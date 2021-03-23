Family calendar: March 24-April 1 Events are: Secret Jungle at the Lincoln Children's Zoo; Chris Thile in concert at the Lied Center; National Antique Tractor Pull: Lancaster Event Center; Easter Eggstravaganza 2 locations;

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Easter Eggstravaganza: Christ Place Church at two locations — Saturday. Families are invited to participate in egg hunts, inflatables, face painting and more, free event. Egg hunt schedule: 10:30 a.m. birth-2 years; 10:45 a.m. ages 3-5; 11 a.m. K-1st grade; 11:15 a.m. 2nd-3rd grade; 11:30 a.m. 4th-5th grade, participate at either location, 1111 Old Cheney Road or 5555 Roose St. Facebook.com/events/1423607854641855.
Fashion Student Showcase at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, through April 9. Second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.
Free blood pressure checks — 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, CHI Health Priority Care at Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 N. 26th St. and Southwest Family Medicine, 1240 Aries Drive. Also 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at CHI Health Quick Care, 5010 0 St. and CHI Health Quick Care, 6001 Village Drive. No appointment is needed, must wear a mask. More details: CHIhealth.com.
Great Plains Pool Tournament — Wednesday-Sunday. See website for specific times, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Hickman Easter Egg Hunt — 2 p.m. Sunday. Free event, wear a mask, City Main Park, baseball field, 100 Main St., Hickman.
National Tractor Pull: Lancaster Event Center — 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m..-7 p.m. Saturday, limited menu with snacks and beverages available for purchase, masks required, see website for admission prices, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Secret Jungle at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve a time; 5 years and up must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Secret Jungle will be cleared out and sanitized every four hours, see website for admission prices, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org.
Spring clean-up Near South Neighborhood Association — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 3. Bring your household trash, tree brush (no grass or leaves) and recyclables. Also tires are accepted up until 2 p.m. Free event to dispose items, wear a mask, northwest corner of the Lincoln High Parking Lot, 2229 J St.
Tots & Turtles spring toddler and parent education program at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10-11 a.m. Thursday-April 9. Each week kids age 2-4, accompanied by their parents, will meet a new animal friend and participate in activities designed to assist toddlers with learning development, $95 (members); $104 (nonmembers); masks required, temperatures checked, 1227 S. 27th St. Register: Lincolnzoo.org/education/toddler-programs.html.
Concerts in-person and livestreamed
All-American Pops: "A Salute to American Music" livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church — 3 p.m. April 18. Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Capital Jazz Society: Chris Leach Sextet — 8 p.m. Friday. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Capital Jazz Society: Ed Love Quartet — 8 p.m. April 2. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Chris Thile at the Lied Center in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Enjoy Chris, mandolin virtuoso, vocalist and composer, $30 adults; $15 students; $20 livestream, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
"Jigs Play Along" livestreamed interactive concert — 2:30-3:30 p.m. May 23. Each participant will get a copy of "Jig Sampler for Two," written for the instrument of your choice, $15 fee to play along. Participate by emailing debby@greenblattandseay.com.
Naughton Duo at the Lied Center livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Enjoy identical twin sisters Christina and Michelle Naughton perform, free (donations accepted). Liedcenter.org or 402 472-4747.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble: Chris Saenz recital livestreamed from Bowling Green — 5:30 p.m. April 14. Enjoy the trumpet performance of Charles, Professor of Trumpet and coordinator of Brass and Percussion, Bowling Green University. Livestreamed: facebook.com/events/147238910536432.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble livestreamed via Facebook — 7 p.m. Rescheduled to April 30. Featuring Debbie Bouffard, Louie Eckhardt, Dean Haist, LJ McCormick and Barb Schmit; Facilitated by Dr. Louie Eckhardt, professor of trumpet, Hastings College. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble.
"Silver Linings" Glen Korff School of Music Student Spotlight concert livestreamed — 7 p.m. April 1. Rebeccca Nederiser, Glenn Korff distinguished graduate-artist scholar, will conduct the free webcast. Livestream: arts.unl.edu/music/webcast/student-spotlight-rebecca-nederhiser.
Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute at the Lied — 7:30 p.m. April 17. Super Diamond will be performing classics including "Sweet Caroline," "America," "Cherry Cherry" and more. Liedcenter.org.
"The Democracy Suite" Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet at the Lied Center in-person — 7:30 p.m. April 3. Featuring Wynton Marsalis, free event, must register to get link: Liedcenter.org.
