Family calendar: March 24-April 1 Events are: National Antique Tractor Pull: Lancaster Event Center; Secret Jungle at the Lincoln Children's Zoo; Online concerts

"Wizard of Oz" reading series — 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday. Dana Clements, Noyes Art Gallery artist, will read from the "Wizard of Oz" collection ahead of the premiere of the "Ruby Slippers" garden design displayed at the Art in the Garden event in September. Facebook.com/events/772206080030285.

Celtic Workshops — 7-8 p.m. April 23. Beginners workshop; 2:30-3:30 p.m. Intermediate and advanced. Every participant will receive a copy of "Celtic Workshops for Two," written for the instrument of their choice, registration is required, $20. More details: email Debby at debby@greenblattandseay.com.

Virtual Pop-In Storytime at Morrill Hall — 11 a.m. April 1, "Rain"; May 6, "Camels." View: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/storytime.html.

Virtual Homeschool Wednesdays with the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m. April 7. Journey to Chimney Rock in the series examining "home" to discover homes on the Oregon Trail and among the Lakota. Free event, donations accepted. Register: history.nebraska.gov.

