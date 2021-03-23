Family calendar: March 24-April 1 Events are: Secret Jungle at the Lincoln Children's Zoo; Chris Thile in concert at the Lied Center; National Antique Tractor Pull: Lancaster Event Center; Easter Eggstravaganza 2 locations;

Spring and Summer camps for kids

"Garden's Growing" day camp at the Lincoln's Children Museum — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 2. $45 kid, (members); $60 (nonmembers); add $5, per kid for lunch, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/camp-play/camp.

"Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — April 2; April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html or call 402-475-6741; ext. 130.

Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. One-day summer camps including "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaught Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. Three-day camps including Game Maer's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EVE Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. Register and questions: Call Will Miller at 402-944-3100 ext. 221 or sacmuseum.org.

Register