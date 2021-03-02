Family calendar: March 3-10 Nutcracker Ballet at the Lied Center; Concerts online; Boat, Sport & Travel Show: Lancaster Event Center

Livestreams and virtual events

Virtual Homeschool Wednesdays with the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m. March 3. Journey to Fort Robinson in the series examining "home." First Wednesday of each month. Tune in to a 45-minute Zoom presentation, including interactive activities, free event, donations accepted. Register: history.nebraska.gov.

Save the Date

Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register. Register: Servicespace.org/event/view.php?eid=12700.

Nearby

"Build It" at the SAC Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily. Get a closer look at STEM activities, with a one-of-a-kind interactive engineering exhibit. All ages welcome to analyze, build, design, invent and test their skills. See website for admission prices, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.