Family calendar: March 3-10 Nutcracker Ballet at the Lied Center; Boat, Sport & Travel Show: Lancaster Event Center: Concerts online

Old Avoca Schoolhouse Irish Medleys workshop — 7-8 p.m. March 16; 10-11 a.m. March 17. Participants will get a copy of "Irish Medleys for Two" book, for the instrument of their choice. The collection features 60 tunes arranged for two players into 28 medleys. Barn dances, flings, hop jigs, hornpipes, jigs, laments, marches, planxtys, polkas, quadrilles, quicksteps, rants, reels, slides, slip jigs and waltzes are included, $25. There is an additional charge for people outside the United States. Register debby@greenblattandseay.com.

Lincoln Marathon — May 2. Registration is open for the general public and is being capped because of the pandemic. More details and register: lincolnmarathon.org.

"Mix, Melt, Dabble and Draw" day camp at the Lincoln's Children Museum — March 8-12. $220, per kid, per week (members); $240 per kid, per week (nonmembers); add $5 per day, per kid for lunch, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/camp-play/camp.

"Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — March 8-12; April 2; April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html or call 402-475-6741; ext. 130.