s life and use of miniatures with his special effects in "Saboteur." Tickets: $20 adults, $15 historical society members, free for 12 and under. 412 Ella St., Beatrice.

See complete list of Film Institue events at: https://bit.ly/3JQvymC.

Spring and summer camps

Musical Theatre Skills Camp — June 13-17; Performance is June 18. The camp is designed for ages 9-13, $175 including T-shirt. The class will use popular Broadway tunes on stage now in New York City to develop the skills needed for success in musical theater, including acting, singing, and dancing, 2500 S. 56th St. Register: call 402-489-7529. Lincolnplayhouse.com.

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — June 6-10, Art and Music Exploration; June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. A maximum of 40 children to ensure that each kid feels comfortable. Each week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp.

Summer Day Camps at Air Park Recreation Center — Weekly fee is $149 per five-day week; $121 per four-day week; fees include $13 week enrollment. Campers can choose any week to register. Enroll and pay the nonrefundable enrollment fee online or at your camp location to hold a spot in camp. Accepting cash, checks, credit cards, debit cards and money orders. Complete online camper information and waiver forms. See registration website to see times and dates, 3720 NW 46th St. Register: https://bit.ly/3LoMdhK or 402-441-7876.

Zoo Camp registration is open — All camps are full days at the zoo. Upon arrival, kids and zoo staff are required to have their temperature taken. Campers will wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water upon entering the zoo. Kids are not required to wear a mask. Mask policy is subject to change in accordance with CDC and Health Department guidelines. Choose appropriate age group and session for each kid, 1222 S. 27th St. Register: lincolnzoo.org/education/summer-camps.html.

Register

League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County : "A Look Back and A Look Ahead" — 1 p.m. April 7. Pat Lopez, RN, MSN, director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Lopez’s vision is to promote public health, develop solutions to important social and health issues and provide prevention services and policies that improve the health of the public. Register for a Zoom Link: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com by April 1. You will get the Zoom link via a return email and you will automatically be registered to receive notice of future meetings. More information: Lincolnleague.org.

Auditions

"Desperate Measures" at Beatrice Community Players — 7 p.m. April 11-12. All those auditioning will be asked to read from the script and sing no more than one minute of a song of their choice. The show will perform June 10-19. Anyone interested in auditioning is encouraged to sign up for an audition slot at: beatricecommunityplayers.com/auditions. 412 Ella St., Beatrice.