"The Power of Tritone" Mark Clinton piano recital livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Link is available the day of the recital at: Music.unl.edu.
Thursday Night Series: The Shucks Brothers livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Thursday Night Series: The Tidball Barger Band livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. April 1. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Velvet Elvis at the Roca Tavern — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. April 16, items for purchase, no cover, 4101 Main St., Roca.
Virtual events
Sunday with a Scientist: Morrill Hall virtual event — 2 p.m. Sunday. Dr. Wei Bao, Assistant Professor, UNL Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering, will help us explore the fun science of light. Participate: Facebook.com/UNSMMorrillHall.
Virtual Easter Bunny experience — through April 3. Upload your own family pictures and bring them to life. Upload as many photos as you want with a variety of 18 photo themes to share with your loved ones. Shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-easter-bunny-experience.
Virtual Homeschool Wednesdays with the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m. April 7. Journey to Chimney Rock in the series examining "home" to discover homes on the Oregon Trail and among the Lakota. Free event, donations accepted. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
"Wizard of Oz" reading series — 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday. Dana Clements, Noyes Art Gallery artist, will read from the "Wizard of Oz" collection ahead of the premiere of the "Ruby Slippers" garden design displayed at the Art in the Garden event in September. Facebook.com/events/772206080030285.
Celtic Workshops — 7-8 p.m. April 23. Beginners workshop; 2:30-3:30 p.m. Intermediate and advanced. Every participant will receive a copy of "Celtic Workshops for Two," written for the instrument of their choice, registration is required, $20. More details: email Debby at debby@greenblattandseay.com.
Virtual Pop-In Storytime at Morrill Hall — 11 a.m. April 1, "Rain"; May 6, "Camels." View: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/storytime.html.
Save the date
37th Annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30-8:45 a.m. April 7. The public is invited to attend, theme is “Faith, Spirituality, and the Struggle for Racial Justice.” The program will feature a conversation with keynote speakers Parker J. Palmer and Rev. Dr. Gregory C. Ellison II, on the influence of Rev. Dr. Howard Thurman, who was a spiritual mentor to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the first civil rights leader to meet with Mahatma Gandhi. Free event. Register: bit.ly/RSVP-2021-Breakfast.
Spring and Summer camps for kids
"Garden's Growing" day camp at the Lincoln's Children Museum — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 2. $45 kid, (members); $60 (nonmembers); add $5, per kid for lunch, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/camp-play/camp.
"Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — April 2; April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html or call 402-475-6741; ext. 130.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. One-day summer camps including "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaught Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. Three-day camps including Game Maer's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EVE Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. Register and questions: Call Will Miller at 402-944-3100 ext. 221 or sacmuseum.org.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. April 17. Tutors are needed for online English Language Learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas, preferably active and retired professionals in the medical field. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
Lincoln Marathon — May 2. Registration is open for the general public and is being capped because of the pandemic. More details and register: lincolnmarathon.org.
Seeking applicants
John Shildneck Young Artist Competition — Open to musicians middle school age and older, who have not reached their 22nd birthday before July 11, 2021, brass, woodwind, percussion, string instruments and vocalists and must be a Nebraska resident. Competitors must submit an mp3 recorded audition of the song they choose to play with a band, application and $5 nonrefundable fee. Due noon March 31. Winner will receive a $400 prize and opportunity to play with the Lincoln Municipal Band. The runner-up will get $100 prize. More information: lmb@artsincorporated.org. or 402-477-7899.
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra: J. Edmunds and Thelma D. Miller Young Artist Competition — LSO’s 2020-21 Young Artist Competition allows an accomplished young musician to appear as a featured soloist before LSO’s April 23 classical concert. send applications to 233 South 13th St. Suite 1702, Lincoln, NE 68508; or email materials to kaylene@lincolnsymphony.com; due March 22. More information: lincolnsymphony.com/young-artist-competition.
Nebraska Jazz Orchestra Young Jazz Artist Competition — Open to musicians in middle school and up who have not reached their 22nd birthday, before May 18, 2021, winners will get a $250 prize and the opportunity to perform with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra; runner-up will get a $100 prize and recognition in the program. Finalists are invited to a live audition at 1 p.m. April 18 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St. More information: Call Nebraska Jazz Orchestra at 402-477-8446 or artsincorporated.org/njo.